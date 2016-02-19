Mixing V3
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Mixing: Theory and Practice, Volume III is a five-chapter text that covers the significant improvements in the theoretical aspects and knowledge in mixing related to industrial-scale operations. The introductory chapters deal with the agitation of particulate solid-liquid mixtures and the turbulent radial mixing in pipes, with particular emphasis on the effects of jets and baffles on such mixing. The following chapter presents the theoretical analysis and experimental confirmation for predicting hydrodynamic characteristics and some process results in mechanically agitated vessels. Another chapter provides a comprehensive development of approaches and recommended practices for scale-up of agitated liquid equipment. The methods considered serve as a useful guide for reducing the risk of scale-up and scale-down catastrophes. The last chapter discusses the fundamental concepts and measures of the quality of mixing and the mechanisms of mixing and segregation. This chapter also introduces the process of continuous mixing of solids.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 12. Agitation of Particulate Solid-Liquid Mixtures
I. Introduction
II. Particle Setting in Quiescent Liquids
III. Suspension of Free-Settling Particles in Batch-Operated, Impeller-Stirred Tanks
IV. Continuous Flow of Free-Settling Particle Suspensions through an Impeller-Stirred Tank
V. Batch Mixing of High-Concentration Particle Suspensions
VI. Mass Transfer between Liquid and Free-Settling Solid Particles
VII. General Comments on Agitation of Particulate Solid-Liquid Mixtures
List of Symbols
References
Chapter 13. Turbulent Radial Mixing in Pipes
I. Introduction
II. Types of Pipe Mixers
III. Mixer Performance
IV. Turbulent Mixing with No Flow Modifiers in Pipe
V. Mixing in Pipes with Coaxial Feed Injection and Unequal Feed Velocities
VI. Mixing of Multiple Feed Streams Parallel to the Mixing Pipe Axis
VII. Tee Mixers
VIII. Multiple Side Stream Mixers
IX. Baffle, Orifice, Elbow, Grid, and Screen Mixing
X. Miscellaneous Types of Pipe Mixers
XI. Pressure Loss for Pipe Mixers
XII. Mixing Fluids with Different Densities
XIII. Cavitation
XIV. Pressure and Flow Instability
XV. Pipe Mixer Design
XVI. Applications of Pipe Mixers
XVII. Research Needs
XVIII. General Comments
List of Symbols
References
Chapter 14. Flow and Turbulence in Vessels with Axial Impellers
I. Introduction
II. The System: Axial High-Speed Impeller with Radial Baffles
III. Convective Row of the Vessel Contents
IV. Convective Row and Turbulence for Axial Impellers
V. Pumping Capacity of Axial Impellers
VI. Total and Induced Flows in an Impeller-Stirred Vessel
VII. Flow at the Bottom of the Tank
VIII. Axial Force of an Axial Impeller
IX. Flow at the Vessel Wall
X. Relation between Total Fluid Circulation and Homogenization Rate in a Stirred Tank
XI. Mechanism of Heat Transfer between the Liquid and the Vessel Bottom or Wall
XII. Conclusions
List of Symbols
References
Chapter 15. Scale-up of Equipment for Agitating Liquids
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Similarity
III. Design Correlations
IV. Fluid Mechanics Considerations
V. Common Rules of Thumb
VI. Translation Equations
VII. Agitation Intensity
VIII. Miscellaneous Considerations
IX. Scaling Based on Tests
X. Procedures for Scale-Up
XI. Conclusions
Appendix. Exercise to Demonstrate That the Four Translation Equations Predict the Same Scale-Up Result
List of Symbols
References
Chapter 16. Mixing of Particulate Solids
I. Introduction
II. Statistics of Solids Mixing
III. Segregation of Particulate Materials
IV. Selection of Mixers
V. Specification and Testing of Mixture Quality
VI. Continuous Mixing of Solids
VII. Mixing of Cohesive Particulate Materials
VIII. Conclusion
List of Symbols
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 19th August 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155885