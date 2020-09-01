Modeling in Geotechnical Engineering

Pijush Samui is working as an associate professor in civil engineering department at NIT Patna, India. He graduated in 2000, with a B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, India. He received his M.Sc. in Geotechnical Earthquake Engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India (2004). He holds a Ph.D. in Geotechnical Earthquake Engineering (2008) from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India. He was a postdoctoral fellow at University of Pittsburgh (USA) (2008-2009) and Tampere University of Technology (Finland) (2009- 2010). In 2010, Dr. Pijush joined in the Center for Disaster Mitigation and Management at VIT University as an Associate Professor. He was promoted to full Professor in 2012. Dr. Pijush is the recipient of the prestigious CIMO fellowship (2009) from Finland, for his integrated research on the design of railway embankment. He was awarded Shamsher Prakash Research Award (2011) by IIT Roorkee for his innovative research on the application of Artificial Intelligence in designing civil engineering structure. He was selected as the recipient of IGS Sardar Resham Singh Memorial Award – 2013 for his innovative research on infrastructure project. He was elected Fellow of International Congress of Disaster Management in 2010. He served as a guest in disaster advance journal. He also serves as an editorial board member in several international journals. He has been selected as an adjunct professor at Ton Duc Thang University (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam). He has been Visiting Professor at Far East Federal University (Russia).