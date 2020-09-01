Modeling in Geotechnical Engineering
1st Edition
Modeling in Geotechnical Engineering is a one stop reference for a range of computational models, the theory explaining how they work, and case studies describing how to apply them. Drawing on the expertise of contributors from a range of disciplines including geomechanics, optimization, and computational engineering, this book provides an interdisciplinary guide to this subject which is suitable for readers from a range of backgrounds.
Before tackling the computational approaches, a theoretical understanding of the physical systems is provided that helps readers to fully grasp the significance of the numerical methods. The various models are presented in detail, and advice is provided on how to select the correct model for your application.
- Provides detailed descriptions of different computational modelling methods for geotechnical applications, including the finite element method, the finite difference method, and the boundary element method
- Gives readers the latest advice on the use of big data analytics and artificial intelligence in geotechnical engineering
- Includes case studies to help readers apply the methods described in their own work
Postgraduate students and researchers in the field of geotechnical engineering. Consulting engineers in the field of geotechnical engineering
- Finite Element Method
2. Finite Difference Method
3. Boundary Element Method
4. Constitutive Models
5. Slope stability
6. Soil-fluid interaction
7. Soil-structure problem
8. Reliability based solution
9. Seepage and consolidation
10. Risk analysis
11. Stochastic Modeling
12. Geoenvironmental Modeling
13. Computational Intelligence
14. BIG data in geotechnical engineering
15. Dynamic behaviour of geo-structure
16. Optimization techniques
17. Limit state analysis
18. Mess Free Method
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212059
Pijush Samui
Pijush Samui is working as an associate professor in civil engineering department at NIT Patna, India. He graduated in 2000, with a B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, India. He received his M.Sc. in Geotechnical Earthquake Engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India (2004). He holds a Ph.D. in Geotechnical Earthquake Engineering (2008) from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India. He was a postdoctoral fellow at University of Pittsburgh (USA) (2008-2009) and Tampere University of Technology (Finland) (2009- 2010). In 2010, Dr. Pijush joined in the Center for Disaster Mitigation and Management at VIT University as an Associate Professor. He was promoted to full Professor in 2012. Dr. Pijush is the recipient of the prestigious CIMO fellowship (2009) from Finland, for his integrated research on the design of railway embankment. He was awarded Shamsher Prakash Research Award (2011) by IIT Roorkee for his innovative research on the application of Artificial Intelligence in designing civil engineering structure. He was selected as the recipient of IGS Sardar Resham Singh Memorial Award – 2013 for his innovative research on infrastructure project. He was elected Fellow of International Congress of Disaster Management in 2010. He served as a guest in disaster advance journal. He also serves as an editorial board member in several international journals. He has been selected as an adjunct professor at Ton Duc Thang University (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam). He has been Visiting Professor at Far East Federal University (Russia).
Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, NIT Patna, Bihar, India
Sunita Kumari
Sunita Kumari is an Associate Professor in the civil engineering department at NIT Patna, India. Her research interests include soil mechanics, liquefaction, and numerical modeling. She is also a member of the Indian Geotechnical Society, has presented at many international conferences, and published in international academic journals.
Civil engineering department at NIT Patna, India
Vladimir Makarov
Vladimir Makarov is a Professor, and head of the laboratory of Geomechanics of Highly Compressed Rock & Rock Mass at Far-Eastern Federal University, Vladivostock, Russia. He is also an Honorary Professor at the University of Science and Technology of China (Beijing). His research is currently focused on stress state determination.
Geomechanics of Highly Compressed Rock and Rock Mass, Far-Eastern Federal University, Vladivostock, Russia
Pradeep Kurup
Pradeep Kurup is a Distinguished University Professor and Department Chair in Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Francis College of Engineering, University of Massachusetts, Lowell, USA. His research interests include multi-sensor data fusion, site characterization and monitoring, finite element modeling, and soil-structure interaction.
Civil and Environmental Engineering, Francis College of Engineering, University of Massachusetts, Lowell, USA