Modeling, Dynamics, and Control of Electrified Vehicles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128127865, 9780128131091

Modeling, Dynamics, and Control of Electrified Vehicles

1st Edition

Editors: Haiping Du Dongpu Cao Hui Zhang
eBook ISBN: 9780128131091
Paperback ISBN: 9780128127865
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 9th October 2017
Page Count: 520
Description

Modelling, Dynamics and Control of Electrified Vehicles provides a systematic overview of EV-related key components, including batteries, electric motors, ultracapacitors and system-level approaches, such as energy management systems, multi-source energy optimization, transmission design and control, braking system control and vehicle dynamics control. In addition, the book covers selected advanced topics, including Smart Grid and connected vehicles. This book shows how EV work, how to design them, how to save energy with them, and how to maintain their safety.

The book aims to be an all-in-one reference for readers who are interested in EVs, or those trying to understand its state-of-the-art technologies and future trends.

Key Features

  • Offers a comprehensive knowledge of the multidisciplinary research related to EVs and a system-level understanding of technologies
  • Provides the state-of-the-art technologies and future trends
  • Covers the fundamentals of EVs and their methodologies
  • Written by successful researchers that show the deep understanding of EVs

Readership

Control, Automotive, System, Mechanical and Electric engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction and Architecture of Electrified Vehicles (Overview)
    2. Electric Motor Fundamentals and Advanced Control
    3. Modelling, Evaluations and State Estimation for Batteries
    4. High-power Energy Storage: Ultracapacitors
    5. HESS and Its Application in Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicles
    6. Transmission Architecture and Prototype Design of EV
    7. Energy Management of Hybrid Electric Vehicles
    8. Structure Optimization and Generalized Dynamics Control for Parallel Hybrid Powertrain
    9. Transmission Design and Control of EV
    10. Hybrid Braking of Electrified Vehicles
    11. System Modelling and Robust Control of EV
    12. State and Parameter Estimation of EV
    13. Modelling and Fault-tolerant-control of Four-wheel-independent-drive EV (Template)
    14. Integrated System Design and Energy Management of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles
    15. Predictive Energy Management of Electrified Vehicles with Traffic Information
    16. Integration of Electrified Vehicles with Smart Grid

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780128131091
Paperback ISBN:
9780128127865

About the Editor

Haiping Du

Haiping Du has more than 15-year experience on the area of modelling, dynamics and control of electrified vehicles. Dr Du received his PhD degree in mechanical design and theory from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, PR China, in 2002. Previously, Dr Du worked as Research Fellow in University of Technology, Sydney and as Post-Doctoral Research Associate in Imperial College London and the University of Hong Kong, respectively.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of Wollongong, Australia

Dongpu Cao

Dongpu Cao received the Ph.D. degree from Concordia University, Canada, in 2008. He is currently an Associate Professor at University of Waterloo, Canada. His research focuses on vehicle dynamics and control, automated driving and parallel driving, where he has contributed more than 100 publications and 1 US patent. He received the ASME AVTT’2010 Best Paper Award and 2012 SAE Arch T. Colwell Merit Award. Dr. Cao serves as an Associate Editor for IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS, IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON VEHICULAR TECHNOLOGY, IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS, IEEE/ASME TRANSACTIONS ON MECHATRONICS and ASME JOURNAL OF DYNAMIC SYSTEMS, MEASUREMENT, AND CONTROL. He has been a Guest Editor for VEHICLE SYSTEM DYNAMICS, and IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON HUMAN-MACHINE SYSTEMS. He serves on the SAE International Vehicle Dynamics Standards Committee and a few ASME, SAE, IEEE technical committees.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, University of Waterloo, Canada

Hui Zhang

Hui Zhang

Dr. Hui Zhang received his PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Victoria, Canada and undertook three-year postdoctoral work in The Ohio State University, USA. He has published more than 70 peer-reviewed journal papers. Moreover, he has successfully organized 5 special issues for Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing, Journal of The Franklin Institute, International Journal of Vehicle Design, IEEE Access, and Mechatronics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Beihang University, China

