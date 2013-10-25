Modeling and Analysis of Real-Time and Embedded Systems with UML and MARTE - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124166196, 9780124166561

Modeling and Analysis of Real-Time and Embedded Systems with UML and MARTE

1st Edition

Developing Cyber-Physical Systems

Authors: Bran Selic Sebastien Gerard
eBook ISBN: 9780124166561
Paperback ISBN: 9780124166196
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 25th October 2013
Page Count: 314
Table of Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgments

Foreword

Modeling is key to engineering

Cyber-physical systems

Is a domain-specific language better than UML?

Preface

About this book

References

Part I: Introduction to MARTE

Chapter 1. An Overview of MARTE

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Why model?

1.3 A simple example

1.4 What does MARTE add to UML?

1.5 Conceptual foundations and design principles

1.6 Standard use cases for MARTE

1.7 Tool support for MARTE

1.8 Summary

References

Part II: Foundations

Chapter 2. An Introduction to UML Profiles

2.1 Introduction

2.2 The two kinds of profiles

2.3 How profiles work

2.4 Conventions related to the use of profiles

2.5 Model libraries for profiles

2.6 Specializing profiles

References

Chapter 3. MARTE Foundations: Specifying Non-functional Properties

3.1 Introduction

3.2 The modeling of physical data types in MARTE

3.3 How to use the MARTE standard physical types

3.4 Adding new physical data types [Advanced]

3.5 Specifying probabilistic values for physical data types [Advanced]

3.6 Specifying required and offered values

3.7 Summary

References

Chapter 4. MARTE Foundations: Modeling Time and Resources

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Modeling with time and clocks

4.3 Modeling resources

4.4 Summary

References

Part III: Modeling Real-Time Systems with MARTE

Chapter 5. Modeling Software Applications

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Distinguishing characteristics of “real-time” applications

5.3 Application modeling foundations

5.4 Dealing with concurrency

5.5 Dealing with timeliness

5.6 Dealing with asynchrony and hardware interfacing

5.7 Dealing with resource limitations (Specifying platform requirements)

5.8 Summary

References

Chapter 6. Modeling Platforms

6.1 Introduction

6.2 What is a platform?

6.3 Why model platforms?

6.4 MARTE approach to modeling platforms

6.5 Platform modeling guidelines

6.6 Summary

References

Chapter 7. Modeling Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 The two primary use cases for deployment modeling

7.3 The assign and allocate stereotypes

7.4 Specifying required and provided QoS values via deployment

7.5 Granularity and meaning of deployment specifications

7.6 Capturing multiple deployment variants

7.7 Limitations of the UML approach to modeling deployment [Advanced]

7.8 Summary

References

Chapter 8. Modeling Cyber-Physical Systems: Combining MARTE with SysML

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The SysML profile

8.3 Why use SysML and MARTE together?

8.4 Methods of combining SysML and MARTE

8.5 Common scenarios of joint use of SysML and MARTE

8.6 Summary

References

Part IV: System Analysis with MARTE

Chapter 9. Foundations for Model-Based Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 The demand–supply analysis pattern

9.3 Model-based design analysis

9.4 GQAM concepts

9.5 Summary

References

Chapter 10. Model-Based Schedulability Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Basic SAM concepts

10.3 An example of schedulability analysis

10.4 Summary

References

Chapter 11. Model-Based Performance Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Concepts of performance analysis

11.3 MARTE performance analysis example

11.4 Key stereotypes for performance analysis

11.5 Construction of a simple Pmodel, and bottleneck analysis

11.6 More complex annotations

11.7 Modeling with multiple scenarios

11.8 The typical performance analysis process

11.9 Summary

References

Part V: Extending MARTE

Chapter 12. Extending MARTE [Advanced]

12.1 Introduction

12.2 How to add missing modeling capabilities to MARTE

12.3 Extending the MARTE domain-specific language—a case study

12.4 Who should define language extensions?

12.5 Summary

References

Appendices

Appendix A. The Value Specification Language (VSL)

A.1 Why VSL?

A.2 Where to apply VSL

A.3 Quick (abbreviated) VSL user guide

A.4 Alternatives to VSL

A.5 Summary

References

Appendix B. MARTE Library Types—Quick Reference

B.1 Introduction

B.2 The MARTE library primitive types

B.3 The MARTE library measurement units

B.4 The MARTE library basic NFP types

B.5 The MARTE library time types

B.6 Other MARTE library types

References

Appendix C. MARTE Stereotypes—Quick Reference

Reference

Index

Description

Modeling and Analysis of Real-Time and Embedded Systems with UML and MARTE explains how to apply the complex MARTE standard in practical situations. This approachable reference provides a handy user guide, illustrating with numerous examples how you can use MARTE to design and develop real-time and embedded systems and software.

Expert co-authors Bran Selic and Sébastien Gérard lead the team that drafted and maintain the standard and give you the tools you need apply MARTE to overcome the limitations of cyber-physical systems. The functional sophistication required of modern cyber-physical systems has reached a point where traditional code-centric development methods are proving less and less capable of delivering a reliable product in a timely manner. In Modeling and Analysis of Real-Time and Embedded Systems with UML and MARTE, you will learn how to take advantage of modern model-based engineering methods and corresponding industry standards to overcome these limitations. These methods take full advantage of computer-supported automation allowing timely detection of design flaws to reduce engineering risk, leading thereby to better overall product quality and greater productivity.

Key Features

  • Understand the design rationale behind the MARTE standard needed to take full advantage of its many powerful modeling capabilities
  • Best apply the various MARTE features for the most common use cases encountered in the design of real-time and embedded software
  • Learn how MARTE can be used together with the SysML language for the design of complex cyber-physical systems
  • Discover how MARTE can be used for different kinds of computer-supported engineering analyses to predict key system characteristics early in development
  • Customize MARTE for a specific domain or project

Readership

Real-time and embedded software developers, systems engineers; students in real-time and embedded software development courses.

Details

No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780124166561
Paperback ISBN:
9780124166196

About the Authors

Bran Selic Author

Affiliations and Expertise

President of Malina Software Corp., a Canadian consultancy focusing on the application of model‐based engineering methods and tools in industry.

Sebastien Gerard Author

Sebastien Gerard is a CEA LIST senior researcher in software engineering and computer science. He graduated in 1995 from ENSMA (the Superior School of Mechanics and Aeronautics in Poitiers, France) as a mechanical and aeronautics engineer, after which he obtained a doctorate in computer science in 2000. He is currently leading a research team of about 20 engineers at CEA LIST (an arm of the French Atomic Energy Agency, http://www-list.cea.fr/gb/index_gb.htm) within the LISE (Laboratory for Model-based Engineering of real-time and embedded (RT/E) systems). The principal objective of this research of this team is to achieve "correct-by-construction” design of RT/E systems from requirements to implementation”. Through his involvement in a numerous national and international research projects, Dr. Sebastien Gerard has worked with many industrial partners such as Peugeot Citroen, Airbus, ST Microelectronics, EADS, gaining extensive experience and insight into industrial problems and requirements. Dr. Sébastien Gérard is also deeply involved in various standardization activities, and is currently co-chairing both the UML 2 and MARTE (the UML extension for RT/E) standardization task forces. He is also core member of the European network of excellence, ArtistDesign (http://www.artist-embedded.org), where he is a prime on issues related to modeling and standardization. In addition, Dr. Sébastien Gérard is a member of the editorial board of the SoSyM journal, co-founder of the summer school on model-based development for DRES (http://www.mdd4dres.info) and a frequent member of program committees of major technical and scientific conferences (MODELS, ECRTS, ISORC, etc.).

Affiliations and Expertise

CEA LIST, France

