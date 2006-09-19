Modelling and Control in Biomedical Systems 2006

Modelling and Control in Biomedical Systems (including Biological Systems) was held in Reims, France, 20-22 August 2006. This Symposium was organised by the University of Reims Champagne Ardenne and the Société de l’Electricité, de l’Electronique et des TIC (SEE).

The Symposium attracted practitioners in engineering, information technology, mathematics, medicine and biology, and other related disciplines, with authors from 24 countries. Besides the abstracts of the four plenary lectures, this volume contains the 92 papers that were presented by their authors at the Symposium.

The papers included two invited keynote presentations given by internationally prominent and well-recognised research leaders: Claudio Cobelli, whose talk is titled "Dynamic modelling in diabetes: from whole body to genes"; and Irving J. Bigio, whose talk is titled "Elastic scattering spectroscopy for non-invasive detection of cancer". Two prestigious industrial speakers were also invited to give keynote presentations: Terry O'Brien from LIDCO, whose talk is titled "LIDCO: From the laboratory to protocolized goal directed therapy"; and Lorenzo Quinzio of Philips, whose talk is titled "Clinical decision support in monitoring and information systems".