Modelling and Mathematics Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563662, 9780857099655

Modelling and Mathematics Education

1st Edition

ICTMA 9 - Applications in Science and Technology

Authors: J F Matos S K Houston W Blum S P Carreira
eBook ISBN: 9780857099655
Hardcover ISBN: 9781898563662
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2001
Page Count: 432
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
68.99
58.64
75.95
64.56
99.95
84.96
101.82
86.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
97.95
83.26
74.95
63.71
59.99
50.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The articles included in this book are from the ICTMA 9 conference held in Lisbon, attended by delegates from about 30 countries. This work records the 1999 Lisbon Conference of ICTMA. It contains the selected and edited content of the conference and makes a significant contribution to mathematical modelling which is the significant investigative preliminary to all scientific and technological applications from machinery to satellites and docking of space-ships.

Key Features

  • Contains the selected and edited content of the 1999 Lisbon Conference of ICTMA
  • Makes a significant contribution to mathematical modelling, which is the significant investigative preliminary to all scientific and technological applications from machinery to satellites and docking of space-ships

Readership

Math teachers

Table of Contents

Section A Mathematical modelling revisited; Section B Mathematical aspects of modelling; Section C Mathematical modelling and technology; Section D Mathematical modelling in higher education; Section E Pedagogical issues in mathematical modelling.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099655
Hardcover ISBN:
9781898563662

About the Author

J F Matos

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Lisbon, Portugal

S K Houston

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Ulster, Ireland

W Blum

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kassel, Germany

S P Carreira

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Lisbon, Portugal

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.