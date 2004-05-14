Modeling: Gateway to the Unknown, Volume 1
1st Edition
A Work by Rom Harre
Description
Edited by Daniel Rothbart of George Mason University in Virginia, this book is a collection of Rom Harré's work on modeling in science (particularly physics and psychology). In over 28 authored books and 240 articles and book chapters, Rom Harré of Georgetown University in Washington, DC is a towering figure in philosophy, linguistics, and social psychology. He has inspired a generation of scholars, both for the ways in which his research is carried out and his profound insights. For Harré, the stunning discoveries of research demand a kind of thinking that is found in the construction and control of models. Iconic modeling is pivotal for representing real-world structures, explaining phenomena, manipulating instruments, constructing theories, and acquiring data.
This volume in the new Elsevier book series Studies in Multidisciplinarity includes major topics on the structure and function of models, the debates over scientific realism, explanation through analogical modeling, a metaphysics for physics, the rationale for experimentation, and modeling in social encounters.
Key Features
- A multidisciplinary work of sweeping scope about the nature of science
- Revolutionary interpretation that challenges conventional wisdom about the character of scientific thinking
- Profound insights about fundamental challenges to contemporary physics
- Brilliant discoveries into the nature of social interaction and human identity
- Presents a rational conception of methods for acquiring knowledge of remote regions of the world
- Written by one of the great thinkers of our time.
Readership
Philosophers, Physical Scientists, Social Scientists, and Science Educators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 14th May 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536644
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444514646
About the Series Volume Editors
Daniel Rothbart Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies George Mason University Fairfax, VA 20030 USA