Modeling of Chemical Wear
1st Edition
Relevance to Practice
Description
Modeling of Chemical Wear is a one-stop resource for students, researchers and professionals seeking quick and effective tribological evaluations of environmentally friendly and energy efficient products.
This book considers optimizing additive combinations by proper methodology, bridging the gap between theory and practice. It defines effective approaches to evaluate antiwear chemical additives commonly used in industry, enhancing the mapping ability of their performance to reduce the extent of full scale evaluations.
Key Features
- Provides full coverage of tribology in four concise chapters, including lubricants and additives and up-and-coming nano-level tribology
- Offers effective empirical modelling of chemical wear, along with computer programs relevant to industry standards to help you improve your test methods
- Outlines effective methodology for optimization of additive packages, relevant to the present search for eco-friendly combinations
Readership
Research and development groups for oil and lubricant industries, professional tribology societies, students and academics interested in areas of research in tribology of lubricants and design of experiments
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Tribology in Perspective
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Surface Roughness Contact and Friction
- 1.3 Lubrication
- Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 2. Lubricants and Their Formulation
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Production of Base Oils
- 2.3 Additives and Formulation Technology
- 2.4 Lubricant Specifications
- 2.5 Synthetic Lubricants
- 2.6 Environmental Issues
- 2.7 The Art and Science of Performance
- Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 3. Dry Wear Mechanisms and Modeling
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Hertzian Contact Stresses
- 3.3 Contact Temperature
- 3.4 Adhesive Wear
- 3.5 Abrasive Wear
- 3.6 Fatigue Wear
- Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 4. Boundary Lubrication Mechanisms and Modeling
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Adsorption Based Boundary Lubrication
- 4.3 Boundary Lubrication with Reaction Films
- 4.4 Evaluation Methodologies
- Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 5. Fundamental Approaches to Chemical Wear Modeling
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Advances in Tribochemistry
- 5.3 Kinetic Modeling of Chemical Wear Based on Critical Thickness
- 5.4 Other Approaches to Wear Modeling
- 5.5 Summary of Theoretical Models and Need for Empirical Approach
- Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 6. Statistics and Experimental Design in Perspective
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Statistical Foundation of DOE
- 6.3 Main Considerations in Experimental Design
- 6.4 Factorial Design
- 6.5 Fractional Factorial Design
- 6.6 Regression Modeling
- Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 7. Detailed Methodology for Chemical Wear Modeling
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Wear Characterization
- 7.3 Detailed Empirical Wear Modeling
- 7.4 Practical Approaches to Short Duration Tests
- Nomenclature
- References
- Chapter 8. Optimization Methodology in Additive Selection
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Multivariable Optimization
- 8.3 Multiobjective Optimization
- 8.4 Relevance to Practice
- Nomenclature
- References
- Annexure
- Annexure-1 Computer Program for Steady Sate Wear Rate
- Annexure-2 Computer Program for Quasi Steady Sate Wear Rate
- Annexure-3 Computer Program for ANOVA Table 8.2
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 27th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128007846
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128045336
About the Author
A. Sethuramiah
With 38 years of research experience in basic and applied tribology, Dr Sethuramiah’s major interest lies in boundary lubrication and wear. He has worked as a UNESCO fellow and as a research scholar at Tokyo Institute of Technology during 1969-73 where he was awarded a D Engg degree. He is a past president of the Tribology Society of India (TSI) and authored the book, ‘Lubricated Wear-Science and Technology’ in 2003. Currently he is pursuing his interest in tribology research through interaction with faculty and students at VIT Vellore, IISc Bangalore, and IIT (BHU) Varanasi. He continues his association at a national level as a life member of TSI through his teaching of tribology and related subjects. Dr Sethuramiah was awarded the lifetime achievement award in R&D by TSI.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Professor, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, New Delhi, India
Rajesh Kumar
Dr Rajesh Kumar completed his PhD in the area of running-in and steady state wear processes in 2002 from IIT Delhi. His current research interests at IIT (BHU), Varanasi cover MEMS, probabilistic machine design, optimization, DOE and tribology. He participates in collaborative tribochemistry research with the Department of Chemistry. He is a life member of the Tribology Society of India. Dr Kumar’s work on estimation of wear coefficient in a short duration test of real engines under lubricating condition was given the best paper award in an International Conference on Industrial Tribology (ICIT 2006), at IISc Bangalore.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, India