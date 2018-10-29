Modeling of Transport Demand explains the mechanisms of transport demand, from analysis to calculation and

forecasting. Packed with strategies for forecasting future demand for all transport modes, the book helps readers

assess the validity and accuracy of demand forecasts.

Forecasting and evaluating transport demand is an essential task of transport professionals and researchers

that affects the design, extension, operation, and maintenance of all transport infrastructures. Accurate demand

forecasts are necessary for companies and government entities when planning future fleet size, human resource

needs, revenues, expenses, and budgets. The operational and planning skills provided in Modeling of Transport

Demand help readers solve the problems they face on a daily basis.

Modeling of Transport Demand is written for researchers, professionals, undergraduate and graduate students

at every stage in their careers, from novice to expert. The book assists those tasked with constructing qualitative

models (based on executive judgment, Delphi, scenario writing, survey methods) or quantitative ones (based on

statistical, time series, econometric, gravity, artificial neural network, and fuzzy methods) in choosing the most

suitable solution for all types of transport applications.