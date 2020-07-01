Modeling, Optimization and Control of Zinc Hydrometallurgical Purification Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128195925

Modeling, Optimization and Control of Zinc Hydrometallurgical Purification Processes

1st Edition

Authors: Chunhua Yang Bei Sun
Paperback ISBN: 9780128195925
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

Part I: Modeling, optimization and control of solution purification process
1. Introduction
2. Production technology and kinetic analysis
3. Modeling and control of copper removal process based on competitive-consecutive reaction system
4. Dynamic modeling and control of goethite process
5. Gradient optimization of cobalt removal process using oxidation-reduction potential
6. Industrial applications

Part II: Some recent ideas on the modeling and control in the age of intelligent manufacturing
7. Process state space (PSS) descriptive system: extension of traditional state-space description, combined with data-driven modeling
8. Adaptive model-reference control: combination of model-based control MPC and model-free control ADP, which is capable of online identification
9. Conclusions

Description

Modeling, Optimization and Control of Zinc Hydrometallurgical Purification Processes provides a clear picture on how to develop a mathematical model for complex industrial processes, how to design the optimization strategy, and how to apply control methods in order to achieve desired production target. This book shares the authors’ recent ideas/methodologies/algorithms on the intelligent manufacturing of complex industry processes, e.g., how to develop a descriptive framework which could enable the digitalization and visualization of a process and how to develop the controller when the process model is not available.

Key Features

  • Presents an extended state-space descriptive framework for complex industrial processes
  • Presents scientific problems extracted from real industrial process
  • Proposes novel modeling and control tools for intelligent manufacturing of continuous industries

Readership

Graduate students majoring in process control and automation; Control engineers in the process industries;Academic researchers/lecturers for teaching and research reference

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st July 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128195925

About the Authors

Chunhua Yang Author

Chunhua Yang has served as a subject matter expert in Advanced Manufacturing Technology (863 Program), a member of Chinese Association of Automation (CAA), a member of the Process Control Technical Committee of CAA, a member of the Technical Committee of Component and Instrument of CAA, a member of the Technical Committee on Control Theory of CAA, Secretary-General of Computer Science Committee in nonferrous Metals Society of China, and Vice-Chair of the IFAC TC 6.2 Mining, Mineral and Metal Processing. She also serves as an associate editor for several journals including Acta Automatica Sinica, Control Theory & Applications, etc. She served as the Chair of the National Organizing Committee in the 5th IFAC workshop on Mining, Mineral and Metal Processing held in Shanghai, August 2018. Prof. Yang has won many prestigious awards and honours, including the Second Prize of National Science and Technology Progress for 3 times

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Automation, Central South University

Bei Sun Author

Bei Sun obtained his PhD degree in 2015, which was jointly supervised by Central South University and New York University. Since Dec 2015, he is with the School of Information Science and Engineering, Central South University, as a Lecturer. From Dec 2016 to Sep 2018, he is a postdoctoral researcher of the School of Chemical Engineering, Aalto University, Finland. His research interests include process modeling, identification and control, intelligent manufacturing of process industries. He is a recipient of the Fisrt Prize of Science and Technology of the Nonferrous Metals Society of China, and a member of IFAC TC 6.2.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Automation, Central South University

