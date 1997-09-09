Mixing in the Process Industries

This volume is a valuable reference work for the student and the practising engineer in the chemical, pharmaceutical, minerals, food, plastics, paper and metallurgical industries.

The second edition of this successful text has been thoroughly rewritten and updated. Based on the long running post-experience course produced by the University of Bradford, in association with the Institution of Chemical Engineers, it covers all aspects of mixing, from fundamentals through to design procedures in single and multi-phase systems. Experts from both industry and academia have contributed to this work giving both a theoretical practical approach. It covers dry and wet powders, single and two-phase liquids, solid/liquid and gas/liquid systems. The range of mixers available for such diverse duties is dealt with, including tumbler mixers for powders, mechanically agitated vessels, in-line continuous mixers and jet mixers.

Coverage is given of the range of mixing objectives, varying from achieving product uniformity to obtaining optimum conditions for mass transfer and chemical reactions.

