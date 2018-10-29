Modeling of Transport Demand - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128115138, 9780128115145

Modeling of Transport Demand

1st Edition

Analyzing, Calculating, and Forecasting Transport Demand

Authors: V.A Profillidis G.N. Botzoris
eBook ISBN: 9780128115145
Paperback ISBN: 9780128115138
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th October 2018
Page Count: 500
Description

Modeling of Transport Demand explains the mechanisms of transport demand, from analysis to calculation and

forecasting. Packed with strategies for forecasting future demand for all transport modes, the book helps readers

assess the validity and accuracy of demand forecasts.

Forecasting and evaluating transport demand is an essential task of transport professionals and researchers

that affects the design, extension, operation, and maintenance of all transport infrastructures. Accurate demand

forecasts are necessary for companies and government entities when planning future fleet size, human resource

needs, revenues, expenses, and budgets. The operational and planning skills provided in Modeling of Transport

Demand help readers solve the problems they face on a daily basis.

Modeling of Transport Demand is written for researchers, professionals, undergraduate and graduate students

at every stage in their careers, from novice to expert. The book assists those tasked with constructing qualitative

models (based on executive judgment, Delphi, scenario writing, survey methods) or quantitative ones (based on

statistical, time series, econometric, gravity, artificial neural network, and fuzzy methods) in choosing the most

suitable solution for all types of transport applications.

Key Features

  • Presents the most recent and relevant findings and research - both at theoretical and practical levels - of transport demand
  • Provides a theoretical analysis and formulations that are clearly presented for ease of understanding
  • Covers analysis for all modes of transportation
  • Includes case studies that present the most appropriate formulas and methods for finding solutions and evaluating results

Readership

Researchers at every stage in their careers, from novice to expert. The book assists those tasked with constructing econometric models with choosing the most suitable solution for all types of transportation applications

Table of Contents

1. Transport demand and factors affecting it
2. Evolution and trends of transport demand
3. Methods of modeling transport demand
4. Executive judgment, Delphi, scenario writing and survey methods
5. Statistical methods for transport demand modeling
6. Trend projection and time series methods
7. Econometric, gravity and the 4–step methods
8. Artificial intelligence – Neural network methods
9. Fuzzy methods

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128115145
Paperback ISBN:
9780128115138

About the Author

V.A Profillidis

V.A. Profillidis is Professor for the Section of Transportation at Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. He holds the Diploma in Civil Engineering from the University of Thessaloniki, MSc and PhD in Transportation from the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées in Paris, and the Diploma in Law from the University of Thessaloniki. He has acted as a consultant to many transport authorities. He has taken part in many international conferences as well as meetings of the European Union, the World Bank, and the European Conference of Ministers of Transport. He has carried out a number of transport studies in modeling and forecasting of demand, transport economics and feasibility methods, traffic analysis and demand, intelligent transport systems, sustainable mobility, transport and the environment, organization and management, airport, railway, metro, and port master plans. He has written to this day 9 books and over 190 scientific papers that have been published in scientific journals, including Elsevier’s Journal of Air Transport Management, as well as conference proceedings.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Section of Transportation, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece

G.N. Botzoris

G.N. Botzoris is Assistant Professor for the Section of Transportation at Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. He holds the Diploma in Civil Engineering, MSc in Business Administration, and PhD in Transportation. His research interests include travel behavior analysis and modeling, analysis and forecast of transport demand, transport economics and feasibility methods, public transport planning and policy, traffic analysis and management, intelligent transport systems, sustainable mobility, and effects of transport activities on the environment. He is coauthor of one book and of five chapters in edited volumes. He has written to this day over 140 scientific papers that have been published in scientific journals, including Elsevier’s Journal of Air Transport Management, as well as conference proceedings.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Section of Transportation, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece

