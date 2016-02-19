Model Answers in the Structure of Commerce - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080112589, 9781483138091

Model Answers in the Structure of Commerce

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Commonwealth Library of Model Answers

Authors: T. W. Cox R. Lawson
Editors: C. W. Schofield
eBook ISBN: 9781483138091
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 168
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Model Answers in the Structure of Commerce aims to do the following: (a) to be a guide to students as to how to tackle questions in this particular subject; (b) to give some indication as to the length of answers and content an examiner would expect; and (c) to help students to appreciate the scope of the syllabus and also the type of questions likely to be set in examinations.
The book begins with a discussion of how to answer examination questions on the Structure of Commerce. Subsequent chapters present questions relating to industry and commerce, types of business organizations, distribution methods, import and export procedure, foreign trade, the capital market, the banking system and methods of payments, transport, location of industry, insurance, consumer protection. Also provided are a selection of questions requiring brief treatment on a variety of subjects and questions relating to trade calculations. This book does not attempt to replace good textbooks on the subject of Commerce although much benefit will be derived from studying carefully the answers to the questions.

Table of Contents


Preface

How to Answer Examination Questions

Questions Relating to

1. Industry and Commerce

2. Types of Business Organizations

3. Methods of Distribution

4. Import and Export Procedure

5. Foreign Trade

6. The Capital Market

7. The Banking System and Methods of Payments

8. Transport

9. Location of Industry

10. Insurance

11. Consumer Protection

12. A Selection of Questions Requiring Brief Treatment on a Variety of Subjects

13. Trade Calculations

Appendix

Index of Questions

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483138091

About the Author

T. W. Cox

R. Lawson

About the Editor

C. W. Schofield

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.