Modeling the Earth's Climate and its Variability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444503381

Modeling the Earth's Climate and its Variability, Volume 67

1st Edition

Authors: W.R. Holland S. Joussaume F. David
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444503381
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 13th December 1999
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
381.82
324.55
190.00
161.50
173.00
147.05
27100.00
23035.00
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Courses. 1. The observed climate of the 20th century (E.M. Rasmusson, M. Chelliah, C.F. Ropelewski). 2. Numerical modelling of the earth's climate (L. Bengtsson). 3. Ocean modelling and the role of the ocean in the climate system (P. Delecluse, G. Madec). 4. Past climatic changes (J.-C. Duplessy). 5. Paleomyths I have known (T.J. Crowley). Specialized Courses. Seminar 1. Climate variability of a coupled ocean-atmosphere-land surface model: implication for the detection of global warming (S. Manage, R.J. Stouffer). 6. Variability of the oceanic thermohaline circulation (W.R. Holland, A. Capotondi). 7. Modeling extreme climates of the past 20,000 years with general circulation models (S. Joussaume). Seminars by participants.

Description

Understanding and predicting the Earth's climate system, particularly climate variability and possible human-induced climate change, presents one of the most difficult and urgent challenges in science. Climate scientists worldwide have responded to that challenge over the past decade by creating a wide variety of ever more sophisticated climate models that are beginning to show considerable ability to replicate many aspects of the climate system. At the same time, to fully understand climate change, one also has to look to past climates. For this purpose five eminent scholars who span the disciplines of modeling and observation, including elements of past, present and future climate studies came together at this Les Houches school. They presented a systematic development of each of their respective subjects which provided a comprehensive overview of this vast and complex subject. These core lectures were supplemented by a set of shorter lectures and of seminars.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1999
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444503381

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

W.R. Holland Author

Affiliations and Expertise

National Center for Atmospheric Research, Boulder, CO, USA

S. Joussaume Author

F. David Author

Affiliations and Expertise

CEA Saclay, Gif-sur-Yvette, France

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.