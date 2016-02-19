Mode of Action, Metabolism and Toxicology

Table of Contents



Organizing Committee

Preface

Biochemistry of Pests and Mode of Action of Pesticides (including Mechanism of Resistance and Phytotoxicity)

Biochemical Systems as Possible Targets for Pesticides

Influence of Chlorinated and Pyrethroid Insecticides on Cellular Calcium Regulatory Mechanisms

Behavioral and Lethal Actions of Amidines on Invertebrates

Insect Chitin Synthetase as a Biochemical Probe for Insecticidal Compounds

Biosynthetic Processes of Ergosterol as the Target of Fungicides

Resistance to Pyrimidine Fungicides which Inhibit Ergosterol Biosynthesis

Molecular Characterization of the Target Site(s) for Herbicides which Affect Photosynthetic Electron Transport

Toxic Oxygen Species and Herbicide Action

Advances in Research for Mode of Pesticide Action

Diagnostic Techniques for Nerve Poison Mode of Action

Pharmacokinetic Approaches to the Action of Pyrethroids in Insects

Pyrethroid- and DDT-evoked Release of GABA from the Nervous System In Vitro

Mode of Action of Herbicides that Affect Cell Division

Mode of Action and MO Calculation of Two Classes of Herbicides Interacting with the Reducing Side of Photosystem II

Evidence for Two Different Herbicide Binding Proteins at the Reducing Side of Photosystem II

Mode of Action of Nitrodiphenylethers Affecting Pigments and Membrane Integrity

Interaction of Pesticides with Membranes

Site of Action of Pyrethroid Insecticides in Neuronal Membranes as Revealed by the kdr Resistance Factor

Nerve Membrane Sodium Channels as the Major Target Site of Pyrethroids and DDT

Interaction of Pyrethroids and DDT-like Compounds with the Sodium Channels in the Nerve Membrane

Mode of Action of Tridemorph and Related Compounds

Ergosterol Biosynthesis: A Target of Fungitoxic Action

Kitazin P and Edifenphos, Possible Inhibitors of Phosphatidylcholine Biosynthesis

Mode of Action of Disease Protectants

Site of Action of Carboxamides in Mitochondrial Complex II

Mode of Action of Rice Blast Protectant, Probenazole

Mode of Antifungal Action of a New Fungicide, Tolclofos-Methyl

Biochemical Mechanism Causing Tolerance, Resistance and Selectivity

Use of Heterozygous Diploid Strains of AspergiJJus niduJans for the Recognition of Genetically Active Pesticides

Metabolism of a Phosphorothiolate Fungicide IBP by Strains of Pyricularia oryzae with Varied Sensitivity

Characterization of a 32 Kilodalton Herbicide-binding Polypeptide

Behavior of Metribuzin in Tolerant and Susceptible Soybean Varieties

Effect of Insecticide Rotations on Evolution of Resistance

The Biochemistry of Insecticide Resistance in the Peach-Potato Aphid, Myzus persicae

The Presence of Two Forms of Glutathione S-Transferases with Distinct Substrate Specificity in OP-resistant and -susceptible Housefly Strains

Changed Acetylcholinesterase and Resistance in Leaf- and Planthoppers

The Biochemical Aspects of Herbicide Antidotes in Plants

Discovery and Development of Antidotes to Improve Herbicide Selectivity

On the Mode of Action of EPTC and its Antidotes

Influence of Herbicides and Antidotes on the Glutathione Levels of Maize Seedlings

Rapid Multilevel Interactions of a Thiocarbamate Herbicide and its Protectant in Maize Cell Cultures

EPTC Inhibition of Gibberellin Precursor Biosynthesis and Reversal of the Inhibition by N,N-Diallyl-2,2-Dichloroacetamide

Metabolism and Degradation of Pesticides and Xenobiotics

Bioactivation of Pesticides and Xenobiotics

Propesticides: Bioactivation in Pesticide Design and Toxicological Evaluation

Selective Toxicity Conferred by Activation

Comparative Biochemistry of Animal, Plant, and Microorganism Oxidases

Bioactivation Involving Chemically Reactive Oxygenated Carbon

Bioactivations Involving Halogen-containing Substituents

Bioactivation Involving Nitrogen-containing Substituents

Metabolism and Degradation of Pesticides and Xenobiotics: Bioactivations Involving Sulfur-containing Substituents

Novel Aspects of the Metabolism of Pesticides and Xenobiotics

Malonylcysteine Conjugates as End-products of Glutathione Conjugate Metabolism in Plants

Conjugation Reactions of Pesticide Metabolites with Lipids in Animals

Pyrethroid Detoxification and Synergism in Insects

Photochemical and Non-Biological Transformation of Pesticides and Xenobiotics

Photodegradation of Pesticides in Solution: Isomerization, Dehalogenation and Ester Cleavage Reactions of the Pyrethroid Insecticides

Thermal Degradation of Pesticides and Xenobiotics: Formation of Polychlorinated Dioxins and Dibenzofurans

Light-induced Transformations of Pesticides on Silica Gel as a Model System for Photodegradation on Soil

Atmospheric Reactions of Pesticides

Assessment of Abiotic Transformation

Distribution and Fate of Xenobiotics in Soils and Sediments

Behavior and Fate of Pesticides in Paddy Ecosystems

Humus-bound Residues of Phenylamide Herbicides: Their Nature, Persistence and Monitoring

Anaerobic Microsites in Soils and Their Possible Effect on Pesticide Degradation

Metabolism of Pesticides and Xenobiotics in Terrestrial and Aquatic Organisms

Bound Pesticide Residues in Plants

The Capabilities of Fish and other Aquatic Organisms for Xenobiotic Metabolism

The Fate of Pesticide Plant Metabolites in Vertebrates

Comparative Metabolism of Sulfamethazine [4-Amino-N-(4,6-Dimethyl-2-Pyrimidinyl)-Benzenesulfonamide] in the Rat, Chicken, Pig and Sheep

Metabolism of Pesticides and Xenobiotics in Man in Comparison with other Mammalian Species

The Use of Non-Human Primates as Models for the Metabolism of Pesticides and Xenobiotics in Man

Ethical Considerations Involving Studies of Pesticides and other Xenobiotics in Man

New Approaches to Xenobiotic Metabolism Studies

Metabolism Studies with Liver Homogenate, Hepatocyte Suspension and Perfused Liver

Deuteration as a Tool in the Study of Xenobiotic Metabolism

Toxicology of Pesticides and Xenobiotics

Assessing the Toxicity of Pesticides and Related Compounds in Non-Target Species

The Role of Biochemical Studies in Modern Toxicological Assessment of Pesticides

Neurophysiological and Behavioral Assessment of Pesticide Toxicity

Genetic Toxicology Applied to Assessment of Mutagenic, Carcinogenic and Teratogenic Action of Pesticides and Related Compounds

Assessing Pesticide Toxicity in Man and Correlations with Laboratory Animal Studies

An Assessment of the Hazard of Synthetic Pyrethroid Insecticides to Fish and Fish Habitat

Biochemical Toxicology of Pesticides and Xenobiotics in Non-Target Species

Absorption and Transport of Insecticides in Vertebrates

Oxygen Activation and Lipoperoxidative Mechanisms of Toxicity of Pesticides and other Xenobiotics

Mechanistic Studies on the Inhibition of Cytochrome P-450-Mediated Mixed Function Oxidation

Chromatographic Translobular Migration of Xenobiotics

Assessment of Mutagenesis, Carcinogenesis and Teratogenesis of Pesticides and other Xenobiotics

Organochlorine Pesticides and Inhibition of Intercellular Communication as the Mechanism for Their Liver Tumor Production

Assessment of Teratogenicity of Ethylenethiourea

Neurotoxicity and other Organ System Effects of Pesticides and other Xenobiotics

Toxicology of Pyrethroids

Neurotoxic Esterase: Characterization and Potential for a Predictive Screen for Exposure to Neuropathic Organophosphates

Methods for Testing Immune Effects of Toxic Chemicals: Evaluation of the Immunotoxicity of Various Pesticides in the Rat

Functional, Morphologic and Biochemical Correlates of Pulmonary Toxicity of Paraquat

Toxic Actions and Interactions of Acute and Chronic Exposure to Pesticides

Limited in vivo Liver Bioassays for Identifying Long-term Biological Effects

Interactions between Pesticides and other Xenobiotics in the Kidney

Dietary Factors Affecting Pesticides Toxicity

Effect of Protein Malnutrition on the Toxicity of Pesticides

Mechanisms of Tolerance to Anticholinesterase Insecticide Toxicity

Test Procedures for Assessing Hazards of Pesticides and other Xenobiotics in Ecosystems

Consecutive System of Tests for Assessment of the Effects of Chemical Agents in the Aquatic Environment

Standardization of Test Procedures and Species in Ecotoxicity Assessments: An Algal Test to Observe the Photosynthetic Activity of Porphyra Sp. using Radio Isotope Techniques

Fate and Biological Effects of Insecticides in Ponds

Author Index to Volume 3

Subject Index to Volume 3

