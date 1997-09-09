Mixing in the Process Industries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750637602, 9780080536583

Mixing in the Process Industries

1st Edition

Second Edition

Authors: A W NIENOW M F EDWARDS N. Harnby
eBook ISBN: 9780080536583
Paperback ISBN: 9780750637602
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th September 1997
Page Count: 432
Description

This volume is a valuable reference work for the student and the practising engineer in the chemical, pharmaceutical, minerals, food, plastics, paper and metallurgical industries.

The second edition of this successful text has been thoroughly rewritten and updated. Based on the long running post-experience course produced by the University of Bradford, in association with the Institution of Chemical Engineers, it covers all aspects of mixing, from fundamentals through to design procedures in single and multi-phase systems. Experts from both industry and academia have contributed to this work giving both a theoretical practical approach. It covers dry and wet powders, single and two-phase liquids, solid/liquid and gas/liquid systems. The range of mixers available for such diverse duties is dealt with, including tumbler mixers for powders, mechanically agitated vessels, in-line continuous mixers and jet mixers.

Coverage is given of the range of mixing objectives, varying from achieving product uniformity to obtaining optimum conditions for mass transfer and chemical reactions.

Readership

Student and professional chemical engineers, process engineers and researchers in industry and academia

Table of Contents

CONTENTS INCLUDE: Introduction to mixing problems, Characterization of powder mixtures, The selection of powder mixers, Mixing in fluidized beds, The mixing of cohesive powders, The dispersion of fine particles in liquid media, A review of liquid mixing equipment, Mixing of liquids in stirred tanks, Jet mixing, Mixing in single-phase chemical reactors, Laminar flow and distributive mixing, Static mixers, Mechanical aspects of mixing, Dynamics of emulsification, Gas-liquid dispersion and mixing, The suspension of solid particles, The mixer as a reactor: liquid/solid systems

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080536583
Paperback ISBN:
9780750637602

About the Author

A W NIENOW

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Birmingham

M F EDWARDS

Affiliations and Expertise

Unilever Research, Wirral

N. Harnby

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bradford

