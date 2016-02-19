Model Error Concepts & Compensation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080325750, 9781483298269

Model Error Concepts & Compensation

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Boston, USA, 17-18 June 1985

Editors: R.E. Skelton D.H. Owens
eBook ISBN: 9781483298269
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 30th June 1986
Page Count: 151
Table of Contents

(partial) Robustness via decentralized control, D D Siljak. Structured uncertainty in control system design, J Doyle. A function space approach to smoothing and model error estimation, G Rodriguez. Linear controller approximation: a method with bounds, B D O Anderson. Model uncertainty, system identification and robust control, G O Correa. The error function in low order modelling of discrete-time systems, K Warwick. Reducing uncertainty in sampled systems, C E Rohrs et al. Approximate filtering, control and interactions in large scale systems, U B DeSai. Controller reduction and analysis of suboptimality and stability of decentralized systems, V Ozguner & A Iftar. Controller design based on approximate plant models, D H Owens. A multivariable approach to distributed parameter systems control using fractional representation theory, M J Balas. On the structure of model errors and the inseparability of the modelling and control problems, R E Skelton.

Description

Presents a state-of-the-art review of model error concepts, their characterization and compensation in estimation and control problems, with particular emphasis on error propagation, model order selection, performance guarantees, sensitivity and adaptive methods. Main topics covered include linear and nonlinear systems, identification, robotics, computer-aided design, signal processing, computers and communication in control, automation and real time control of processes.

Readership

Of interest to industrial, mechanical, control, electrical and electronic engineers and systems and computer scientists.

Reviews

@qu:...The control device for anyone in search of what is happening on the modelling error concept is: read these proceedings. @source:European Journal of Operational Research

About the Editors

R.E. Skelton Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Purdue University, IN, USA

D.H. Owens Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK

