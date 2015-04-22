Modeling Food Processing Operations
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
- Preface
- Part One: Introduction to computational modeling in food processing
- 1: Different modelling and simulation approaches for food processing operations
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction and intended contribution
- 1.2 Basic considerations of food processing
- 1.3 Modelling and simulation approaches
- 1.4 Conclusions and outlook
- Part Two: Modeling of food processes involving heating and cooling
- 2: Thermal processing and kinetic modeling of inactivation
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Quality and microbial modeling during thermal processes
- 2.3 Dynamic temperature parameter estimation for microbial inactivation
- 2.4 Model selection for dynamic parameter estimation
- 2.5 Software programs dealing with dynamic forward and inverse modeling problems in food science
- 2.6 Future trends
- 3: Modeling thermal processing and reactions: sterilization and pasteurization
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Heat transfer
- 3.3 Sterilization and pasteurization criteria
- 3.4 Quality evaluation
- 3.5 Optimization
- 3.6 Conclusions
- Appendix: Nomenclature
- 4: Modelling of drying processes for food materials
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 The drying process
- 4.3 Modelling approaches
- 4.4 Modelling of the drying process
- 4.5 Case study
- 4.6 Future directions
- 5: Modelling of baking processes
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Physical, chemical and biological phenomena
- 5.3 Product description and simplification assumptions
- 5.4 Literature overview
- 5.5 Modelling an oven with a simple food product description
- 5.6 Modelling coupled heat, mass and momentum transfers in a simple geometry
- 5.7 Conclusion: trends and challenges
- 6: Modeling of food-frying processes
- Abstract
- 6.1 General description of frying
- 6.2 Frying modeling background
- 6.3 Case studies
- 6.4 Conclusions
- 7: Modelling cold food chain processing and display environments
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 7.1 The cold food chain
- 7.2 Introduction to common modelling techniques
- 7.3 Chilled food processing environments
- 7.4 Modelling food storage and display equipment
- 7.5 Conclusions
- Part Three: Modeling of multiphase unit operations
- 8: A review of shear-induced particle migration for enhanced filtration and fractionation
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Hydrodynamic interactions in concentrated suspensions
- 8.3 Experimental evaluation of shear-induced migration (SIM)
- 8.4 Particle migration in microfiltration (MF) and flow field-flow fractionation (F1FFF)
- 8.5 Options for fractionation technology
- 9: Modeling extrusion processes
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Overview of modeling approaches
- 9.3 3D computational fluid dynamics simulation of biopolymeric melt flow in a twin-screw extruder
- 9.4 Concluding remarks
- 10: Modelling food digestion
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Numerical methods useful for predicting food breakdown
- 10.3 Mastication and food transformation in the mouth
- 10.4 Food transport and processing in the stomach
- 10.5 Processes in the small intestine
- 10.6 Processes in the large intestine
- 10.7 Conclusions
- 11: Using logistic models to optimize the food supply chain
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Features and current trends in food supply chain logistics
- 11.3 Overview of fruit and vegetable logistics
- 11.4 Overview of grains logistics
- 11.5 Overview of beef and meat logistics
- 11.6 Overview of logistics in fisheries
- 11.7 Urban distribution of food products
- 11.8 Dairy logistics and the Castrolanda Cooperative case study
- 11.9 Conclusions and opportunities for further research
- Part Four: Conclusions
- 12: Conclusions and future trends in modelling food processing operations
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Modelling across scales
- 12.3 Different types of models
- 12.4 Summary and conclusion
- Index
Description
Computational modeling is an important tool for understanding and improving food processing and manufacturing. It is used for many different purposes, including process design and process optimization. However, modeling goes beyond the process and can include applications to understand and optimize food storage and the food supply chain, and to perform a life cycle analysis. Modeling Food Processing Operations provides a comprehensive overview of the various applications of modeling in conventional food processing. The needs of industry, current practices, and state-of-the-art technologies are examined, and case studies are provided.
Part One provides an introduction to the topic, with a particular focus on modeling and simulation strategies in food processing operations. Part Two reviews the modeling of various food processes involving heating and cooling. These processes include: thermal inactivation; sterilization and pasteurization; drying; baking; frying; and chilled and frozen food processing, storage and display. Part Three examines the modeling of multiphase unit operations such as membrane separation, extrusion processes and food digestion, and reviews models used to optimize food distribution.
Key Features
- Comprehensively reviews the various applications of modeling in conventional food processing
- Examines the modeling of multiphase unit operations and various food processes involving heating and cooling
- Analyzes the models used to optimize food distribution
Readership
Food engineers, research and development managers in food processing and manufacturing, and academics and postgraduate students with a research interest in this area.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 22nd April 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782422969
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782422846
About the Editors
Serafim Bakalis Editor
Professor Serafim Bakalis is a professor in the School of Chemical Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Chemical Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK
Kai Knoerzer Editor
Dr Kai Knoerzer, Research Project Leader, CSIRO, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Project Leader, CSIRO, Australia
Peter J Fryer Editor
Professor Peter Fryer is a Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Birmingham, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemical Engineering, School of Chemical Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK