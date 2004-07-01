Modeling, Identification and Control of Robots
1st Edition
Written by two of Europe’s leading robotics experts, this book provides the tools for a unified approach to the modelling of robotic manipulators, whatever their mechanical structure. No other publication covers the three fundamental issues of robotics: modelling, identification and control. It covers the development of various mathematical models required for the control and simulation of robots.
· World class authority · Unique range of coverage not available in any other book · Provides a complete course on robotic control at an undergraduate and graduate level
Recommended as both a student text and a reference work for professional workers in robotics
Dedication
Introduction
Chapter 1: Terminology and general definitions
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Mechanical components of a robot
1.3 Definitions
1.4 Choosing the number of degrees of freedom of a robot
1.5 Architectures of robot manipulators
1.6 Characteristics of a robot
1.7 Conclusion
Chapter 2: Transformation matrix between vectors, frames and screws
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Homogeneous coordinates
2.3 Homogeneous transformations [Paul 81]
2.4 Kinematic screw
2.5 Differential translation and rotation of frames
2.6 Representation of forces (wrench)
2.7 Conclusion
Chapter 3: Direct geometric model of serial robots
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Description of the geometry of serial robots
3.3 Direct geometric model
3.4 Optimization of the computation of the direct geometric model
3.5 Transformation matrix of the end-effector in the world frame
3.6 Specification of the orientation
3.7 Conclusion
Chapter 4: Inverse geometric model of serial robots
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Mathematical statement of the problem
4.3 Inverse geometric model of robots with simple geometry
4.4 Inverse geometric model of decoupled six degree-of-freedom robots
4.5 Inverse geometric model of general robots
4.6 Conclusion
Chapter 5: Direct kinematic model of serial robots
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Computation of the Jacobian matrix from the direct geometric model
5.3 Basic Jacobian matrix
5.4 Decomposition of the Jacobian matrix into three matrices
5.5 Efficient computation of the end-effector velocity
5.6 Dimension of the task space of a robot
5.7 Analysis of the robot workspace
5.8 Velocity transmission between joint space and task space
5.9 Static model
5.10 Second order kinematic model
5.11 Kinematic model associated with the task coordinate representation
5.12 Conclusion
Chapter 6: Inverse kinematic model of serial robots
6.1 Introduction
6.2 General form of the kinematic model
6.3 Inverse kinematic model for a regular case
6.4 Solution in the neighborhood of singularities
6.5 Inverse kinematic model of redundant robots
6.6 Numerical calculation of the inverse geometric problem
6.7 Minimum description of tasks [Fournier 80], (Dombre 81]
6.8 Conclusion
Chapter 7: Geometric and kinematic models of complex chain robots
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Description of tree structured robots
7.3 Description of robots with closed chains
7.4 Direct geometric model of tree structured robots
7.5 Direct geometric model of robots with closed chains
7.6 Inverse geometric model of closed chain robots
7.7 Resolution of the geometric constraint equations of a simple loop
7.8 Kinematic model of complex chain robots
7.9 Numerical calculation of qp and qc in terms of qa
7.10 Number of degrees of freedom of robots with closed chains
7.11 Classification of singular positions
7.12 Conclusion
Chapter 8: Introduction to geometric and kinematic modeling of parallel robots
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Parallel robot definition
8.3 Comparing performance of serial and parallel robots
8.4 Number of degrees of freedom
8.5 Parallel robot architectures
8.6 Modeling the six degree-of-freedom parallel robots
8.7 Singular configurations
8.8 Conclusion
Chapter 9: Dynamic modeling of serial robots
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Notations
9.3 Lagrange formulation
9.4 Determination of the base inertial parameters
9.5 Newton-Euler formulation
9.6 Real time computation of the inverse dynamic model
9.7 Direct dynamic model
9.8 Conclusion
Chapter 10: Dynamics of robots with complex structure
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Dynamic modeling of tree structured robots
10.3 Dynamic model of robots with closed kinematic chains
10.4 Conclusion
Chapter 11: Geometric calibration of robots
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Geometric parameters
11.3 Generalized differential model of a robot
11.4 Principle of geometric calibration
11.5 Calibration methods
11.6 Correction and compensation of errors
11.7 Calibration of parallel robots
11.8 Measurement techniques for robot calibration
11.9 Conclusion
Chapter 12: Identification of the dynamic parameters
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Estimation of inertial parameters
12.3 Principle of the identification procedure
12.4 Dynamic identification model
12.5 Other approaches to the dynamic identification model
12.6 Energy (or integral) identification model
12.7 Recommendations for experimental application
12.8 Conclusion
Chapter 13: Trajectory generation
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Trajectory generation and control loops
13.3 Point-to-point trajectory in the joint space
13.4 Point-to-point trajectory in the task space
13.5 Trajectory generation with via points
13.6 Conclusion
Chapter 14: Motion control
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Equations of motion
14.3 PID control
14.4 Linearizing and decoupling control
14.5 Passivity-based control
14.6 Adaptive control
14.7 Conclusion
Chapter 15: Compliant motion control
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Description of a compliant motion
15.3 Passive stiffness control
15.4 Active stiffness control
15.5 Impedance control
15.6 Hybrid position/force control
15.7 Conclusion
Appendix 1: Solution of the inverse geometric model equations (Table 4.1)
Appendix 2: The inverse robot
Appendix 3: Dyalitic elimination
Appendix 4: Solution of systems of linear equations
Appendix 5: Numerical computation of the base parameters
Appendix 6: Recursive equations between the energy functions
Appendix 7: Dynamic model of the StÃ¤ubli RX-90 robot
Appendix 8: Computation of the inertia matrix of tree structured robots
Appendix 9: Stability analysis using Lyapunov theory
Appendix 10: Computation of the dynamic control law in the task space
Appendix 11: Stability of passive systems
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 1st July 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536613
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781903996669
About the Author
W. Khalil
W. Khalil is Professor at the Ecole Centrale at Nantes, France and Head of Department "Systèmes mécaniques et productiques" at IRCCyN (Institut de Recherche en Communication et Cybernétique de Nantes, UMR CNRS n° 6597).
Professor at the Ecole Centrale, Nantes, France
E. Dombre
E. Dombre is Director of Research at the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and head of the Robotics Department at LIRMM (Laboratoire d'Informatique, de Robotique et de Microélectronique de Montpellier, UMR CNRS-Université Montpellier II n° 5506
Head of the Robotics department at University of Montpelier, France
‘….provides necessary tools to deal with various problems that can be encountered in the design, control synthesis and exploitation of robotic manipulators. It can also be recommended to students as a texbook.’ —European Mathematical Society