Modeling, Sensing and Control of Gas Metal Arc Welding - 1st Edition

Modeling, Sensing and Control of Gas Metal Arc Welding

1st Edition

Editors: D.S Naidu
Authors: S. Ozcelik K. Moore
eBook ISBN: 9780080536620
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080440668
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th June 2003
Page Count: 372
Description

Arc welding is one of the key processes in industrial manufacturing, with welders using two types of processes - gas metal arc welding (GMAW) and gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW). This new book provides a survey-oriented account of the modeling, sensing, and automatic control of the GMAW process. Researchers are presented with the most recent information in the areas of modeling, sensing and automatic control of the GMAW process, collecting a number of original research results on the topic from the authors and colleagues.

Providing an overview of a variety of topics, this book looks at the classification of various welding processes; the modeling aspects of GMAW; physics of welding; metal transfer characteristics; weld pool geometry; process voltages and variables; power supplies; sensing (sensors for arc length, weld penetration control, weld pool geometry, using optical and intelligent sensors); control techniques of PI, PID, multivariable control, adaptive control, and intelligent control. Finally, the book illustrates a case study presented by the authors and their students at Idaho State University, in collaboration with researchers at the Idaho National Engineering and Environment Laboratory.

Readership

Mechanical and industrial engineers and researchers, working or studying in the area of gas metal arc welding.

Table of Contents

GMAW:Modeling. Gas metal arc welding, Physics of welding, Melting rate, Metal transfer charecteristics, Weld pool, Process voltages, Heat and mass transfer, Process variables, INEEL/ISU Model, Empirical and statistical models, Modeling by system identification and estimation, Intelligent modeling, Other issues on modeling, Power supplies.

GMAW:Sensing, Classifications of sensors, Conventional method, Computer-based measurements, Welding parameters monitoring, Sensors for line following/seam tracking, Arc length sensors, Sensors for weld penetration control, Sensors for weld pool geometry, Optical sensors, Sensors for quality control, Intelligent sensing, Other issues in sensing, Classification of references by section.

GMAW:Automatic. Automatic welding, Control of process variables, Classical control, Multivariable control, Optimization and optimal control, Adaptive control, Intelligent control, Statistical process control and quality control, Other control methodologies and issues, Safety and environmental issues, Classification of references by section. CONTROL OF

GMAW:Case Study. Introduction, Empirical modeling of a GMAW process, SISO current control using PI controller, Multi-loop control of the GMAW process, Adaptive control of GMAW process, Control strategy, Summary, Classification of references by section.Conclusions: Control technology and automation in welding, Main issues and outlook, Classification of references by section.

Details

No. of pages:
372
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080536620
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080440668

About the Editor

D.S Naidu

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Engineering, Idaho State University, Pocatello, USA

About the Author

S. Ozcelik

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, Texas University, Kingsville, Texas, USA

K. Moore

Affiliations and Expertise

Utah State University, Logan

