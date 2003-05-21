Modeling and Control of Economic Systems 2001 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080438580, 9780080536590

Modeling and Control of Economic Systems 2001

1st Edition

Editors: R. Neck
eBook ISBN: 9780080536590
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st May 2003
Page Count: 442
Description

This volume contains papers presented at the IFAC symposium on Modeling and control of Economic Systems (SME 2001), which was held at the university of Klagenfurt, Austria. The symposium brought together scientists and users to explore current theoretical developments of modeling techniques for economic systems. It contains a section of plenary, invited and contributed papers presented at the SME 2001 symposium. The papers presented in this volume reflect advances both in methodology and in applications in the area of modeling and control of economic systems.

Table of Contents

  • Optimization
  • Dynamic Games
  • Econometrics
  • Dynamic Overlapping Generations General Equilibrium Models
  • Finance
  • Firm Sectoral and Regional Models
  • Macroeconomic Models
  • Neural Networks
  • Expert Systems and Agent-Based Models

Details

No. of pages:
442
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080536590

About the Editor

R. Neck

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Economics, University of Klagenfurt, Austria

