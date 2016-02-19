Modelling and Control of Biotechnical Processes
1st Edition
Proceedings of the First IFAC Workshop, Helsinki, Finland, August 17-19, 1982
Description
Modeling and Control of Biotechnical Processes covers the proceedings of the First International Federation of Automatic Control Workshop by the same title, held in Helsinki, Finland on August 17-19, 1982.
This book is organized into seven sections encompassing 37 chapters. The opening section deals with the measurement techniques in fermentation processes and the use of automated analyzers to control microbial processes. The next sections consider the concepts of bioreactor modeling and related problems, as well as the modeling and control of biological wastewater treatment processes. Other sections discuss the economic and static optimization, the computer control of production processes, and the application of estimation and identification methods to biotechnological processes. The final sections explore the principles of real-time analysis, use of computer control in specific biotechnical production, process control design, and the modeling of adaptive control.
This book is of great value to biotechnologists, biochemists, and control engineers.
Table of Contents
Opening Plenary Paper
Biotechnology and Control Engineering
Session 1 - Measurement Techniques and Sensors
1.1 Instrumentation for Fermentation Processes
1.2 Measurement of State Variables and Controlling Biochemical Reaction Processes
1.3 The Use of Automated Analyzers to Control Microbial Processes
1.4 Monitoring and Thermochemical Analysis of Fermentation Process with a Calorimeter
Discussion
Panel Discussion
Session 2 - Modeling of Bioreactors and Related Problems
2.1 Mathematical Models of Coupled Oxygen Transfer and Microbial Kinetics in Bioreactors
2.2 Modeling of Sustained Oscillations Observed in Continuous Culture of Saccharomyces cerevisiae
2.3 Deterministic Growth Model of Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Parameter Identification and Simulation
2.4 Aspects on Modeling of Microbiological Growth Processes
2.5 Analysis of Protein Distribution in Populations of Budding Yeast Based on a Structured Model of Cell Growth
2.6 Some Properties of Microbial Age Dynamic Models
Discussion
Panel Discussion
Session 3 - Modeling and Control of Biological Waste Water Treatment Processes
3.1 Dynamics and Control of a Mixed Culture in an Activated Sludge Process
3.2 A Microprocessor-Based Estimation and Control System for the Activated Sludge Process
3.3 On-Line Estimation of Bioactivities in Activated Sludge Processes
3.4 Multimodel Simulation and Adaptive Stochastic Control of an Activated Sludge Process
Discussion
Session 4 - Optimization of Production Processes
4.1 Computer Control and Optimization of Microbial Metabolite Production
4.2 Economic Optimization of Distributed-Parameter Fermentation Processes (A Case Study)
4.3 Optimization of a Fed-Batch Culture by Statistical Data Analysis
4.4 A New Trend in Alcoholic Fermentation: Modeling and Optimal Steady State for a Continuous Cascade Ethanol Production
4.5 Static Optimization of the Ethanol Production in a Cascade Reactor
4.6 Logical and Mathematical Models of Growth and Development of Microbial Population Processes
Discussion
Session 5 - Application of Estimation and Identification Techniques
5.1 On-Line Estimation of Time-Varying Parameters. Application to Biochemical Reactors
5.2 State Estimation of a Fed-Batch Baker's Yeast Fermentation
5.3 Estimation and Control of the Lipids Contents for an Antibiotic Production Process
5.4 Estimation of the Biomass Concentration in the Pekilo-Process from the Filtrate Flow Rate of the Concentrator
5.5 GMDH as an Identification and Modeling Tool for Biotechnical Processes
5.6 Progress Towards Estimation of Biomass in a Batch Fermentation Process
Discussion
Panel Discussion
Session 6 - Computer and Microcomputer Applications
6.1 Application of Computer Control to Yeast Fermentation
6.2 The Real-Time Analysis of Broth Constituents in the Fermentation Processes On/Off-Line Fulfilments
6.3 A Micro-Mini Computer Hierarchical Control System for a Laboratory Scale Fermentor
6.4 Use of Computers in Pekilo-Protein Production
6.5 Computer Control of Sucrose Concentration in a Fermentor with Continuous Flow
Discussion
Panel Discussion
Session 7 - Control Design and Adaptive Control
7.1 Direct Digital Control and Adaptive Control Algorithms for a Pilot Scale Fermentor: Some Applications
7.2 Experiments with an Adaptive-Questing Computer Control Strategy for the Biological Oxidation of Inhibitory Substrates
7.3 Modeling and Adaptive Control of a Continuous Anaerobic Fermentation Process
7.4 Incubation Time Prediction in Yoghurt Manufacturing
Round Table Discussion
In Which Problems and How Can Systems and Control People Best Contribute to Technology?
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190587