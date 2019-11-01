Modeling, Analysis, Design, and Tests for Electronics Packaging beyond Moore
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Electrical Design and Modelling
3. Thermal Analysis and Design
4. Stress and Reliability Analysis
5. Analysis of Package Failures
6. Package Tests and Analysis
7. Summary
Description
Modeling, Analysis, Design and Testing for Electronics Packaging Beyond Moore provides an overview of electrical, thermal and thermomechanical modeling, analysis, design and testing for 2.5D/3D. The book addresses important topics, including electrically and thermally induced issues, such as EMI and thermal issues, which are crucial to package signal and thermal integrity. It also covers modeling methods to address thermomechanical stress related to the package structural integrity. In addition, practical design and test techniques for packages and systems are included.
Key Features
- Includes advanced modeling and analysis methods and techniques for state-of-the art electronics packaging
- Features experimental characterization and qualifications for the analysis and verification of electronic packaging design
- Provides multiphysics modeling and analysis techniques of electronic packaging
Readership
Semiconductor Engineers, Materials Science and Engineering Researchers and R&D professionals in electronic packaging
Details
- No. of pages:
- 425
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025321
About the Authors
Hengyun Zhang Author
Dr. Hengyun Zhang is a professor in Shanghai University of Engineering Science. He has worked in industry and research institutes for 16 years, including Institute of Microelectronics (Singapore), Advanced Micro Devices and Dow Corning. He was the recipient of the Best Poster Paper award from ITHERM 2004, AMD Engineering Excellence Award 2008, and Best Paper award from Icept 2010. He has nearly 70 publications in international journals and conferences, and more than 24 patents granted/filed of thermal and packaging significance. He also served in a number of international conferences as a committee member (ITHERM, ICEPT, EPTC, MNHMT etc). He was a speaker in IME Industry Forums on thermal packaging and the project leader for more than ten research projects. His current interests include thermal management and electronics packaging.
Affiliations and Expertise
Shanghai University of Engineering Science, China
Faxing Che Author
Dr. Faxing Che is a scientist with the Institute of Microelectronics (IME), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A-star), Singapore. He has 13-years’ experience in the design-for-reliability for advanced electronics packaging. He was a Senior R&D Engineer with the United Test and Assembly Centre and ST Microelectronics for three years, and a Staff Engineer with Infineon Technologies Singapore for two years. He has authored and co-authored more than 120 technical papers in refereed journals and conferences. His current research interests include design for reliability in wafer-level, chip scale packaging, and 3-D advanced packaging, Cu wire bonding, Fan-out WLP, finite-element modeling and characterization of microelectronics packaging materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Microelectronics (IME), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A-STAR), Singapore
Tingyu Lin Author
Dr. Tingyu Lin is a technical Director of National Centre for Advanced Packaging (NCAP), China. He has more than 20-year experiences in design, process, assembly, reliability and equipment development in electronics packaging, semiconductor, consumer electronics, thermal and aerospace industry. Before joining NCAP, he was a Motorola (Google) certified Six Sigma Black Belt in 2012. From 2012-2013, he was a program director of Institute of Microelectronics, Singapore (IME), and responsible for 2.5D, fan-out and WLP development. From 1997-2012, he worked as a senior manager in Philips, Lucent Technologies (previous AT &T Bell Lab) and Motorola Electronics, respectively, and responsible for consumer electronics design, process and product development, and advanced manufacturing in advanced IC packaging in flip chip module and SiP, and supply chain management and mobile product quality and reliability improvement. Until now, he has been engaged in more than 100 product design & process development in mobile modules, IC components, and consumer electronics, etc. He has published 150 papers and filed more than 10 patents, and obtained many best paper awards. He has led two international ASTM standards for TSV development and received the Motorola Innovation award in 2008.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Centre for Advanced Packaging (NCAP), China
Wensheng Zhao Author
Wen-Sheng ZHAO is an associate professor with Hangzhou Dianzi University. He obtained Bachelor degree from Harbin Institute of Technology in 2008, and PhD degree from Zhejiang University in 2013. He was a visiting PhD student at National University of Singapore from 2010 to 2013, and a visiting scholar at Georgia Institute of Technology from 2017 to 2018. His current research interests include interconnects design and simulation, carbon nanoelectronics, and multiphysics simulation. He has published over 70 papers in international journals and conferences (more than 20 IEEE papers). He served as a peer reviewer for more than 10 international journals. He was the receipt of Best Student Paper Award from IEEE EDAPS 2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hangzhou Dianzi University, Hangzhou, China