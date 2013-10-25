Modeling and Analysis of Real-Time and Embedded Systems with UML and MARTE

Sebastien Gerard is a CEA LIST senior researcher in software engineering and computer science. He graduated in 1995 from ENSMA (the Superior School of Mechanics and Aeronautics in Poitiers, France) as a mechanical and aeronautics engineer, after which he obtained a doctorate in computer science in 2000. He is currently leading a research team of about 20 engineers at CEA LIST (an arm of the French Atomic Energy Agency, http://www-list.cea.fr/gb/index_gb.htm) within the LISE (Laboratory for Model-based Engineering of real-time and embedded (RT/E) systems). The principal objective of this research of this team is to achieve "correct-by-construction” design of RT/E systems from requirements to implementation”. Through his involvement in a numerous national and international research projects, Dr. Sebastien Gerard has worked with many industrial partners such as Peugeot Citroen, Airbus, ST Microelectronics, EADS, gaining extensive experience and insight into industrial problems and requirements. Dr. Sébastien Gérard is also deeply involved in various standardization activities, and is currently co-chairing both the UML 2 and MARTE (the UML extension for RT/E) standardization task forces. He is also core member of the European network of excellence, ArtistDesign (http://www.artist-embedded.org), where he is a prime on issues related to modeling and standardization. In addition, Dr. Sébastien Gérard is a member of the editorial board of the SoSyM journal, co-founder of the summer school on model-based development for DRES (http://www.mdd4dres.info) and a frequent member of program committees of major technical and scientific conferences (MODELS, ECRTS, ISORC, etc.).