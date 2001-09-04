Modal Analysis
1st Edition
Description
Modal Analysis provides a detailed overview of the theory of analytical and experimental modal analysis and its applications. Modal Analysis is the processes of determining the inherent dynamic characteristics of any system and using them to formulate a mathematical model of the dynamic behavior of the system. In the past two decades it has become a major technological tool in the quest for determining, improving and optimizing dynamic characteristics of engineering structures.
Its main application is in mechanical and aeronautical engineering, but it is also gaining widespread use in civil and structural engineering, biomechanical problems, space structures, acoustic instruments and nuclear engineering.
Key Features
- The only book to focus on the theory of modal analysis before discussing applications
- A relatively new technique being utilized more and more in recent years which is now filtering through to undergraduate courses
- Leading expert in the field
Readership
Undergraduate, postgraduate and professional mechanical, aeronautical, automotive and marine engineers
Table of Contents
Overview of Modal Analysis
Essential Mathematics for Modal Analysis
Basic Vibration Theory
Modal Analysis of a SDOF System
Modal Analysis of an Undamped MDOF System
Modal Analysis of a Damped MDOF System
Frequency Response Function Measurements
Initial Assessment of Measured FRF Data
Modal Analysis Methods - Frequency Domain
Experimental Modal Analysis - Time Domain
Local Structural Modification
Applications of Modal Analysis I
Applications of Modal Analysis II
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 4th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080511788
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750650793
About the Author
Zhi-Fang Fu
Affiliations and Expertise
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, People's Republic of China
Jimin He
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept of Mechanical Engineering, Victoria University of Technology
Reviews
"Modal Analysis provides a detailed overview of the theory of analytical and experimental modal analysis and its applications, which are mainly in mechanical, automotive and aeronautical engineering." --Engineering Designer, Nov 2002