Mobile User Experience
1st Edition
Patterns to Make Sense of it All
Description
This is your must-have resource to the theoretical and practical concepts of mobile UX. You’ll learn about the concepts and how to apply them in real-world scenarios. Throughout the book, the author provides you with 10 of the most commonly used archetypes in the UX arena to help illustrate what mobile UX is and how you can master it as quickly as possible. First, you’ll start off learning how to communicate mobile UX flows visually. From there, you’ll learn about applying and using 10 unique user experience patterns or archetypes for mobile. Finally, you’ll understand how to prototype and use these patterns to create websites and apps.
Whether you’re a UX professional looking to master mobility or a designer looking to incorporate the best UX practices into your website, after reading this book, you’ll be better equipped to maneuver this emerging specialty.
Key Features
- Addresses the gap between theoretical concepts and the practical application of mobile user experience design
- Illustrates concepts and examples through an abundance of diagrams, flows, and patterns
- Explains the differences in touch gestures, user interface elements, and usage patterns across the most common mobile platforms
- Includes real-world examples and case studies for this rapidly growing field
Readership
UX and design professionals. Secondary: designers, UX and design students, and developers
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Author Biography
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
Abstract
Chapter 2. Why Mobile UX, Why Now?
Abstract
Introduction
The Perfect Storm of Mobile
The Problem
The Opportunity
Chapter 3. Your Desktop Experience Is Not Your Mobile Experience
Abstract
Introduction
Planning Your Mobile Experience
Let’s Move Forward
Chapter 4. Understanding the Device
Abstract
Introduction
Getting to Know iOS
Getting to Know Android
Understanding Everyone Else
Getting to Know the Tablet
Putting It All Together
Next Steps: Building the Narrative
Chapter 5. How Mobile Wireframing Works
Abstract
Introduction
Representing Page and Screen Flows
Creating Your First Layout
Representing Inputs
Representing Gestures
Annotate, Annotate, Annotate
Wireframing Other Cases
Representing Motion (Accelerometer)
Chapter 6. Mobile UX Patterns
Abstract
Why Patterns?
Pattern 1: The Launcher
Pattern 2: The Tray
Pattern 3: The List
Pattern 4: The Rotate
Pattern 5: The Log In
Pattern 6: The Camera
Pattern 7: The Map and Location
What’s Next?
Chapter 7. How to Prototype in Mobile
Abstract
Introduction
What is Mobile Prototyping?
Methods of Prototyping
Exercise 1—Group
Exercise 2—Individuals
Using the Device to Prototype
Chapter 8. Mobile App or Mobile Web: The Big Debate
Abstract
Introduction
The Mobile App
The Mobile Web
Responsive Web Design
The Triple Play
Chapter 9. The Future of Mobile UX is in Using Performance Metrics
Abstract
Introduction
Appendix A. List of Devices from Chapter 1
Device List
Appendix B. List of My Devices from Chapter 4
Device List
Musical SIM Cards
Appendix C. Sample Mobile Sheets from Chapters 5 and 7
Step 1: Cut Mobile Sheets Out of This Book
Step 2: Scan the Pages or Photocopy Them
Step 3: Draw on Them!
Appendix D. Mobile Performance Results from Chapter 9
Testing Methodology
Performance Pattern #1
Performance Pattern #2
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2014
- Published:
- 28th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124114906
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124095144
About the Author
Adrian Mendoza
Adrian Mendoza’s career is highlighted by over twelve years of design and user experience in the handheld, pharmaceutical, financial, and educational sectors. His first studio, Synthesis3, worked with several Palm OS software companies in creating a brand for web and retail prominence. In the financial and education sector, customers included Sovereign Bank, Houghton Mifflin, MIT and Harvard. Adrian consulted as a UX Expert and in Information Architect lead roles for Fidelity’s E-business design group, Thomson Financial, Razorfish, Sapient, and T. Rowe Price. Adrian earned his BA from the University of Southern California and his Masters from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.
Currently he is a partner at Mendoza Design, a Boston-based UX and design consultancy; and is a co-founder of Marlin Mobile a user experience, optimization, and performance company. Additionally, he is a senior lecturer at Mass Art in Boston, MA
Affiliations and Expertise
partner at Mendoza Design, a Boston-based UX and design consultancy; and is a co-founder of Marlin Mobile a user experience, optimization, and performance company.
Reviews
"This is an interesting book, and certainly not what I was expecting when I volunteered to review it…Chapter 9 summarizes the book, and reminds the reader/designer that it is important to test the design on a large network of (different) devices in order to deliver an optimal user experience." --ComputingReviews.com, June 2014