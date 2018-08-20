Modeling and Control of Power Electronics Converter System for Power Quality Improvements
1st Edition
Description
Modeling and Control of Power Electronics Converter Systems for Power Quality Improvements provides grounded theory for the modeling, analysis and control of different converter topologies that improve the power quality of mains. Intended for researchers and practitioners working in the field, topics include modeling equations and the state of research to improve power quality converters. By presenting control methods for different converter topologies and aspects related to multi-level inverters and specific analysis related to the AC interface of drives, the book helps users by putting a particular emphasis on different control algorithms that enhance knowledge and research work.
Key Features
- Present In-depth coverage of modeling and control methods for different converter topology
- Includes a particular emphasis on different control algorithms to give readers an easier understanding
- Provides a results and discussion chapter and MATLAB simulation to support worked examples and real-life application scenarios
Readership
Engineering research readership in the area of advanced converter control algorithms for power quality improvement-related problems. The readers include Electrical, Electronics and Control system engineers working in power electronics research and applications as well as Ph.D. students
Table of Contents
CHAPTER I Introduction 1.1 Power Quality 1.2 Solving the Power Quality Issue 1.3 Common Systems with Power Quality Issues CHAPTER II Control Strategies of Shunt Active Filters 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Topologies of Active Power Filter 2.3 Shunt Active Power Filter 2.4 Conclusion 2.5 Glossary of Terms CHAPTER III Multi-Level Inverters 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Conventional/Traditional Multi-Level Inverter Topologies 3.3 Multi-Level Inverter Modulation Techniques 3.4 Conclusion 3.5 Glossary of Terms CHAPTER IV Control Strategies of Reduced Device Count Multi-Level Inverter 4.1 Reduce Device Count Multi-Level Inverters(RDC-MLIs) 4.2 Modulation Schemes for RDC-MLI Topologies 4.3 Universal Control Scheme(UCS) for RDC-MLIs 4.4 Implementation of UCS for Various Topologies 4.5 Glossary of Terms CHAPTER V Active Waveshaping Techniques for Power Quality Improvements in AC Drive 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Classification of Active Waveshaping Techniques 5.3 Design and Modeling of Active Waveshaping Converters 5.4 MALAB Based Model of Single Phase Improved Power Quality Converters for Feeding VC PMSM Drive 5.5 Hardware Implementation of Single Phase Improved Power Quality 5.6 DSP Based software Implementation of Two Switch AC-DC Converter 5.7 Testing of Two Switch AC-DC Converter 5.8 Results and Discussion 5.9 Conclusions 5.10 Glossary of Terms CHAPTER VI Isolated Active Waveshaping Techniques for Power Quality Improvements in AC Drive. 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Classification of Isolated Active Waveshaping Techniques in AC-DC Converter Feeding VC Based PMSM Drive 6.3 Design of Isolated Active Waveshaping Converters in DCM of Operation 6.4 PSIM based Simulation of High Frequency Isolated AC-DC Converters for Feeding PMSM Drive 6.5 DSP Based Hardware Implementation of Single Phase Improved Power Quality Converters for Feeding PMSM Drive 6.6 DSP Based Software Implementation of High Frequency Isolated AC-DC Converters 6.7 Testing of High Frequency Isolated AC-DC Converters 6.8 Results and Discussion 6.9 Conclusions 6.10 Glossary of Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 20th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128145692
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128145685
About the Author
Sanjeet Dwivedi
Dr Sanjeet Dwivedi is working as Senior R&D Motor and Application Control Engineer in Danfoss Power Electronics A/S Denmark. He is Adjunct Professor in Power Electronics at Curtin University Perth. He obtaind 1st Masters M.E. in power electronics and drive (with Gold Medal) from IIT-R & IInd Masters M.Sc. Engineeirng in Innovation and Business from DK, Ph.D degree from IIT-D. He got Man on the Moon Award of Danfoss and IETE-Bimal Bose award-2017. He is TE of IEEETMech and AE of IEEE TIE
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Editor of IEEE Transaction on Mechatronics, Adjunct Professor, Curtin University Perth & Senior R&D Control Engineer Danfoss Power Electronics A/S, Denmark
Shailendra Jain
Dr. Shailendra Jain is currently working as a Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, India. His research interests include Power Electronics & Electrical Drives, Power Quality Improvement, Active Power Filter/ STATCOM/ HPF Converters, Multilevel Inverters, Reduce Device Count MLIs, Electrical Vehicular Systems, Distributed Generation, Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Electrical Systems, High Speed Transit System. He is serving as an editorial member and reviewer of several international reputed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head Electrical Engineering Department, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, India
Krishna Kumar Gupta
Prof Krishna Kumar Gupta obtained B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) and M.Tech. (Power Systems) degrees from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal in 2005 and 2007 respectively. He pursued research on “emerging topologies of multilevel inverters” and awarded Ph.D by MANIT Bhopal in the year 2013. He has authored many articles published in international journals and conferences. He is an active reviewer of many journals including IEEE Transactions of Industrial Electronics, IEEE Transactions of Power Electronics and IET Power Electronics. His areas of interest include power electronics for renewable energy, energy storage devices for power system applications, real time controllers for power electronic systems and modulation strategies for power converters. Dr. Gupta is a recipient of the Young Scientist Award, conferred by Council of Science and Technology, Government of M.P. He has authored a book on Inverters, published by Elsevier Inc. He has also contributed chapters in the book on Electrical Drives being published by IEEE-Wiley Press. He has been invited as an Expert Speaker to many NITs. In addition, he is working on funded project on improving the LED driving technology for enhanced warranty of LED products.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Jai Narain College of Technology, India
Pradyumn Chaturvedi
Dr. Pradyumn Chaturvedi's current research area is Multilevel Converters, Its Applications in High Power Electrical Drives and Renewable Energy Sources, Power Quality Improvement, Photovoltaic Power Conditioning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering Department, National Institute of Technology, India