Modelling and Control in Biomedical Systems 2006
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Keynote Papers
Optical Methods for In-Vivo Diagnosis/Clinical Diagnosis by Image Processing
Identification and Signal Processing in Biomedical Systems
Biomedical Functional Imaging
Biomedical System Control
Modelling, Physiological Systems, Bioinformatics and Health Care
Description
Modelling and Control in Biomedical Systems (including Biological Systems) was held in Reims, France, 20-22 August 2006. This Symposium was organised by the University of Reims Champagne Ardenne and the Société de l’Electricité, de l’Electronique et des TIC (SEE).
The Symposium attracted practitioners in engineering, information technology, mathematics, medicine and biology, and other related disciplines, with authors from 24 countries. Besides the abstracts of the four plenary lectures, this volume contains the 92 papers that were presented by their authors at the Symposium.
The papers included two invited keynote presentations given by internationally prominent and well-recognised research leaders: Claudio Cobelli, whose talk is titled "Dynamic modelling in diabetes: from whole body to genes"; and Irving J. Bigio, whose talk is titled "Elastic scattering spectroscopy for non-invasive detection of cancer". Two prestigious industrial speakers were also invited to give keynote presentations: Terry O'Brien from LIDCO, whose talk is titled "LIDCO: From the laboratory to protocolized goal directed therapy"; and Lorenzo Quinzio of Philips, whose talk is titled "Clinical decision support in monitoring and information systems".
Key Features
- A valuable source of information on the state-of- the-art in Modelling and Control in Biomedical Systems
- Including abstracts of four plenary lectures, and 92 papers presented by their authors
Readership
For those interested in the proceedings from one of the most prestigious international events of IFAC (International Federation of Automatic Control)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 920
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 19th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479491
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080445304
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
David Feng Editor
Professor David Dagan Feng is Founder and Director, Biomedical and Multimedia Information Technology (BMIT) Research Group, Funding Director, Institute of Biomedical Engineering & Technology (BMET), and Funding Head, School of Information Technology (recently renamed as School of Computer Science), the University of Sydney (USYD), as well as Academic Director, USYD-SJTU (Shanghai Jiao Tong University) Joint Research Alliance. He has been, Head of Department of Computer Science and Associate Dean, Faculty of Science, the University of Sydney; Honorary Research Consultant, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, the largest hospital in Australia; Chair Professor of Information Technology, Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Scientific Advisor, the 3D Anatomical Human European Institute / Project involving 7 countries; Advisory Professor, Chief Scientist and Chair of the International Advisory Committee, Med-X Research Institute, Shanghai Jiao Tong University; Guest Professor for a number of universities, including Tsinghua University. He received his M.E. in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (EECS) from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 1982, M.Sc. in Biocybernetics and Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in 1985 and 1988, respectively, where he received the Crump Prize for Excellence in Medical Engineering. In conjunction with his team members and students, he has been responsible for more than 50 key research projects, published over 900 scholarly research papers, pioneered several new research directions, and made a number of landmark contributions in his field. He has served as Chair of the International Federation of Automatic Control (IFAC) Technical Committee on Biological and Medical Systems, Special Area Editor / Associate Editor / Editorial Board Member for a dozen of core journals in his area, and Scientific Advisor for a number of prestigious organizations. He has been invited to give over 100 keynote presentations in 23 countries and regions, and has organized / chaired over 100 major international conferences / symposia / workshops. Professor Feng is Fellow of ACS, HKIE, IET, IEEE, and Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean (International IT) of Faculty of Science, University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia
Janan Zaytoon Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
LAM, UFR Sciences Exactes et naturelles, Moulin de la Housse, France