Mode of Action, Metabolism and Toxicology
1st Edition
Pesticide Chemistry: Human Welfare and the Environment
Description
Pesticide Chemistry: Human Welfare and the Environment, Volume 3: Mode of Action, Metabolism and Toxicology covers the proceeding of the Fifth International Congress of Pesticide Chemistry. This book is organized into three parts that tackle relevant issues regarding the use of pesticide. The opening part tackles topics relevant to the biochemistry of pests and mode of action of pesticides, such as influence of chlorinated and parathyroid insecticide on cellular calcium regulatory mechanisms; behavioral and lethal actions of amidines on invertebrates; and insect chitin synthetase as biochemical probe for insecticidal compounds. The second part encompasses metabolism and degradation of pesticides and xenobiotics and includes topics on propesticides; selective toxicity conferred by activation; and comparative biochemistry of animal, plant, and microorganism oxidases. The last part covers the toxicology of pesticides and xenobiotics, including the role of biochemical studies in modern toxicological assessment of pesticides; neurophysiological and behavioral assessment of pesticide toxicity; and genetic toxicology applied to the assessment of mutagenic, carcinogenic, and teratogenic action of pesticides and related compounds. This book will be of great interest to chemists, biologists, botanists, and entomologists or professionals whose line of work involves the use of pesticides and who are concerned with pesticide side-effects to the users and the environment.
Table of Contents
Organizing Committee
Preface
Biochemistry of Pests and Mode of Action of Pesticides (including Mechanism of Resistance and Phytotoxicity)
Biochemical Systems as Possible Targets for Pesticides
Influence of Chlorinated and Pyrethroid Insecticides on Cellular Calcium Regulatory Mechanisms
Behavioral and Lethal Actions of Amidines on Invertebrates
Insect Chitin Synthetase as a Biochemical Probe for Insecticidal Compounds
Biosynthetic Processes of Ergosterol as the Target of Fungicides
Resistance to Pyrimidine Fungicides which Inhibit Ergosterol Biosynthesis
Molecular Characterization of the Target Site(s) for Herbicides which Affect Photosynthetic Electron Transport
Toxic Oxygen Species and Herbicide Action
Advances in Research for Mode of Pesticide Action
Diagnostic Techniques for Nerve Poison Mode of Action
Pharmacokinetic Approaches to the Action of Pyrethroids in Insects
Pyrethroid- and DDT-evoked Release of GABA from the Nervous System In Vitro
Mode of Action of Herbicides that Affect Cell Division
Mode of Action and MO Calculation of Two Classes of Herbicides Interacting with the Reducing Side of Photosystem II
Evidence for Two Different Herbicide Binding Proteins at the Reducing Side of Photosystem II
Mode of Action of Nitrodiphenylethers Affecting Pigments and Membrane Integrity
Interaction of Pesticides with Membranes
Site of Action of Pyrethroid Insecticides in Neuronal Membranes as Revealed by the kdr Resistance Factor
Nerve Membrane Sodium Channels as the Major Target Site of Pyrethroids and DDT
Interaction of Pyrethroids and DDT-like Compounds with the Sodium Channels in the Nerve Membrane
Mode of Action of Tridemorph and Related Compounds
Ergosterol Biosynthesis: A Target of Fungitoxic Action
Kitazin P and Edifenphos, Possible Inhibitors of Phosphatidylcholine Biosynthesis
Mode of Action of Disease Protectants
Site of Action of Carboxamides in Mitochondrial Complex II
Mode of Action of Rice Blast Protectant, Probenazole
Mode of Antifungal Action of a New Fungicide, Tolclofos-Methyl
Biochemical Mechanism Causing Tolerance, Resistance and Selectivity
Use of Heterozygous Diploid Strains of AspergiJJus niduJans for the Recognition of Genetically Active Pesticides
Metabolism of a Phosphorothiolate Fungicide IBP by Strains of Pyricularia oryzae with Varied Sensitivity
Characterization of a 32 Kilodalton Herbicide-binding Polypeptide
Behavior of Metribuzin in Tolerant and Susceptible Soybean Varieties
Effect of Insecticide Rotations on Evolution of Resistance
The Biochemistry of Insecticide Resistance in the Peach-Potato Aphid, Myzus persicae
The Presence of Two Forms of Glutathione S-Transferases with Distinct Substrate Specificity in OP-resistant and -susceptible Housefly Strains
Changed Acetylcholinesterase and Resistance in Leaf- and Planthoppers
The Biochemical Aspects of Herbicide Antidotes in Plants
Discovery and Development of Antidotes to Improve Herbicide Selectivity
On the Mode of Action of EPTC and its Antidotes
Influence of Herbicides and Antidotes on the Glutathione Levels of Maize Seedlings
Rapid Multilevel Interactions of a Thiocarbamate Herbicide and its Protectant in Maize Cell Cultures
EPTC Inhibition of Gibberellin Precursor Biosynthesis and Reversal of the Inhibition by N,N-Diallyl-2,2-Dichloroacetamide
Metabolism and Degradation of Pesticides and Xenobiotics
Bioactivation of Pesticides and Xenobiotics
Propesticides: Bioactivation in Pesticide Design and Toxicological Evaluation
Selective Toxicity Conferred by Activation
Comparative Biochemistry of Animal, Plant, and Microorganism Oxidases
Bioactivation Involving Chemically Reactive Oxygenated Carbon
Bioactivations Involving Halogen-containing Substituents
Bioactivation Involving Nitrogen-containing Substituents
Metabolism and Degradation of Pesticides and Xenobiotics: Bioactivations Involving Sulfur-containing Substituents
Novel Aspects of the Metabolism of Pesticides and Xenobiotics
Malonylcysteine Conjugates as End-products of Glutathione Conjugate Metabolism in Plants
Conjugation Reactions of Pesticide Metabolites with Lipids in Animals
Pyrethroid Detoxification and Synergism in Insects
Photochemical and Non-Biological Transformation of Pesticides and Xenobiotics
Photodegradation of Pesticides in Solution: Isomerization, Dehalogenation and Ester Cleavage Reactions of the Pyrethroid Insecticides
Thermal Degradation of Pesticides and Xenobiotics: Formation of Polychlorinated Dioxins and Dibenzofurans
Light-induced Transformations of Pesticides on Silica Gel as a Model System for Photodegradation on Soil
Atmospheric Reactions of Pesticides
Assessment of Abiotic Transformation
Distribution and Fate of Xenobiotics in Soils and Sediments
Behavior and Fate of Pesticides in Paddy Ecosystems
Humus-bound Residues of Phenylamide Herbicides: Their Nature, Persistence and Monitoring
Anaerobic Microsites in Soils and Their Possible Effect on Pesticide Degradation
Metabolism of Pesticides and Xenobiotics in Terrestrial and Aquatic Organisms
Bound Pesticide Residues in Plants
The Capabilities of Fish and other Aquatic Organisms for Xenobiotic Metabolism
The Fate of Pesticide Plant Metabolites in Vertebrates
Comparative Metabolism of Sulfamethazine [4-Amino-N-(4,6-Dimethyl-2-Pyrimidinyl)-Benzenesulfonamide] in the Rat, Chicken, Pig and Sheep
Metabolism of Pesticides and Xenobiotics in Man in Comparison with other Mammalian Species
The Use of Non-Human Primates as Models for the Metabolism of Pesticides and Xenobiotics in Man
Ethical Considerations Involving Studies of Pesticides and other Xenobiotics in Man
New Approaches to Xenobiotic Metabolism Studies
Metabolism Studies with Liver Homogenate, Hepatocyte Suspension and Perfused Liver
Deuteration as a Tool in the Study of Xenobiotic Metabolism
Toxicology of Pesticides and Xenobiotics
Assessing the Toxicity of Pesticides and Related Compounds in Non-Target Species
The Role of Biochemical Studies in Modern Toxicological Assessment of Pesticides
Neurophysiological and Behavioral Assessment of Pesticide Toxicity
Genetic Toxicology Applied to Assessment of Mutagenic, Carcinogenic and Teratogenic Action of Pesticides and Related Compounds
Assessing Pesticide Toxicity in Man and Correlations with Laboratory Animal Studies
An Assessment of the Hazard of Synthetic Pyrethroid Insecticides to Fish and Fish Habitat
Biochemical Toxicology of Pesticides and Xenobiotics in Non-Target Species
Absorption and Transport of Insecticides in Vertebrates
Oxygen Activation and Lipoperoxidative Mechanisms of Toxicity of Pesticides and other Xenobiotics
Mechanistic Studies on the Inhibition of Cytochrome P-450-Mediated Mixed Function Oxidation
Chromatographic Translobular Migration of Xenobiotics
Assessment of Mutagenesis, Carcinogenesis and Teratogenesis of Pesticides and other Xenobiotics
Organochlorine Pesticides and Inhibition of Intercellular Communication as the Mechanism for Their Liver Tumor Production
Assessment of Teratogenicity of Ethylenethiourea
Neurotoxicity and other Organ System Effects of Pesticides and other Xenobiotics
Toxicology of Pyrethroids
Neurotoxic Esterase: Characterization and Potential for a Predictive Screen for Exposure to Neuropathic Organophosphates
Methods for Testing Immune Effects of Toxic Chemicals: Evaluation of the Immunotoxicity of Various Pesticides in the Rat
Functional, Morphologic and Biochemical Correlates of Pulmonary Toxicity of Paraquat
Toxic Actions and Interactions of Acute and Chronic Exposure to Pesticides
Limited in vivo Liver Bioassays for Identifying Long-term Biological Effects
Interactions between Pesticides and other Xenobiotics in the Kidney
Dietary Factors Affecting Pesticides Toxicity
Effect of Protein Malnutrition on the Toxicity of Pesticides
Mechanisms of Tolerance to Anticholinesterase Insecticide Toxicity
Test Procedures for Assessing Hazards of Pesticides and other Xenobiotics in Ecosystems
Consecutive System of Tests for Assessment of the Effects of Chemical Agents in the Aquatic Environment
Standardization of Test Procedures and Species in Ecotoxicity Assessments: An Algal Test to Observe the Photosynthetic Activity of Porphyra Sp. using Radio Isotope Techniques
Fate and Biological Effects of Insecticides in Ponds
Author Index to Volume 3
Subject Index to Volume 3
Details
- No. of pages:
- 582
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150451