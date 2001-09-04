Modal Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750650793, 9780080511788

Modal Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: Zhi-Fang Fu Jimin He
eBook ISBN: 9780080511788
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750650793
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 4th September 2001
Page Count: 304
Description

Modal Analysis provides a detailed overview of the theory of analytical and experimental modal analysis and its applications. Modal Analysis is the processes of determining the inherent dynamic characteristics of any system and using them to formulate a mathematical model of the dynamic behavior of the system. In the past two decades it has become a major technological tool in the quest for determining, improving and optimizing dynamic characteristics of engineering structures.

Its main application is in mechanical and aeronautical engineering, but it is also gaining widespread use in civil and structural engineering, biomechanical problems, space structures, acoustic instruments and nuclear engineering.

Key Features

  • The only book to focus on the theory of modal analysis before discussing applications
  • A relatively new technique being utilized more and more in recent years which is now filtering through to undergraduate courses
  • Leading expert in the field

Readership

Undergraduate, postgraduate and professional mechanical, aeronautical, automotive and marine engineers

Table of Contents

Overview of Modal Analysis
Essential Mathematics for Modal Analysis
Basic Vibration Theory
Modal Analysis of a SDOF System
Modal Analysis of an Undamped MDOF System
Modal Analysis of a Damped MDOF System
Frequency Response Function Measurements
Initial Assessment of Measured FRF Data
Modal Analysis Methods - Frequency Domain
Experimental Modal Analysis - Time Domain
Local Structural Modification
Applications of Modal Analysis I
Applications of Modal Analysis II

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080511788
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750650793

About the Author

Zhi-Fang Fu

Affiliations and Expertise

Shanghai Jiao Tong University, People's Republic of China

Jimin He

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept of Mechanical Engineering, Victoria University of Technology

Reviews

"Modal Analysis provides a detailed overview of the theory of analytical and experimental modal analysis and its applications, which are mainly in mechanical, automotive and aeronautical engineering." --Engineering Designer, Nov 2002

