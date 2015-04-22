Modeling and Simulation of Computer Networks and Systems
1st Edition
Methodologies and Applications
Description
Modeling and Simulation of Computer Networks and Systems: Methodologies and Applications introduces you to a broad array of modeling and simulation issues related to computer networks and systems. It focuses on the theories, tools, applications and uses of modeling and simulation in order to effectively optimize networks. It describes methodologies for modeling and simulation of new generations of wireless and mobiles networks and cloud and grid computing systems.
Drawing upon years of practical experience and using numerous examples and illustrative applications recognized experts in both academia and industry, discuss:
- Important and emerging topics in computer networks and systems including but not limited to; modeling, simulation, analysis and security of wireless and mobiles networks especially as they relate to next generation wireless networks
- Methodologies, strategies and tools, and strategies needed to build computer networks and systems modeling and simulation from the bottom up
- Different network performance metrics including, mobility, congestion, quality of service, security and more...
Modeling and Simulation of Computer Networks and Systems is a must have resource for network architects, engineers and researchers who want to gain insight into optimizing network performance through the use of modeling and simulation.
Key Features
- Discusses important and emerging topics in computer networks and Systems including but not limited to; modeling, simulation, analysis and security of wireless and mobiles networks especially as they relate to next generation wireless networks
- Provides the necessary methodologies, strategies and tools needed to build computer networks and systems modeling and simulation from the bottom up
- Includes comprehensive review and evaluation of simulation tools and methodologies and different network performance metrics including mobility, congestion, quality of service, security and more
Readership
professionals in networking and telecommunications area graduate students in computer science, networking and telecommunications.
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Preface
- Overview and goals
- Features of the book
- Organization and scanning of chapters
- Target audience
- Acknowledgements
- Part 1: Protocols and services in computer networks and systems
- Chapter 1. Wireless and mobile technologies and protocols and their performance evaluation
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Wireless and mobile technologies
- 3 LTE
- 4 LTE-advanced
- 5 Wireless local area network
- 6 Simulation of wireless networks
- 7 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 2. Network planning and designing
- 1 Introduction
- 2 TCP in MANET
- 3 MANET routing protocols
- 4 Related work
- 5 Presentation of CL-TCP-OLSR
- 6 Evaluation of CL-TCP-OLSR
- 7 Conclusion and future work
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 3. Rate adaptation algorithms for reliable multicast transmissions in wireless LANs
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Related work
- 3 The 802.11aa group address transmission service
- 4 NS-2: Rate adaptation library and GATS extensions
- 5 Rate adaptation systems for multicast transmissions
- 6 Validation and numerical results
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 4. Simulation techniques for evaluating energy-efficient heuristics for backbone optical networks
- 1 Energy efficiency in optical backbone networks
- 2 Software simulator for energy-efficient optical networks
- 3 Object-oriented principles for design
- 4 Network environment
- 5 Exploiting traffic grooming and related heuristics
- 6 Adaptive methods to reduce complexity
- 7 A simple yet efficient heuristic: multirate-split bypass
- 8 Multirate-split bypass: simulation results
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 5. Wireless cognitive network technologies and protocols
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cognitive Wireless Sensor Networks and Cognitive Wireless Body Area Networks
- 3 Analytical Models and Simulation Tools for Wireless Sensor Networks Based on Software-Defined Radio
- 4 Analytical Models and Simulation Tools for Wireless Body Area Networks Based on Software-Defined Radio
- 5 Routing Approaches for Wireless Cognitive Sensor Networks
- 6 Future directions
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Part 2: Approaches in performance evaluation
- Chapter 6. Generating realistic workload for web performance studies
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Workload models and the current web
- 3 Web workload generators overview
- 4 DWEB: Modeling User Dynamism on Web Workload Characterization
- 5 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 7. Computer networks performance modeling and simulation
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Performance modeling
- 3 Performance metrics in computer network simulation
- 4 Discrete-event simulation
- 5 Validation and verification
- 6 Network simulators
- 7 Case study: performance evaluation of an overlay network
- 8 Summary
- Glossary
- References
- Chapter 8. A new testbed for web performance evaluation
- 1 GUERNICA
- 2 Case study
- 3 Validation
- 4 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 9. The impact of dynamic user workloads on web performance: The e-commerce case study
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Considering dynamism on users’ navigations
- 3 One step ahead: evolving user’s profile using dynamic roles
- 4 Modeling the user-browser interaction
- 5 Summary and Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Part 3: Modeling approaches of computer networks and systems
- Chapter 10. On the self-similarity of traffic generated by network traffic simulators
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Self-Similarity and the Hurst parameter
- 3 Self-Similarity in Network Traffic
- 4 Analysis of self-similarity in simulated network traffic
- 5 Conclusions and future work
- References
- Chapter 11. Performances evaluation and Petri nets
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Modeling and performance evaluation
- 3 Petri nets
- 4 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 12. Towards correct and reusable Network-on-Chip architectures
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Network-On-Chip
- 3 Introduction to Event-B
- 4 NoC Models and properties
- 5 Four abstract models for the 3D NoC: M0, M1, M2, M3
- 6 Reusability and extensibility of our models
- 7 Verification of models
- 8 Related work
- 9 Results
- 10 Conclusions
- References
- Further reading
- Chapter 13. Markov chain models and applications
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Strengths of Markov models
- 3 Analytical modeling techniques
- 4 Markov modeling
- 5 Markov regenerative process modeling
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Part 4: Simulation methodologies in computer networks and systems
- Chapter 14. A model-driven method for the design-time performance analysis of service-oriented software systems
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Related work
- 3 Background
- 4 Model-driven method
- 5 Example application
- 6 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 15. Current and future trends in open source network simulators for wireless systems
- 1 Network simulation issues
- 2 Simulation frameworks overview
- 3 Open source network simulators
- 4 OS-oriented tools
- 5 NS-3 frameworks
- References
- Chapter 16. Simulating wireless and mobile systems: The Integration of DEUS and Ns-3
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Co-simulation of wireless and mobile systems
- 3 DEUS
- 4 Ns-3
- 5 Integration of DEUS and Ns-3
- 6 Evaluation
- 7 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 17. Simulation methods, techniques and tools of computer systems and networks
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Simulation techniques, models and tools
- 3 Discrete event simulation
- 4 GPU-based simulations
- 5 Multi-Agent–Based Simulation
- 6 Classification of some discrete event simulation techniques
- 7 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 18. An integrative approach for hybrid modeling, simulation and control of data networks based on the DEVS formalism
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background and tools
- 3 Application to a problem of admission control
- 4 Application to a problem of congestion control
- 5 Conclusions
- References
- Part 5: Next generation wireless networks evaluations
- Chapter 19. An Ns-3 based simulative and emulative platform
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The evolved packet system
- 3 Differentiated services domain
- 4 The Ns-3 simulator
- 5 The developed tool
- 6 Conclusions and future development
- References
- Chapter 20. A random access model for M2M communications in LTE-advanced mobile networks
- 1 Introduction
- 2 M2M applications overview
- 3 Congestion control for M2M applications over LTE networks
- 4 Random access procedure and PRACH resources
- 5 RAN overload control
- 6 Random access model for M2M applications
- 7 Performance evaluation
- 8 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 21. Analysis and performance evaluation of the next generation wireless networks
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The evolution of cellular wireless systems
- 3 Modeling and analysis of interference in the heterogeneous wireless networks
- 4 Simulation techniques for the next generation wireless heterogeneous networks
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 22. Evolutionary algorithms for wireless network resource allocation
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Related work and algorithms
- 3 System model and resource allocation problem
- 4 Evolutionary algorithms for resource allocation
- 5 Select results and comparison
- 6 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 23. Modeling tools to evaluate the performance of wireless multi-hop networks
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background
- 3 Performance models
- 4 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 24. Modeling and performance evaluation of resource allocation for LTE femtocell networks
- 1 Introduction
- 2 LTE system overview
- 3 Resource allocation among femtocells
- 4 Resource allocation among UEs
- 5 Simulation modeling of LTE femtocell networks
- 6 LTE-SIM
- 7 Implementation of resource allocation schemes in LTE-SIM
- 8 Femtocell network modeling using LTE-SIM
- 9 Performance evaluation using LTE-SIM
- 10 Conclusion
- Glossary
- References
- Chapter 25. Multimedia transmission over wireless networks fundamentals and key challenges
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Multimedia transmission over wireless networks
- 3 QoS and QoE: the challenge generators
- 4 Layered analysis
- 5 Impact of Emerging Networking Paradigms from the Perspective of Multimedia
- 6 Major Challenges for Modeling and Simulation of Wireless Multimedia Networking
- 7 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 26. Software-defined wireless network (SDWN): A new paradigm for next generation network management
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Literature survey
- 3 GoS Optimized Topology and Admission Control Model for Software Defined Mobile Wireless Networks
- 4 Software defined offloading mechanism
- 5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 27. Radio resource management for heterogeneous wireless networks: Schemes and simulation analysis
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Definitions and Operating Principle
- 3 CAC in wireless networks
- 4 Scheduling
- 5 Modeling of RRM schemes
- 6 Performance evaluation of RRM schemes
- 7 Conclusion
- References
- Part 6: Modeling and simulation for system security
- Chapter 28. DoS detection in WSNs: Energy-efficient designs and modeling tools for choosing monitoring nodes
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Related work
- 3 Pseudo-random self-election of the cNodes
- 4 Modeling with markovian processes and GSPN model
- 5 Energy-based designation of the cNodes
- 6 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 29. Formal methods of attack modeling and detection
- 1 Introduction to computer system threats
- 2 Modeling computer system attacks
- 3 Analysis and detection of computer system attacks
- 4 Case studies
- 5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 30. Security analysis of computer networks: Key concepts and methodologies
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fundamental security objectives in computer networks
- 3 Vulnerability and malware in computer networks
- 4 Security threats and attacks in computer networks
- 5 Defense mechanisms against security attacks
- 6 Security analyses of computer networks
- 7 Emerging topics and research challenges for security analysis
- 8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 964
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2015
- Published:
- 22nd April 2015
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128011584
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128008874
About the Editor
Mohammad Obaidat
Mohammad S. Obaidat, recognized around the world for his pioneering and lasting contributions to several areas including
modeling and simulation of computer networks and systems, wireless sensor networks, green ICT, wireless and wired networks,
and information and network security, is a Professor of Computer Science at Monmouth University, NJ, USA. He is
the editor-in-chief or editor of many international journals, and has authored over 30 books and over 600 technical papers to
date. He has received numerous awards, including a Nokia Research Fellowship, distinguished Fulbright Scholar Award,
McLeod Founders Award, SCS Presidential Award, SCS Hall of Fame Prestigious Award, and best paper awards in many international
conferences. He has chaired numerous international conferences and has given numerous invited keynote speeches all over the world. He served as SCS President, Advisor to the President Philadelphia University, and Chair of the Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering at Monmouth
University. He is a Fellow of the IEEE and the SCS.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Computer Science and Software Engineering, Monmouth University.
Faouzi Zarai
Faouzi Zarai Ph.D. is currently an Assistant Professor in Sfax High Institute of Electronics and Communication in Tunisia. His research interests are network architectures, access protocols, admission control, radio resource management, and security
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor at Sfax High Institute of Electronic and Communication, Tunisia.
Petros Nicopolitidis
Petros Nicopolitidis is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Informatics at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki,located in Thessaloniki, Greece.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Informatics, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece
Reviews
"This volume targets 'the student community' with a secondary focus on the research community and 'practitioners in government agencies." --Computing Reviews