Modelling and Control of Biotechnical Processes

Modeling and Control of Biotechnical Processes covers the proceedings of the First International Federation of Automatic Control Workshop by the same title, held in Helsinki, Finland on August 17-19, 1982.

This book is organized into seven sections encompassing 37 chapters. The opening section deals with the measurement techniques in fermentation processes and the use of automated analyzers to control microbial processes. The next sections consider the concepts of bioreactor modeling and related problems, as well as the modeling and control of biological wastewater treatment processes. Other sections discuss the economic and static optimization, the computer control of production processes, and the application of estimation and identification methods to biotechnological processes. The final sections explore the principles of real-time analysis, use of computer control in specific biotechnical production, process control design, and the modeling of adaptive control.

This book is of great value to biotechnologists, biochemists, and control engineers.