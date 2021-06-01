Modeling of Resistivity and Acoustic Borehole Logging Measurements Using Finite Element Methods

Modeling of Resistivity and Sonic Borehole Logging Measurements Using Finite Element Methods provides a comprehensive review of different resistivity and sonic logging instruments used within the oil industry, along with precise and solid mathematical descriptions of the physical equations and corresponding FE formulations that govern these measurements. Additionally, the book emphasizes the main modeling considerations that one needs to incorporate into the simulations in order to obtain reliable and accurate results. Essentially, the formulations and methods described here can also be applied to simulate on-surface geophysical measurements such as seismic or marine controlled-source electromagnetic (CSEM) measurements.

Simulation results obtained using FE methods are superior. FE methods employ a mathematical terminology based on FE spaces that facilitate the design of sophisticated formulations and implementations according to the specifics of each problem. This mathematical FE framework provides a highly accurate, robust, and flexible unified environment for the solution of multi-physics problems. Thus, readers will benefit from this resource by learning how to make a variety of logging simulations using a unified FE framework.