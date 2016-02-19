Model Answers in Ordinary National Certificate Mathematics for Engineers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213507, 9781483226934

Model Answers in Ordinary National Certificate Mathematics for Engineers

1st Edition

Authors: D. W. Hilder J. G. Sweetenham
Editors: C. W. Schofield
eBook ISBN: 9781483226934
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 110
Description

Model Answers in Ordinary National Certificate Mathematics for Engineers presents a series of model answers that include all the topics covered by the many different syllabuses in Mathematics for the Ordinary National Certificate in Engineering. This book is composed 16 chapters; each chapter contains Worked Examples, Hinted Examples, and Further Examples. The opening chapters tackle the topics of logarithms, transformation and evaluation formula, progressions, binomial expansions, and algebraic equations. The succeeding chapters explore the topics of determination of laws, mensuration, equations and identities in trigonometry, solutions of triangles in trigonometry, and graphical solutions. The remaining chapters provides model answers for rates of change; maxima and minima; integration; areas, volume, centroids, and second moments of area; and Simpson’s rule.
This book is directed towards mathematicians, and mathematics teachers and students.

Table of Contents


Preface

Logarithms

Formula: Transformation and Evaluation

Progressions

Binomial Expansions

Algebraic Equations

Determination of Laws

Mensuration

Trigonometry: Equations and Identities

Trigonometry: Solution of Triangles, etc

Graphical Solutions

Differentiation

Rates of Change

Maxima and Minima

Integration

Areas, Volumes, Centroids and Second Moments of Area

Simpson's Rule


About the Author

D. W. Hilder

J. G. Sweetenham

About the Editor

C. W. Schofield

