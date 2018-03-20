Model Driven Development for Embedded Software
1st Edition
Application to Communications for Drone Swarm
Description
Model-driven Development for Embedded Software: Application to Communications for Drone Swarm describes the principles of model-oriented design used in the aeronautical field, specifically for the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle). The book focuses on designing an embedded system for drones to carry out ad hoc communication within a drone fleet. In this context, an original methodology for rapid prototyping of embedded systems is presented. This approach saves time for the verification and formal validation phases, contributing to certification of the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS).
The book also addresses the more traditional verification phases that must be performed to verify accuracy of the system. This evaluation is carried out in simulation and by real experimentation. The various tools necessary for the implementation of this methodology are described to allow the reader to be able to implement independently. Finally, to illustrate the contribution of this original methodology, an example of embedded system development is presented in which the different phases of the methodology are explained to conceive, validate and test a new secure routing protocol developed for communications within a fleet of drones.
Key Features
- Describes the principles of model-oriented design used in the aeronautical field
- Presents an original methodology of rapid prototyping of embedded systems
- Presents a mode of development for embedded systems in the different phases
Readership
Engineers, undergraduate and graduate students, researchers
Table of Contents
1. State of the Art of Model-driven Development (MDD) as Applied to Aeronautical Systems
2. Original Rapid Prototyping Method for Embedded Systems for UAVs
3. Application to Communications in a Drone Fleet
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 20th March 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023891
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482632
About the Author
Jean-Aime Maxa
Jean-Aimé Maxa is a PhD student at Delair Tech & ENAC / Telecom since 2013. From 2009 to 2012 he was a engineer student at Esiroi. He obtained an engineer's degree in informatics and telecommunication in 2013 and a Master's degree in Mathematics and Informatics in 2013.
Affiliations and Expertise
TELECOM laboratory, ENAC, Toulouse, France
Mohamed Slim Ben Mahmoud
Mohamed Slim Ben Mahmoud is a project leader at Altran since 2016. He's also a research engineer and associate professor at Ecole Natinale de l'aviation civile since 2013. He obtained a PhD in IT and Network Security, Aeronautical Data link Communications in 2012.
Affiliations and Expertise
Altran, France
Nicolas Larrieu
Nicolas Larrieu is a teacher-researcher in the field of communication networks at the National School of Civil Aviation since 2006. He obtained his PhD in Informatics in 2005. He obtained an engineering degree in 2002 from Insa
Affiliations and Expertise
TELECOM laboratory, ENAC, Toulouse, France