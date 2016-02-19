Model Answers in the Structure of Commerce aims to do the following: (a) to be a guide to students as to how to tackle questions in this particular subject; (b) to give some indication as to the length of answers and content an examiner would expect; and (c) to help students to appreciate the scope of the syllabus and also the type of questions likely to be set in examinations.

The book begins with a discussion of how to answer examination questions on the Structure of Commerce. Subsequent chapters present questions relating to industry and commerce, types of business organizations, distribution methods, import and export procedure, foreign trade, the capital market, the banking system and methods of payments, transport, location of industry, insurance, consumer protection. Also provided are a selection of questions requiring brief treatment on a variety of subjects and questions relating to trade calculations. This book does not attempt to replace good textbooks on the subject of Commerce although much benefit will be derived from studying carefully the answers to the questions.