Modeling and Analysis of Passive Vibration Isolation Systems

Modeling and Analysis of Passive Vibration Isolators and Systems starts by providing readers with a general background on vibration isolation and the modeling of single and multiple degree-of-freedom systems, then moves into outlining a range of models that can be used in each system, discussing the pros and cons of the models and providing guidance on model selection. It then introduces models that can be used to comprehend some of the nonlinearities associated with the design of vibration isolation systems, allowing the development of systems that can make use of these nonlinearities to enhance isolation. The book concludes with chapters discussing specific attributes associated with elastomeric materials that need to be considered during the design and analysis of passive vibration isolators along with applied examples that can be used for reference. Specific models from previous chapters are used to demonstrate the influence of model selection as well as parameter sensitivity. Practical exercises are highlighted at the end of each chapter, and appendices featuring differential equations and matrix algebra examples provide mathematical background in support of the preceding chapters.