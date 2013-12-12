Modelling Methodology for Physiology and Medicine

Claudio Cobelli received a Doctoral degree (Laurea) in Electrical Engineering in 1970 from the University of Padova, Padova, Italy. From 1970 to 1980, he was a Research Fellow of the Institute of System Science and Biomedical Engineering, National Research Council, Padova, Italy. From 1973 to 1975 and 1975 to 1981, he was Associate Professor of Biological Systems at the University of Florence and Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Padova, respectively. In 1981, he becomes Full Professor of Biomedical Engineering at University of Padova. From 2000 to 2009, he has been Chairman of the Graduate Program in Biomedical Engineering. From 2000 to 2011, he has been Chairman of the Ph.D. Program in Bioengineering at the University of Padova. His main research activity is in the field of modeling and identification of physiological systems, especially metabolic systems. His research is currently supported by NIH, JDRF and European Comunity. He has published 450 papers in internationally refereed journals, co-author of 8 books and holds 11 patents. He is currently Associate Editor of IEEE Transaction on Biomedical Engineering and Journal of Diabetes Science & Technology. He is on the Editorial Board of Diabetes and Diabetes Technology &Therapeutics. Dr.Cobelli has been Chairman (1999-2004) of the Italian Biomedical Engineering Group, Chairman (1990-1993 & 1993-1996) of IFAC TC on Modeling and Control of Biomedical Systems and member of the IEEE EMBS AdCom Member (2008-2009). He has been a member of the Gruppo di Esperti della Valutazione (GEV), Area 09, of the Agenzia Nazionale per la Valutazione del Sistema Universitario e della Ricerca (ANVUR) for the period 2011-2013. He is President of the Organo di Indirizzo of the Azienda Ospedaliera Universita' di Trieste In 2010 he received the Diabetes Technology Artificial Pancreas Research Award. He is Fellow of IEEE, BMES and EAMBES.