Modeling, Control, and Optimization of Natural Gas Processing Plants
1st Edition
Description
Modeling, Control, and Optimization of Natural Gas Processing Plants presents the latest on the evolution of the natural gas industry, shining a light on the unique challenges plant managers and owners face when looking for ways to optimize plant performance and efficiency, including topics such as the various feed gas compositions, temperatures, pressures, and throughput capacities that keep them looking for better decision support tools.
The book delivers the first reference focused strictly on the fast-growing natural gas markets. Whether you are trying to magnify your plants existing capabilities or are designing a new facility to handle more feedstock options, this reference guides you by combining modeling control and optimization strategies with the latest developments within the natural gas industry, including the very latest in algorithms, software, and real-world case studies.
Key Features
- Helps users adapt their natural gas plant quickly with optimization strategies and advanced control methods
- Presents real-world application for gas process operations with software and algorithm comparisons and practical case studies
- Provides coverage on multivariable control and optimization on existing equipment
- Allows plant managers and owners the tools they need to maximize the value of the natural gas produced
Readership
Natural Gas Design and Operation Engineers, R&D Professionals for natural gas, and Plant Operating Personnel
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Natural Gas Processing Plants
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Natural Gas Processing Objectives
- 1.3. Gas Processing Plant Configurations
- 1.4. Gas Plant Support Systems
- 1.5. Optimal Design and Operations of Natural Gas Processing Plants
- Chapter 2. Process Modeling and Simulation
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Thermodynamics
- 2.3. Steady-State Versus Dynamic Models
- 2.4. Simulation Objectives Versus Modeling Effort
- 2.5. Process Simulation Approaches
- 2.6. Process Simulation Best Practices
- 2.7. Case Studies
- Chapter 3. Process Control
- 3.1. Dynamic Process Characteristics
- 3.2. Control System Components
- 3.3. Closed-Loop Control
- 3.4. Degrees of Freedom
- 3.5. Control Loop Tuning
- 3.6. Individual Unit Operation Control and Optimization Strategies
- Chapter 4. Process Optimization
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Types of Optimization
- 4.3. Conventional Optimization Techniques
- 4.4. Limitations of Optimization
- 4.5. Methods of Optimization
- 4.6. Advanced Optimization Techniques
- 4.7. Dynamic Optimization
- 4.8. Real-Time Optimization
- 4.9. Process Optimization Case Study
- Appendix A. Basic Principles of Control Valves
- Appendix B. Process Measurement and Instrumentation
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 13th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128029817
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128029619
About the Author
William Poe
William A. “Bill” Poe is a Senior Principal Technical Consultant at AVEVA, the United States. He has over 35 years of international business and industrial experience in design, operations and project management of gas processing plants with a special focus on automation, multivariable predictive control (MPC), advanced process control (APC), optimization design and implementation, and real-time performance monitoring. Bill started his career at Shell Oil Company, USA, in 1981, working over a decade in natural gas processing plants operations and engineering as well as management of multimillion-dollar projects. In 1993, he joined Continental Controls to lead the process engineering department in support of executing contracts with the Gas Research Institute, USA, where he developed new multivariable control applications in the natural gas industry. After joining GE as part of the Continental Controls acquisition, he became vice president of this division of GE where his responsibilities included direction of product development, projects, technical sales support, and customer service for multivariable control and optimization applications in the natural gas industry. In 2001, Bill joined Invensys Process Systems, USA, where he has developed APC and Optimization Master Plans for international companies such as Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, Statoil, and PDVSA, as well as automation and advanced process control feasibility studies for over 100 natural gas processing plants worldwide. After Schneider Electric acquired Invensys Process Systems in 2014 and merged its software division with AVEVA in 2018, he has continued to work with the top gas processing companies. Bill is an Associate Editor of the Journal of Natural Gas Science & Engineering, has authored or co-authored more than 60 technical papers, and made numerous technical presentations at prestigious international conferences. He received the GE Innovators Award in 1999 and attained the Invensys Circle of Excellence in 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Principal Technical Consultant, AVEVA, USA
Saeid Mokhatab
Saeid Mokhatab is one of the most recognizable names in the natural gas community through his contributions to advancing the technologies in the natural gas processing industry. He has been actively involved in different aspects of several large-scale gas processing projects, from conceptual design through plant startup and operations support. He has presented on gas processing technologies worldwide and has published 300 technical papers and two renowned Elsevier’s handbooks in collaboration with leading experts from the largest international engineering companies and prominent process licensors. His numerous publications, which are widely read and highly respected, have set the technical standards in the natural gas processing industry and are considered by many as major references to be used for any gas processing/LNG project in development. He founded the world’s first peer-reviewed journal devoted to natural gas science and engineering (published by Elsevier, the United States) and has held editorial positions for many scientific journals/book publishing companies in the hydrocarbon processing industry. He has also served as a member of technical committees for several professional societies and acclaimed gas processing conferences worldwide. As a result of his outstanding work in the natural gas industry, he has received a number of international awards and medals, and his biography has been listed in highly prestigious directories.
Affiliations and Expertise
Gas Processing Consultant, Canada