Modeling, Solving and Application for Topology Optimization of Continuum Structures: ICM Method Based on Step Function

Preface

Chapter 1 Exordium

1.1 Research History on Structural Optimization Design

1.1.1 Classification and Hierarchy for Structural Optimization Design

1.1.2 Development of Structural Optimization

1.2 Research Progress in Topology Optimization of Continuum Structures

1.2.1 Numerical Methods Solving Problems of Topology Optimization of Continuum Structures

1.2.2 Solution Algorithms for Topology Optimization of Continuum Structures

1.3 Concepts and Algorithms on Mathematical Programming

1.3.1 Three Essential Factors of Structural Optimal Design

1.3.2 Models for Mathematical Programming

1.3.3 Linear Programming

1.3.4 Quadratic Programming

1.3.5 Kuhn-Tucker Conditions and Duality Theory

1.3.6 K-S Function Method

1.3.7 Theory of Generalized Geometric Programming

1.3.8 Higher-order Expansion under Function Transformations and Monomial Higher-order Condensation Formula

Chapter 2 Foundation of ICM (Independent Continuous and Mapping) Method

2.1 Difficulties in Conventional Topology Optimization and Solution

2.2 Step Function and Hurdle Function — Bridge of Constructing Relationship between Discrete Topology Variables and Element Performances

2.3 Fundamental Breakthrough—Polish Function Approaching to Step Function and Filter Function Approaching to Hurdle Function

2.3.1 Polish Function

2.3.2 Filter Function

2.3.3 Filter Function Make Solution of Topology Optimization is Operable

2.3.4 Relationship of Four Functions

2.4 ICM Method and Its Application

2.4.1 Whole Process of Identification Quantity of Element and Its Mapping Identification

2.4.2 Several Typical Polish Functions and Filter Functions

2.4.3 Identification Speed of Different Functions and Determination of Their Parameters

2.4.4 Establishment of Structural Topology Optimization Model Based on ICM Method

2.4.5 Inversion of Mapping

2.5 Exploration of Performance of Polish Function and Filter Functions

2.5.1 Classification of Polish Functions and Filter Functions

2.5.2 Type Judgment Theorem

2.5.3 Theorem of Corresponding Relations of Polish Functions and Filter Functions

2.6 Exploration of Filter Function with High Precision

2.6.1 Application Criterion of Filter Function with High Precision

2.6.2 Method on Constructing Fast Filter Function by Left Polish Function with High Precision

2.6.3 Selection of Parameter for Exponent Type of Fast Filter Function

2.7 Breakthrough on Basic Conceptions in ICM Method

Chapter 3 Stress Constrained Topology Optimization for Continuum Structures

3.1 ICM Method with Zero-order Approximation Stresses and Solution of Model

3.1.1 Topology Optimization Model with Zero-order Approximation Stress Constraints for Continuum Structures

3.1.2 Solution of Topology Optimization Model with Zero-order Approximation Stress Constraints for Continuum Structures

3.1.3 Other Strategies for Solution Algorithms

3.1.4 Examples

3.2 Global Stress Constraints to Replace Stress Constraints

3.2.1 Globalization Strategy of Stress Constraints

3.2.2 Correction Coefficients of Strain Energy Constraints

3.2.3 Determination of Correction Coefficients by Using Least Square Method

3.2.4 Determination of Correction Coefficients by Using Numerical Simulation

3.2.5 Effects of Allowable Stress on Topology Optimization of Continuum Structures

3.2.6 Correction Coefficients of Strain Energy Constraints for Multiple Load Cases

3.2.7 Determination of Allowable Structural Strain Energy

3.3 Topology Optimization of Continuum Structures with Strain Energy Constraints

3.4 Topology Optimization of Continuum Structures with Constraints of Distortional Strain Energy Density

3.4.1 Global Strategy and Its Correction on Converting Stress Constraints into Constraints of Distortional Strain Energy Density of Structures

3.4.2 Topology Optimization Model with Constraints of Corrected Distortional Strain Energy Density of Structures for Continuum Structures Based on ICM Method

3.5 Ill-conditioned Loads and Its Solutions

3.5.1 Three kinds of Phenomenon Caused by Ill-conditioned Loads

3.5.2 Load Treatment by Taking Structural Strain Energy as Weights Coefficients

3.5.3 Ill-conditioned Loads Existing Only between Load Cases

3.5.4 Ill-conditioned Loads Existing Only in Some Load Cases Inner

3.5.5 Ill-conditioned Loads Existing between Load Cases and Also in Some Load Cases Inner

3.6 Discussion on Stress Singularity

3.7 Examples

3.8 Summary

Chapter 4 Displacement Constrained Topology Optimization for Continuum Structures

4.1 Explicit Approximation of Displacement Constraints

4.1.1 Direct Method of Displacement Sensitivity Analysis

4.1.2 Adjoint Method of Displacement Sensitivity Analysis

4.1.3 Explicit Approximation of Displacement Constraint by the First-order Taylor Expansion

4.1.4 Explicit Approximation of Displacement Constraint by Mohr Theorem

4.1.5 Consistency of the Two Ways of Explicit Displacement Approximation

4.2 Establishment and Solution of Optimization Model with Displacement Constraints for Multiple Load Cases

4.3 ICM Method with Requirement of Discrete Topology Variables

4.4 Solutions for Checkerboard Patterns and Mesh-dependent Problems

4.4.1 Checkerboard Patterns and Mesh-dependent Problems

4.4.2 Solving Checkerboard Patterns and Mesh-dependent Problems by Filtering Method

4.5 Examples

4.6 Summary

Chapter 5 Topology Optimization for Continuum Structures with Stress and Displacement Constraints

5.1 Dimensionless for Stress Constraints and Displacement Constraints

5.2 Establishment and Solution of Optimization Model with Stress Constraints and Displacement Constraints under Multiple Load Cases

5.3 Examples

5.4 Summary

Chapter 6 Topology Optimization for Continuum Structures with Frequency Constraints

6.1 Explicit Approximation of Frequency Constraints

6.2 Establishment and Solution of Optimization Model with Frequency Constraints

6.3 Solutions for Checkerboard Patterns and Mesh Dependence Problems

6.4 Solutions for Localized Modes and Mode Switching Problems

6.4.1 Localized Mode Problems

6.4.2 Solution of Localized Mode Problems

6.4.3 Mode Switching Problems

6.4.4 Solution of Mode Switching Problems

6.5 Examples

6.6 Summary

Chapter 7 Topology Optimization with Displacement and Frequency Constraints for Continuum Structures

7.1 Dimensionless Displacement and Frequency Constraints

7.2 Establishment and Solution of Optimization Model with Displacement and Frequency Constraints

7.3 Solutions for Numerical Unstable Problems

7.3.1 Solutions of Checkerboard Patterns and Mesh-dependent Problems

7.3.2 Solutions of Localized Mode and Mode Switching Problems

7.4 Examples

7.5 Summary

Chapter 8 Topology Optimization for Continuum Structures under Forced Harmonic Oscillation

8.1 Sensitivity Analysis of Displacement Amplitude for Forced Harmonic Oscillation

8.1.1 Methods of Sensitivity Analysis of Displacement Amplitude under Forced Harmonic Oscillation

8.1.2 Sensitivity Analysis of Displacement Amplitude for Undamped Structure under Forced Harmonic Oscillation

8.1.3 Sensitivity Analysis of Displacement Amplitude for Damping Structure under Forced Harmonic Oscillation

8.1.4 Derivatives of Matrix

8.1.5 Examples

8.2 Explicit Approximation of Displacement Amplitude Constraints

8.3 Establishment and Solution of Optimization Model with Displacement Amplitude Constraints for Forced Harmonic Oscillation

8.4 Examples

8.5 Summary

Chapter 9 Topology Optimization with Buckling Constraints for Continuum Structures

9.1 Basic Concepts for Buckling Analysis

9.2 Explicit Approximation of Buckling Constraints

9.3 Establishment and Solution of Topology Optimization Model of Continuum Structures with Buckling Constraints

9.4 Criterion of Selecting Upper Limit of Critical Buckling Force

9.4.1 Relationship between Upper Limit of Critical Buckling Force of First-order Mode and Structural Weight of Optimal Topology

9.4.2 Relationship between Upper Limit of Second-order Critical Buckling Force and Optimal Structural Weight

9.4.3 Relationship between Upper Limit of the Third-order Critical Buckling Force and Optimal Structural Weight

9.5 Examples

9.6 Summary

Chapter 10 Other Correlative Methods

10.1 Solid-void Combined Element Method and Its Applications in Topology Optimization of Continuum Structures

10.1.1 Solid-void Combined Elements for Plane Membrane

10.1.2 Allowable Stress for Solid-void Combined Element

10.1.3 Displacement Contributions of Solid-void Combined Element for Plane Membrane

10.1.4 Topology Optimization with Stress and Displacement Constraints by Solid-void Combined Element Method for Plane Membranes

10.1.5 Examples

10.2 Topology Optimization of Continuum Structures with Integration Constraints

10.2.1 Modeling and Solution by Integrated Stress Constraints

10.2.2 Modeling and Solution by Integrated Displacement Constraints

10.2.3 Modeling and Solution by Integrated Stress and Displacement Constraints

10.3 Structural Topology Optimization with Parabolic Aggregation Function

10.3.1 Parabolic Aggregation Function

10.3.2 Integrated Constraints by Parabolic Aggregation Function

10.4 Structural Topology Optimization with High-Quality Approximation of Step Function

10.5 Summary

References

Afterword