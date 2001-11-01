Modelling and Mathematics Education
1st Edition
ICTMA 9 - Applications in Science and Technology
Description
The articles included in this book are from the ICTMA 9 conference held in Lisbon, attended by delegates from about 30 countries. This work records the 1999 Lisbon Conference of ICTMA. It contains the selected and edited content of the conference and makes a significant contribution to mathematical modelling which is the significant investigative preliminary to all scientific and technological applications from machinery to satellites and docking of space-ships.
Table of Contents
Section A Mathematical modelling revisited; Section B Mathematical aspects of modelling; Section C Mathematical modelling and technology; Section D Mathematical modelling in higher education; Section E Pedagogical issues in mathematical modelling.
About the Author
J F Matos
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Lisbon, Portugal
S K Houston
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ulster, Ireland
W Blum
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kassel, Germany
S P Carreira
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Lisbon, Portugal