Modeling, Assessment, and Optimization of Energy Systems

Modelling, Assessment, and Optimization of Energy Systems provides comprehensive methodologies for the thermal modelling of energy systems based on thermodynamic, exergoeconomic and exergoenviromental approaches. It provides advanced analytical approaches, assessment criteria and the methodologies to obtain analytical expressions from the experimental data. The concept of single-objective and multi-objective optimization with application to energy systems is provided, along with decision-making tools for multi-objective problems, multi-criteria problems, for simplifying the optimization of large energy systems, and for exergoeconomic improvement integrated with a simulator EIS method.

This book provides a comprehensive methodology for modeling, assessment, improvement of any energy system with guidance, and practical examples that provide detailed insights for energy engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering and researchers in the field of analysis and optimization of energy systems.