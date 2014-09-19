Modeling and Simulation of Heterogeneous Catalytic Processes, Volume 45
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Challenges in Reaction Engineering Practice of Heterogeneous Catalytic Systems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Multiscale Character of Heterogeneous Catalytic Processes
- 3 Needed Integrated Approach to Catalytic Process Development
- 4 Scale-Up Strategies
- 5 Example 1. Hydrogenation in a Trickle-Bed Reactor—Scale-Up Surprises to Avoid
- 6 Example 2. Solid Acid Alkylation—Solids Flow Pattern in a Riser
- 7 Example 3. Partial Oxidation—Need for the Proper Model of the Circulating Fluidized-Bed System
- 8 Challenges for Improved Scale-Up of Multiphase Reactors
- 9 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Spatial Resolution of Species and Temperature Profiles in Catalytic Reactors: In Situ Sampling Techniques and CFD Modeling
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fundamentals
- 3 Stagnation Flow on a Catalytic Plate
- 4 Channel Reactors with Catalytically Coated Walls
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Catalytic Combustion of Hydrogen, Challenges, and Opportunities
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Hydrogen Hetero-/Homogeneous Chemistry
- 3 Numerical Modeling of Heterogeneous and Homogeneous Combustion
- 4 Impact of Hydrogen Molecular Transport on Reactor Thermal Management
- 5 Validation of Hetero-/Homogeneous Hydrogen Kinetics
- 6 Coupling of Hydrogen Hetero-/Homogeneous Chemistry and Transport
- 7 Methodologies for Hydrogen Hetero-/Homogeneous Combustion
- 8 Catalytic Combustion of Hydrogen with Other Fuels
- 9 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Novel Developments in Fluidized Bed Membrane Reactor Technology
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Hydrodynamics in FBMRs
- 3 Mass Transfer in FBMRs
- 4 Future Work
- 5 Conclusions
- Index
- Contents of volumes in this serial
Description
Heterogeneous catalysis and mathematical modeling are essential components of the continuing search for better utilization of raw materials and energy, with reduced impact on the environment. Numerical modeling of chemical systems has progressed rapidly due to increases in computer power, and is used extensively for analysis, design and development of catalytic reactors and processes. This book presents reviews of the state-of-the-art in modeling of heterogeneous catalytic reactors and processes.
Key Features
- Reviews by leading authorities in the respective areas
- Up-to-date reviews of latest techniques in modeling of catalytic processes
- Mix of US and European authors, as well as academic/industrial/research institute perspectives
- Connections between computation and experimental methods in some of the chapters
Readership
Chemical engineers in general, especially reaction engineers. University faculty, students and researchers as well as industrial researchers, mainly in chemical engineering/chemistry but also mechanical engineering (combustion engineers) and maybe some applied mathematicians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 19th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004555
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128004227
About the Serial Volume Editors
Anthony Dixon Serial Volume Editor
Anthony G. Dixon joined the Chemical Engineering faculty of Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) in 1980 after obtaining his B.Sc. in Mathematics and his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Edinburgh (Scotland), and spending two years as an Assistant Scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His research interests lie in chemical reaction engineering, including inorganic membrane reactors, heat transfer in chemical reactors, mathematical modeling and simulation, computational fluid dynamics and diffusion in porous catalysts. He has contributed research in recent years in particular on CFD in fixed bed reactors, and has co-authored over 100 journal papers in this and other reaction engineering areas. He has consulted in industry and collaborated with industrial groups, most notably with Johnson Matthey Catalysts on using CFD for catalyst design. He has received several awards for his educational work and research, including the 2009 WPI Board of Trustees’ Award for Outstanding Research and Creative Scholarship, and the 2001 William H. Corcoran Award for best paper appearing in Chemical Engineering Education. He is a Fellow of AIChE, and served as Conference Chair for the Computational Fluid Dynamics in Chemical Reaction Engineering IV Conference, Barga, Italy, 2005, as well as organizing the CFD in CRE or related sessions at AIChE meetings for over 16 years. He has also been a member of various other conference organizing committees and scientific committees. He is an Executive Editor for the journal Chemical Engineering Science, and is a member of the Editorial Board for the International Journal of Chemical Reactor Engineering and Advances in Chemical Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, MA, USA