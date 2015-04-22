Mohammad S. Obaidat, recognized around the world for his pioneering and lasting contributions to several areas including

modeling and simulation of computer networks and systems, wireless sensor networks, green ICT, wireless and wired networks,

and information and network security, is a Professor of Computer Science at Monmouth University, NJ, USA. He is

the editor-in-chief or editor of many international journals, and has authored over 30 books and over 600 technical papers to

date. He has received numerous awards, including a Nokia Research Fellowship, distinguished Fulbright Scholar Award,

McLeod Founders Award, SCS Presidential Award, SCS Hall of Fame Prestigious Award, and best paper awards in many international

conferences. He has chaired numerous international conferences and has given numerous invited keynote speeches all over the world. He served as SCS President, Advisor to the President Philadelphia University, and Chair of the Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering at Monmouth

University. He is a Fellow of the IEEE and the SCS.