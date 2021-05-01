COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Modeling and Analysis of Passive Vibration Isolation Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128194201

Modeling and Analysis of Passive Vibration Isolation Systems

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Author: Sudhir Kaul
Paperback ISBN: 9780128194201
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 250
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
185.00
170.00
259.04
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Modeling and Analysis of Passive Vibration Isolators and Systems starts by providing readers with a general background on vibration isolation and the modeling of single and multiple degree-of-freedom systems, then moves into outlining a range of models that can be used in each system, discussing the pros and cons of the models and providing guidance on model selection. It then introduces models that can be used to comprehend some of the nonlinearities associated with the design of vibration isolation systems, allowing the development of systems that can make use of these nonlinearities to enhance isolation. The book concludes with chapters discussing specific attributes associated with elastomeric materials that need to be considered during the design and analysis of passive vibration isolators along with applied examples that can be used for reference. Specific models from previous chapters are used to demonstrate the influence of model selection as well as parameter sensitivity. Practical exercises are highlighted at the end of each chapter, and appendices featuring differential equations and matrix algebra examples provide mathematical background in support of the preceding chapters.

Key Features

  • Outlines use of multiple models for optimal passive vibration isolation system design
  • Discusses the effects system design has on subsequent product development components and parameters
  • Includes applied examples from the automotive, aerospace, civil engineering, and machine tool industries
  • Models presented can be extended or modified to investigate different means of passive isolation, nonlinearities and specific design configurations, and also used for model correlation, reducing iterations in the product development cycle
  • Considers specific elastomer characteristics such as Mullins and Payne effects for theoretical modeling and analysis

Readership

Researchers in automotive, aerospace, and civil engineering and heavy machinery; Professional automotive, aerospace, and civil engineers

Table of Contents

1. Vibration Isolation Background
2. Viscoelastic Modeling: Passive Vibration Isolators
3. Vibration Isolation System Modeling
4. Vibration Isolation Systems: Nonlinear Models
5. Modeling Elastomer Characteristics
6. Elastomeric Vibration Isolator Design

Appendix
A. Differential Equations
B. Matrix Algebra

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128194201

About the Author

Sudhir Kaul

Sudhir Kaul is an associate professor in the School of Engineering and Technology, Western Carolina University. He has over 7 years of industry experience in product development, having been involved in the design and development of passive vibration isolation systems as well as the modeling and analysis of vibration isolation systems. He also has over 10 years of academic experience, having published over 50 journal articles and conference proceedings on passive isolator modeling and analysis. He currently teaches undergraduate and graduate courses at Western Carolina University in Vibration Isolation and Control, Dynamics and Control, Machine Design, Structural Mechanics, and Product Design and Development. He is a member of the American Society for Engineering Education, Society of Automotive Engineers, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and the Mathematical Association of America.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, School of Engineering and Technology, Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, NC, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.