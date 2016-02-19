Mixed Plastics Recycling Technology
1st Edition
Authors: Bruce Hegberg
eBook ISBN: 9780815518389
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512974
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1992
Page Count: 217
Description
Presents an overview of mixed plastics recycling technology. In addition, it characterizes mixed plastics wastes and describes collection methods, costs, and markets for reprocessed plastics products.
Readership
Plastics recycling researchers, scientists, and processors.
Table of Contents
Part I. Mixed Plastics Recycling - Characterization, Collection, Costs, Markets Summary
- Introduction 1.1 National Production and Recycling Levels of Plastics 1.2 Plastics in Municipal Solid Waste 1.3 Mixed Plastics in Post-Consumer Recycling
- Characterization, Generation and Collection of Plastics 2.1 Field Assessment of Plastic Types in Municipal Solid Waste 2.2 Mixed Plastics in Recycling Programs 2.3 Per Capita Generation 2.4 Commercial and Food Sector Sources of Waste Plastic 2.5 Post-Consumer Plastic Weights 2.6 Summary
- Plastics Recycling Programs 3.1 Curbside Collection of Plastics in Illinois 3.2 Film/Rigid Plastics Recycling
- Recycling Costs 4.1 Recycling Program Variables 4.2 Recycling Costs 4.3 Collection Times 4.4 Recycling Truck Costs and Truck Collection Methods for Plastics 4.5 Process Cost 4.6 Cost Estimate Computer Programs
- Markets and Packaging Changes for Recycled Plastics 5.1 Recycled Resin Demand 5.2 Packaging Changes to Increase Recycle Rates 5.3 Markets in Primary Recycling 5.4 Markets in Secondary Recycling Appendix A: Recycling Vehicle Equipment Manufacturers Appendix B: Glossary References Part II. Recycling Technology Summary
- Introduction 1.1 Plastics in Municipal Solid Waste 1.2 Plastic Resin Production and Product Manufacture
- Manufacture of Plastic Lumber Using Mixed Plastics 2.1 Plastic Wood Producers 2.2 Plastic Wood Production 2.3 General Guidelines for Plastic Lumber Manufacturing 2,4 Products from Mixed Plastic Lumber 2.5 Enhancement of Plastic Wood Properties 2.6 Wood Fiber-Resin Composite Lumber 2.7 Future of Mixed Plastic Lumber
- Emerging Methods for Processing and Separation of Plastics 3.1 Optical Color Sorting of Glass and PET Containers 3.2 Separation of PVC Bottles from Other Plastic Containers 3.3 Separation of HDPE Base Cups from PET Beverage Bottles 3.4 Separation Using Selective Dissolution 3.5 Separation Using Soluble Acrylic Polymers 3.6 Initial Activities in Polyurethane Recycling 3.7 Initial Activities in Automotive Plastics Recycling 3.8 Sources of Plastic Recycling Information and Plastic Recycling Systems
- Buyers and Specifications for Waste Plastics 4.1 Buyers of Waste Plastic 4.2 Specifications for Waste Plastic Appendix A: Plastic Scrap Handlers and Brokers Appendix B: Sources of Information on Plastics Recycling Appendix C: Manufacturers of Plastic Recycling Equipment Appendix D: Glossary
Details
About the Author
Bruce Hegberg
