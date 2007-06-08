Modeling in Transport Phenomena
2nd Edition
A Conceptual Approach
Description
Modeling in Transport Phenomena, Second Edition presents and clearly explains with example problems the basic concepts and their applications to fluid flow, heat transfer, mass transfer, chemical reaction engineering and thermodynamics. A balanced approach is presented between analysis and synthesis, students will understand how to use the solution in engineering analysis. Systematic derivations of the equations and the physical significance of each term are given in detail, for students to easily understand and follow up the material.
There is a strong incentive in science and engineering to understand why a phenomenon behaves the way it does. For this purpose, a complicated real-life problem is transformed into a mathematically tractable problem while preserving the essential features of it. Such a process, known as mathematical modeling, requires understanding of the basic concepts. This book teaches students these basic concepts and shows the similarities between them. Answers to all problems are provided allowing students to check their solutions. Emphasis is on how to get the model equation representing a physical phenomenon and not on exploiting various numerical techniques to solve mathematical equations.
Key Features
- A balanced approach is presented between analysis and synthesis, students will understand how to use the solution in engineering analysis.
- Systematic derivations of the equations as well as the physical significance of each term are given in detail
- Many more problems and examples are given than in the first edition - answers provided
Readership
This book is an introduction to transport phenomena courses. For students majoring in chemical engineering, and as a reference or a supplementary text in environmental, mechanical, petroleum and civil engineering courses.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: INTRODUCTION
- Publisher Summary
- 1.1 BASIC CONCEPTS
- 1.2 DEFINITIONS
- 1.3 MATHEMATICAL FORMULATION OF THE BASIC CONCEPTS
- 1.4 SIMPLIFICATION OF THE RATE EQUATION
Chapter 2: MOLECULAR AND CONVECTIVE TRANSPORT
- Publisher Summary
- 2.1 MOLECULAR TRANSPORT
- 2.2 DIMENSIONLESS NUMBERS
- 2.3 CONVECTIVE TRANSPORT
- 2.4 TOTAL FLUX
Chapter 3: INTERPHASE TRANSPORT AND TRANSFER COEFFICIENTS
- Publisher Summary
- 3.1 FRICTION FACTOR
- 3.2 HEAT TRANSFER COEFFICIENT
- 3.3 MASS TRANSFER COEFFICIENT
- 3.4 DIMENSIONLESS NUMBERS
- 3.5 TRANSPORT ANALOGIES
Chapter 4: EVALUATION OF TRANSFER COEFFICIENTS: ENGINEERING CORRELATIONS
- Publisher Summary
- 4.1 REFERENCE TEMPERATURE AND CONCENTRATION
- 4.2 FLOW PAST A FLAT PLATE
- 4.3 FLOW PAST A SINGLE SPHERE
- 4.4 FLOW NORMAL TO A SINGLE CYLINDER
- 4.5 FLOW IN CIRCULAR PIPES
- 4.6 FLOW IN PACKED BEDS
Chapter 5: RATE OF GENERATION IN MOMENTUM, ENERGY, AND MASS TRANSPORT
- Publisher Summary
- 5.1 RATE OF GENERATION IN MOMENTUM TRANSPORT
- 5.2 RATE OF GENERATION IN ENERGY TRANSPORT
- 5.3 RATE OF GENERATION IN MASS TRANSPORT
Chapter 6: STEADY-STATE MACROSCOPIC BALANCES
- Publisher Summary
- 6.1 CONSERVATION OF CHEMICAL SPECIES
- 6.2 CONSERVATION OF MASS
- 6.3 CONSERVATION OF ENERGY
Chapter 7: UNSTEADY-STATE MACROSCOPIC BALANCES
- Publisher Summary
- 7.1 APPROXIMATIONS USED IN MODELING OF UNSTEADY-STATE PROCESSES
- 7.2 CONSERVATION OF CHEMICAL SPECIES
- 7.3 CONSERVATION OF TOTAL MASS
- 7.4 CONSERVATION OF MOMENTUM
- 7.5 CONSERVATION OF ENERGY
- 7.6 DESIGN OF A SPRAY TOWER FOR THE GRANULATION OF MELT
Chapter 8: STEADY MICROSCOPIC BALANCES WITHOUT GENERATION
- Publisher Summary
- 8.1 MOMENTUM TRANSPORT
- 8.2 ENERGY TRANSPORT WITHOUT CONVECTION
- 8.3 ENERGY TRANSPORT WITH CONVECTION
- 8.4 MASS TRANSPORT WITHOUT CONVECTION
- 8.5 MASS TRANSPORT WITH CONVECTION
Chapter 9: STEADY MICROSCOPIC BALANCES WITH GENERATION
- Publisher Summary
- 9.1 MOMENTUM TRANSPORT
- 9.2 ENERGY TRANSPORT WITHOUT CONVECTION
- 9.3 ENERGY TRANSPORT WITH CONVECTION
- 9.4 MASS TRANSPORT WITHOUT CONVECTION
- 9.5 MASS TRANSPORT WITH CONVECTION
Chapter 10: UNSTEADY-STATE MICROSCOPIC BALANCES WITHOUT GENERATION
- Publisher Summary
- 10.1 MOMENTUM TRANSPORT
- 10.2 ENERGY TRANSPORT
- 10.3 MASS TRANSPORT
Chapter 11: UNSTEADY-STATE MICROSCOPIC BALANCES WITH GENERATION
- Publisher Summary
- 11.1 MOMENTUM TRANSPORT
- 11.2 ENERGY TRANSPORT
- 11.3 MASS TRANSPORT
Appendix
A: MATHEMATICAL PRELIMINARIES
B: SOLUTIONS OF DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS
C: FLUX EXPRESSIONS FOR MASS, MOMENTUM, AND ENERGY
D: PHYSICAL PROPERTIES
E: CONSTANTS AND CONVERSION FACTORS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 628
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 8th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080549507
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444530219
About the Author
Ismail Tosun
The author has been teaching undergraduate and graduate level thermodynamics courses for over 30 years. Since 1989 he has been a professor at the Middle East Technical University (METU), Ankara, Turkey. He has also taught at the Turkish Military Academy and the University of Akron, Ohio. Professor Tosun received his BS and MS degrees from METU, and a PhD degree from the University of Akron, all in chemical engineering. He is the author of the book Modeling in Transport Phenomena, 2nd Ed., published by Elsevier. His research interests include mathematical modeling and transport phenomena. He is the author or co-author of over sixty publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Middle East Technical University, Department of Chemical Engineering, Ankara, Turkey