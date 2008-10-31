Mobile Malware Attacks and Defense

Malware has gone mobile, and the security landscape is changing quickly with emerging attacks on cell phones, PDAs, and other mobile devices. This first book on the growing threat covers a wide range of malware targeting operating systems like Symbian and new devices like the iPhone. Examining code in past, current, and future risks, protect your banking, auctioning, and other activities performed on mobile devices.



* Visual Payloads View attacks as visible to the end user, including notation of variants.



* Timeline of Mobile Hoaxes and Threats Understand the history of major attacks and horizon for emerging threates.



* Overview of Mobile Malware Families Identify and understand groups of mobile malicious code and their variations.



* Taxonomy of Mobile Malware Bring order to known samples based on infection, distribution, and payload strategies.



* Phishing, SMishing, and Vishing Attacks Detect and mitigate phone-based phishing (vishing) and SMS phishing (SMishing) techniques.



* Operating System and Device Vulnerabilities Analyze unique OS security issues and examine offensive mobile device threats.



* Analyze Mobile Malware Design a sandbox for dynamic software analysis and use MobileSandbox to analyze mobile malware.



* Forensic Analysis of Mobile Malware Conduct forensic analysis of mobile devices and learn key differences in mobile forensics.



* Debugging and Disassembling Mobile Malware Use IDA and other tools to reverse-engineer samples of malicious code for analysis.



* Mobile Malware Mitigation Measures Qualify risk, understand threats to mobile assets, defend against attacks, and remediate incidents.