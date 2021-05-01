Modeling and Analysis of Passive Vibration Isolation Systems
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Modeling and Analysis of Passive Vibration Isolators and Systems starts by providing readers with a general background on vibration isolation and the modeling of single and multiple degree-of-freedom systems, then moves into outlining a range of models that can be used in each system, discussing the pros and cons of the models and providing guidance on model selection. It then introduces models that can be used to comprehend some of the nonlinearities associated with the design of vibration isolation systems, allowing the development of systems that can make use of these nonlinearities to enhance isolation. The book concludes with chapters discussing specific attributes associated with elastomeric materials that need to be considered during the design and analysis of passive vibration isolators along with applied examples that can be used for reference. Specific models from previous chapters are used to demonstrate the influence of model selection as well as parameter sensitivity. Practical exercises are highlighted at the end of each chapter, and appendices featuring differential equations and matrix algebra examples provide mathematical background in support of the preceding chapters.
Key Features
- Outlines use of multiple models for optimal passive vibration isolation system design
- Discusses the effects system design has on subsequent product development components and parameters
- Includes applied examples from the automotive, aerospace, civil engineering, and machine tool industries
- Models presented can be extended or modified to investigate different means of passive isolation, nonlinearities and specific design configurations, and also used for model correlation, reducing iterations in the product development cycle
- Considers specific elastomer characteristics such as Mullins and Payne effects for theoretical modeling and analysis
Readership
Researchers in automotive, aerospace, and civil engineering and heavy machinery; Professional automotive, aerospace, and civil engineers
Table of Contents
1. Vibration Isolation Background
2. Viscoelastic Modeling: Passive Vibration Isolators
3. Vibration Isolation System Modeling
4. Vibration Isolation Systems: Nonlinear Models
5. Modeling Elastomer Characteristics
6. Elastomeric Vibration Isolator Design
Appendix
A. Differential Equations
B. Matrix Algebra
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194201
About the Author
Sudhir Kaul
Sudhir Kaul is an associate professor in the School of Engineering and Technology, Western Carolina University. He has over 7 years of industry experience in product development, having been involved in the design and development of passive vibration isolation systems as well as the modeling and analysis of vibration isolation systems. He also has over 10 years of academic experience, having published over 50 journal articles and conference proceedings on passive isolator modeling and analysis. He currently teaches undergraduate and graduate courses at Western Carolina University in Vibration Isolation and Control, Dynamics and Control, Machine Design, Structural Mechanics, and Product Design and Development. He is a member of the American Society for Engineering Education, Society of Automotive Engineers, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and the Mathematical Association of America.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Engineering and Technology, Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, NC, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.