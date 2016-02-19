Mixing: Theory and Practice, Volume III is a five-chapter text that covers the significant improvements in the theoretical aspects and knowledge in mixing related to industrial-scale operations. The introductory chapters deal with the agitation of particulate solid-liquid mixtures and the turbulent radial mixing in pipes, with particular emphasis on the effects of jets and baffles on such mixing. The following chapter presents the theoretical analysis and experimental confirmation for predicting hydrodynamic characteristics and some process results in mechanically agitated vessels. Another chapter provides a comprehensive development of approaches and recommended practices for scale-up of agitated liquid equipment. The methods considered serve as a useful guide for reducing the risk of scale-up and scale-down catastrophes. The last chapter discusses the fundamental concepts and measures of the quality of mixing and the mechanisms of mixing and segregation. This chapter also introduces the process of continuous mixing of solids.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 12. Agitation of Particulate Solid-Liquid Mixtures

I. Introduction

II. Particle Setting in Quiescent Liquids

III. Suspension of Free-Settling Particles in Batch-Operated, Impeller-Stirred Tanks

IV. Continuous Flow of Free-Settling Particle Suspensions through an Impeller-Stirred Tank

V. Batch Mixing of High-Concentration Particle Suspensions

VI. Mass Transfer between Liquid and Free-Settling Solid Particles

VII. General Comments on Agitation of Particulate Solid-Liquid Mixtures

List of Symbols

References

Chapter 13. Turbulent Radial Mixing in Pipes

I. Introduction

II. Types of Pipe Mixers

III. Mixer Performance

IV. Turbulent Mixing with No Flow Modifiers in Pipe

V. Mixing in Pipes with Coaxial Feed Injection and Unequal Feed Velocities

VI. Mixing of Multiple Feed Streams Parallel to the Mixing Pipe Axis

VII. Tee Mixers

VIII. Multiple Side Stream Mixers

IX. Baffle, Orifice, Elbow, Grid, and Screen Mixing

X. Miscellaneous Types of Pipe Mixers

XI. Pressure Loss for Pipe Mixers

XII. Mixing Fluids with Different Densities

XIII. Cavitation

XIV. Pressure and Flow Instability

XV. Pipe Mixer Design

XVI. Applications of Pipe Mixers

XVII. Research Needs

XVIII. General Comments

List of Symbols

References

Chapter 14. Flow and Turbulence in Vessels with Axial Impellers

I. Introduction

II. The System: Axial High-Speed Impeller with Radial Baffles

III. Convective Row of the Vessel Contents

IV. Convective Row and Turbulence for Axial Impellers

V. Pumping Capacity of Axial Impellers

VI. Total and Induced Flows in an Impeller-Stirred Vessel

VII. Flow at the Bottom of the Tank

VIII. Axial Force of an Axial Impeller

IX. Flow at the Vessel Wall

X. Relation between Total Fluid Circulation and Homogenization Rate in a Stirred Tank

XI. Mechanism of Heat Transfer between the Liquid and the Vessel Bottom or Wall

XII. Conclusions

List of Symbols

References

Chapter 15. Scale-up of Equipment for Agitating Liquids

I. Introduction

II. Principles of Similarity

III. Design Correlations

IV. Fluid Mechanics Considerations

V. Common Rules of Thumb

VI. Translation Equations

VII. Agitation Intensity

VIII. Miscellaneous Considerations

IX. Scaling Based on Tests

X. Procedures for Scale-Up

XI. Conclusions

Appendix. Exercise to Demonstrate That the Four Translation Equations Predict the Same Scale-Up Result

List of Symbols

References

Chapter 16. Mixing of Particulate Solids

I. Introduction

II. Statistics of Solids Mixing

III. Segregation of Particulate Materials

IV. Selection of Mixers

V. Specification and Testing of Mixture Quality

VI. Continuous Mixing of Solids

VII. Mixing of Cohesive Particulate Materials

VIII. Conclusion

List of Symbols

References

Index



