Modeling and Control of Economic Systems 2001
1st Edition
Editors: R. Neck
eBook ISBN: 9780080536590
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st May 2003
Page Count: 442
Description
This volume contains papers presented at the IFAC symposium on Modeling and control of Economic Systems (SME 2001), which was held at the university of Klagenfurt, Austria. The symposium brought together scientists and users to explore current theoretical developments of modeling techniques for economic systems. It contains a section of plenary, invited and contributed papers presented at the SME 2001 symposium. The papers presented in this volume reflect advances both in methodology and in applications in the area of modeling and control of economic systems.
Table of Contents
- Optimization
- Dynamic Games
- Econometrics
- Dynamic Overlapping Generations General Equilibrium Models
- Finance
- Firm Sectoral and Regional Models
- Macroeconomic Models
- Neural Networks
- Expert Systems and Agent-Based Models
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 21st May 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536590
About the Editor
R. Neck
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Economics, University of Klagenfurt, Austria
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.