Mixolab
1st Edition
A New Approach to Rheology
Table of Contents
Part I. Device Presentation
1. The Mixolab
Presentation
The Mixolab Standard
The Mixolab Profiler
The Mixolab Simulator
Conclusions
2. Factors Affecting Mixolab Performance
Mixing Conditions
Heating and Cooling Conditions
Dough Preparation
3. Relationship Between the Mixolab and Other Devices
Correlations Between Mixolab Parameters and Changes in Protein Properties and Between the Mixolab and the Brabender Farinograph
Relationships Between Parameters from Mixolab and Rapid Visco Analyser Curves Associated with Starch Changes During Pasting-Gelling of Formulated Doughs
Relationships Between Farinograph, Mixolab, And RVA Parameters During Mixing, Overmixing, Pasting, and Gelling
Conclusions
Part II. Measuring Cereal Chemistry with the Mixolab
4. Use of Mixolab on Formulated Flours
Mixing and Pasting Properties of Wheat Dough As Measured by the Mixolab
Effects of Hydrocolloids
Effects of Proteins
Effects of Commercial Fibers
Effects of Enzymes
Conclusions
5. Characterization of Starch Using the Mixolab
Experimental
Analysis of Waxy Wheat Flour
Analysis of Hard Wheat Flour Blended with Wheat, Corn, and Potato Starches
Analysis of Soft Wheat Flour Blended with Wheat, Corn, and Potato Starches
Conclusion
6. Amylase Activity and the Mixolab
Overview
Methods Available for the Determination of Amylase Activities
Experimental Details
Alpha-Amylase Activity from Mixolab Data on White Flour
Alpha-Amylase Activity from Mixolab Data on Ground Wheat
Relationship Between Flour and Ground Wheat Data
Conclusions
7. Mixolab Analysis of Vital Wheat Gluten
Analyzing Gluten Using the Mixolab
Analysis of Native Vital Wheat Gluten
Starch Addition
Sample Analysis
Comparing Water Absorptions of Vital Wheat Gluten Samples
Mixolab Standardization
Mix Stability
Determining Sprouted Wheat Damage in Vital Wheat Gluten
Gluten Integrity
Conclusions
8. Estimation of Protease Activity by Use of the Mixolab
Protease in Wheat
Experimental
Results
9. Gluten-Free Cereals and Flours and the Mixolab
Mixolab Procedures for Characterization
of Gluten-Free Cereals
Rice, Corn, and Buckwheat Flours and the Mixolab
Gluten-Free Blends and the Mixolab
Pseudocereal Flours in the Mixolab
Conclusions
10. Effects of Additives and Technological Aids (Enzymes) on the Mixolab Curve
Gluten
Salt
Sugar
Fats
Emulsifiers (DATEM)
Cysteine
Enzymes or Processing Aids
Part III. Mixolab for Cereal Breeding and Quality Control
11. Potential Use of the Mixolab in Wheat Breeding
Standard Mixolab Testing Protocol
Accelerated Mixolab Testing Protocol
Conclusions
12. Whole-Kernel Mixolab Testing for Different Cereals
Examples of Various Cereals
Conclusions
13. Adaptation of the Mixolab for Durum Wheat Testing
Material and Methods
Analytical Procedure
Results
14. Use of the Mixolab in Predicting Rice Quality
Materials and Methods
Results and Discussion
Conclusions
Part IV. Technical Data
15. Mixolab Operation, Maintenance, and Troubleshooting
Installation
Operation
Maintenance
Troubleshooting
Description
Publishing high-quality food production applications handbooks is a hallmark of AACCI PRESS and Mixolab: A New Approach to Rheology is no exception. Increasing consumer demand for quality foods with superior nutritional value makes innovative tools like the Mixolab of increasing interest to food developers and producers. Operators, breeders, millers, researchers, product developers, formulators, and bakers will find answers to their questions, along with guidelines for maximizing the use of the Mixolab for a wide range of applications. Gaining a better understanding of the instrument's capabilities will assist in discovery of novel uses by both research and production professionals.
Key Features:
- Technical description of the Mixolab and comparison with existing devices
- Coverage of durum wheat, rice, corn, buckwheat, and other cereals
- Specific focus on gluten, starch, ingredients, and enzymes
- Influence of sugar, fats, and salt on dough rheology
- International comparisons of HACCP experiences
- Table of uses for specific carbohydrates
- Descriptions of improved laboratory techniques
- Wheat testing for breeders
An Essential Reference For:
- Additive manufacturers
- Bakers
- Breeders
- Enzyme manufacturers
- Millers
- Quality control laboratories
- Research laboratories
- Research and development centers
- Storage elevators
- Students
- Universities
- Yeast producers
Details
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 1st January 2013
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128104309
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Arnaud Dubat Author
CHOPIN Technologies, Paris, France