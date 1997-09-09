Mixing in the Process Industries
1st Edition
Second Edition
Description
This volume is a valuable reference work for the student and the practising engineer in the chemical, pharmaceutical, minerals, food, plastics, paper and metallurgical industries.
The second edition of this successful text has been thoroughly rewritten and updated. Based on the long running post-experience course produced by the University of Bradford, in association with the Institution of Chemical Engineers, it covers all aspects of mixing, from fundamentals through to design procedures in single and multi-phase systems. Experts from both industry and academia have contributed to this work giving both a theoretical practical approach. It covers dry and wet powders, single and two-phase liquids, solid/liquid and gas/liquid systems. The range of mixers available for such diverse duties is dealt with, including tumbler mixers for powders, mechanically agitated vessels, in-line continuous mixers and jet mixers.
Coverage is given of the range of mixing objectives, varying from achieving product uniformity to obtaining optimum conditions for mass transfer and chemical reactions.
Readership
Student and professional chemical engineers, process engineers and researchers in industry and academia
Table of Contents
CONTENTS INCLUDE: Introduction to mixing problems, Characterization of powder mixtures, The selection of powder mixers, Mixing in fluidized beds, The mixing of cohesive powders, The dispersion of fine particles in liquid media, A review of liquid mixing equipment, Mixing of liquids in stirred tanks, Jet mixing, Mixing in single-phase chemical reactors, Laminar flow and distributive mixing, Static mixers, Mechanical aspects of mixing, Dynamics of emulsification, Gas-liquid dispersion and mixing, The suspension of solid particles, The mixer as a reactor: liquid/solid systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
- Published:
- 9th September 1997
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536583
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750637602
About the Author
A W NIENOW
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Birmingham
M F EDWARDS
Affiliations and Expertise
Unilever Research, Wirral
N. Harnby
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Bradford