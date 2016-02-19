Mobilisation of the Nervous System
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. Towards a Multifactorial Approach PART I the BASIS for ADVERSE NEURAL TENSION: Functional Anatomy and Physiology of the Nervous System. Clinical Neurobiomechanics. Pathological Processes. The Clinical Consequences of Injury to the Nervous System PART II EXAMINATION: Clinical Reasoning. Examination of Nerve Conduction. Tension Testing. The Lower Limbs and Trunk. Tension Testing. The Upper Limbs. Application, Analysis and Further Testing PART III TREATMENT and TREATMENT POTENTIAL: Treatment. Self Treatment PART IV SELECTED DISORDERS and CASE STUDIES: Adverse Neural Tension Disorders Centred in the Limbs. Adverse Neural Tension Disorders Based on the Spinal Canal. Selected Case Studies Courses. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 1991
- Published:
- 1st July 1991
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443044007