Mobile User Experience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124095144, 9780124114906

Mobile User Experience

1st Edition

Patterns to Make Sense of it All

Authors: Adrian Mendoza
eBook ISBN: 9780124114906
Paperback ISBN: 9780124095144
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 28th October 2013
Page Count: 248
Description

This is your must-have resource to the theoretical and practical concepts of mobile UX. You’ll learn about the concepts and how to apply them in real-world scenarios. Throughout the book, the author provides you with 10 of the most commonly used archetypes in the UX arena to help illustrate what mobile UX is and how you can master it as quickly as possible. First, you’ll start off learning how to communicate mobile UX flows visually. From there, you’ll learn about applying and using 10 unique user experience patterns or archetypes for mobile. Finally, you’ll understand how to prototype and use these patterns to create websites and apps.

Whether you’re a UX professional looking to master mobility or a designer looking to incorporate the best UX practices into your website, after reading this book, you’ll be better equipped to maneuver this emerging specialty.

Key Features

  • Addresses the gap between theoretical concepts and the practical application of mobile user experience design
  • Illustrates concepts and examples through an abundance of diagrams, flows, and patterns
  • Explains the differences in touch gestures, user interface elements, and usage patterns across the most common mobile platforms
  • Includes real-world examples and case studies for this rapidly growing field

Readership

UX and design professionals. Secondary: designers, UX and design students, and developers

Table of Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgments

Author Biography

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Abstract

Chapter 2. Why Mobile UX, Why Now?

Abstract

Introduction

The Perfect Storm of Mobile

The Problem

The Opportunity

Chapter 3. Your Desktop Experience Is Not Your Mobile Experience

Abstract

Introduction

Planning Your Mobile Experience

Let’s Move Forward

Chapter 4. Understanding the Device

Abstract

Introduction

Getting to Know iOS

Getting to Know Android

Understanding Everyone Else

Getting to Know the Tablet

Putting It All Together

Next Steps: Building the Narrative

Chapter 5. How Mobile Wireframing Works

Abstract

Introduction

Representing Page and Screen Flows

Creating Your First Layout

Representing Inputs

Representing Gestures

Annotate, Annotate, Annotate

Wireframing Other Cases

Representing Motion (Accelerometer)

Chapter 6. Mobile UX Patterns

Abstract

Why Patterns?

Pattern 1: The Launcher

Pattern 2: The Tray

Pattern 3: The List

Pattern 4: The Rotate

Pattern 5: The Log In

Pattern 6: The Camera

Pattern 7: The Map and Location

What’s Next?

Chapter 7. How to Prototype in Mobile

Abstract

Introduction

What is Mobile Prototyping?

Methods of Prototyping

Exercise 1—Group

Exercise 2—Individuals

Using the Device to Prototype

Chapter 8. Mobile App or Mobile Web: The Big Debate

Abstract

Introduction

The Mobile App

The Mobile Web

Responsive Web Design

The Triple Play

Chapter 9. The Future of Mobile UX is in Using Performance Metrics

Abstract

Introduction

Appendix A. List of Devices from Chapter 1

Device List

Appendix B. List of My Devices from Chapter 4

Device List

Musical SIM Cards

Appendix C. Sample Mobile Sheets from Chapters 5 and 7

Step 1: Cut Mobile Sheets Out of This Book

Step 2: Scan the Pages or Photocopy Them

Step 3: Draw on Them!

Appendix D. Mobile Performance Results from Chapter 9

Testing Methodology

Performance Pattern #1

Performance Pattern #2

Index

About the Author

Adrian Mendoza

Adrian Mendoza’s career is highlighted by over twelve years of design and user experience in the handheld, pharmaceutical, financial, and educational sectors. His first studio, Synthesis3, worked with several Palm OS software companies in creating a brand for web and retail prominence. In the financial and education sector, customers included Sovereign Bank, Houghton Mifflin, MIT and Harvard. Adrian consulted as a UX Expert and in Information Architect lead roles for Fidelity’s E-business design group, Thomson Financial, Razorfish, Sapient, and T. Rowe Price. Adrian earned his BA from the University of Southern California and his Masters from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

Currently he is a partner at Mendoza Design, a Boston-based UX and design consultancy; and is a co-founder of Marlin Mobile a user experience, optimization, and performance company. Additionally, he is a senior lecturer at Mass Art in Boston, MA

Affiliations and Expertise

partner at Mendoza Design, a Boston-based UX and design consultancy; and is a co-founder of Marlin Mobile a user experience, optimization, and performance company.

Reviews

"This is an interesting book, and certainly not what I was expecting when I volunteered to review it…Chapter 9 summarizes the book, and reminds the reader/designer that it is important to test the design on a large network of (different) devices in order to deliver an optimal user experience." --ComputingReviews.com, June 2014

