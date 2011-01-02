Mobilisation with Movement
1st Edition
The Art and the Science
Description
An authoritative text and accompanying DVD presenting the growing evidence base for Mobilisation with Movement techniques
Developed over the past 26 years, Mobilisation with Movement (MWM) remains a relatively new form of manual therapy. It is, however, becoming one of the most popular approaches for the management of musculoskeletal disorders.
Mobilisation with Movement: The art and the science introduces the concept of Mobilisation with Movement, describes basic Mobilisation with Movement techniques and outlines its principles of application.
The book summarises the emergent evidence base underpinning Mobilisation with Movement techniques, including randomised controlled trials, and shows how far the technique has progressed since first introduced by New Zealand physiotherapist Brian Mulligan in 1984.
This easy-to-use manual therapy textbook is an excellent reference for the clinician, teacher, student and researcher and is intended to provide a nexus between the technique’s seemingly successful clinical approach and its science base.
A series of case studies brings the practical art of Mobilisation with Movement to life, while highlighting the underlying clinical reasoning and applied evidence base.
Key Features
• a systematic review of the evidence for the technique’s efficacy
• a review of the current state of Mulligan’s 'positional fault hypothesis'
• a new model of the mechanisms by which Mobilisation with Movement works
• demonstrates the clinical application of Mobilisation with Movement through twelve cases by leading practitioners
• more advanced aspects of the clinical application are developed and critiqued, including guidelines on dosage and troubleshooting options
• the accompanying DVD demonstrates techniques from the text and features Brian Mulligan
Table of Contents
Foreword by Brian Mulligan vii
Foreword by Professor G Jull ix
Preface xi
Authors xiii
Contributors xiii
Reviewers xiv
Acknowledgments xv
SECTION ONE MOBILISATION WITH MOVEMENT: IT’S APPLICA TION 1
Chapter 1 Introduction 2
Chapter 2 Mobilisation with Movement: the art and science of its application 9
SECTION TW O EFFICACY 25
Chapter 3 A systematic review of the efficacy of MWM 26
SECTION THREE MECHANISMS AND EFFECTS 65
Chapter 4 Mulligan’s positional fault hypothesis: definitions, physiology and the evidence 66
Chapter 5 A new proposed model of the mechanisms of action of Mobilisation with Movement 75
Chapter 6 Pain and sensory system impairments that may be amenable to Mobilisation with Movement 86
Chapter 7 Motor and sensorimotor deficits and likely impact of Mobilisation with Movement 93
SECTION FOUR CASE STUDIES 101
Preface to case studies 102
Chapter 8 A headache that’s more than just a pain in the neck 103
Chapter 9 A diagnostic dilemma of dizziness 114
Chapter 10 Temporomandibular joint dysfunction: an open and shut case 123
Chapter 11 Golfer’s back: resolution of chronic thoracic spine pain 134
Chapter 12 Mobilisation with Movement in the management of swimmer’s shoulder 143
Chapter 13 A recalcitrant case of aircraft engineer’s elbow 152
Chapter 14 A chronic case of thumb pain and disability with MRI identified positional fault 164
Chapter 15 A chronic case of fear avoidant low back pain 169
Chapter 16 Restoration of trunk extension 23 years after iatrogenic injury 179
Chapter 17 Hockey hip, a case of chronic dysfunction 192
Chapter 18 Thigh pain: a diagnostic dilemma 199
Chapter 19 Two single case studies of lateral ankle sprain in young athletes 208
SECTION FIVE TR OUBLESHOOTING 219
Chapter 20 Technique troubleshooting 220
Picture credits 223
Index 224
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2011
- Published:
- 2nd January 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729578950
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729538954
About the Author
Bill Vicenzino
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Sports Physiotherapy, University of Queensland, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences: Physiotherapy.
Wayne Hing
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Physiotherapy and Head of Program, Bond University, QLD, Australia
Darren Rivett
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Health Sciences, The University of Newcastle, Callaghan, New South Wales, Australia
Toby Hall
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Associate Professor, Curtin University, Perth, WA, Australia. Senior Teaching Fellow, The University of Western Australia, Perth, WA, Australia