Mitosis/Cytokinesis

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

I Premeiotic/Premitotic Events

1 The Genetic Approach to the Study of the Cell Cycle

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of Cell Cycle Mutants

III. The Uses of Cell Cycle Mutants

IV. General Conclusions

2 Calcium Regulation of Cell Cycle Events

I. Introduction

II. Activation of Quiescent Cells and Entry into the Division Cycle

III. Determination of Structural Patterns

IV. Basis for the Mitotic Oscillator

V. Conclusions

3 The Movements of the Nuclei during Fertilization

I. Fertilization: Requirements, Consequences, and Prospectives

II. Sperm Incorporation

III. Pronuclear Movements during Fertilization

IV. Motility during Fertilization

V. Summary

4 The Architecture of and Chromosome Movements within the Premeiotic Interphase Nucleus

I. Introduction: An Overview

II. Centromere and Nucleolar Organizer Positions and Movements

III. From the Rabl Configuration to the Bouquet

IV. Prospectives

5 Chromosome Movements within Prophase Nuclei

I. Introduction

II. Scope

III. Categories of Prophase Chromosome Movements

IV. Rabl Orientation and the Bouquet

V. Late Prophase Polarizations

VI. Relevance, Explanations, and Implications

VII. The Motile Mechanism: Facts and Current Personal Views

VIII. Conclusions and Prospects

II Mitotic Mechanisms and Approaches to the Study of Mitosis

6 Light Microscopic Studies of Chromosome Movements in Living Cells

I. Introduction

II. Descriptive Studies

III. Experimental Studies

IV. Overview: Limitations and Potential

V. Concluding Remarks

7 Chromosome Micromanipulation Studies

I. Intracellular Chromosome Micrurgy

II. Methodology for Chromosome Micrurgy

8 Mitotic Mutants

I. Introduction

II. The Advantages of Genetic Approaches

III. Isolating Mitotic Mutants

IV. Mitotic Mutants Defective in ß-Tubulin

V. The Phenotypes of Mitotic Mutants

VI. Isolating the Products of Defective Genes

VII. Conclusion

9 Mutants as an Investigative Tool in Mammalian Cells

I. Introduction

II. Temperature-Sensitive (ts) Cell Division Mutants

III. Drug-Resistant Mutants

IV. Concluding Remarks

10 Immunofluorescence Studies of Cytoskeletal Proteins during Cell Division

I. Introduction

II. Historical View of Immunofluorescence of Mitotic Cells

III. The Problems

IV. Recent Advances

V. Conclusion

11 Mitosis through the Electron Microscope

I. Introduction

II. Technical Considerations

III. Microtubules

IV. Actin Filaments

V. Interactions of Cytoskeletal Components

VI. Conclusions and Future Questions

12 Mitosis: Studies of Living Cells—A Revision of Basic Concepts

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Framework

III. Unpublished Observations

IV. Overall Conclusions

13 Studies of Mitotic Events Using Lysed Cell Models

I. Introduction

II. Use of in Vitro Microtubule Polymerization to Study the Mitotic Apparatus

III. Use of the Lysed Cell Model to Study Spindle Assembly

IV. Use of the Lysed Cell System for Investigation of Chromosome Motion

V. Models for Cytokinesis Using Lysed Cells

VI. Summary and the Future of the Lysed Cell Model in Studying Mitotic Events

14 The Isolated Mitotic Apparatus: A Model System for Studying Mitotic Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Isolation of Mitotic Apparatus, 1954-1970

III. Isolation of Mitotic Apparatus Since 1970

IV. Overview and Perspectives

V. Concluding Remarks

15 Calmodulin and ATPases in the Mitotic Apparatus

I. Introduction

II. Calmodulin and the Mitotic Apparatus

III. Calcium and the Mitotic Apparatus

IV. Calmodulin and ATPases in the Sea Urchin Mitotic Apparatus

III Mechanisms of Cytokinesis

16 Mechanisms of Cytokinesis in Animal Cells

I. Overview

II. Investigational Results

17 Mechanical Properties of Dividing Cells

I. Furrowing and Growth of the Cell Surface during Cytokinesis

II. Structure of the Dividing Cell

III. The Site of Generation of the Motive Force of Cytokinesis

IV. Morphological and Physical Changes in the Cell Cortex during Cytokinesis

V. Methods for Determining Mechanical Properties of the Cell

VI. Changes in Mechanical Properties of the Cell before and during Cytokinesis

VII. Mechanical Properties of the Cleavage Furrow

VIII. Rigidity Change of Non-Nucleated Fragments

IX. Structural Changes Underlying Cytokinesis

18 Electron Microscope Studies of Cytokinesis in Metazoan Cells

I. Observation, or: Which Organelles Might Be Essential for Cytokinesis?

II. Experiment, or: Are the Candidate Organelles Really Essential?

III. Future, or: How Are the Essential Organelles Essential?

19 Inhibitors and Stimulators in the Study of Cytokinesis

I. Introduction

II. Results of Studies with Selected Agents

III. Conclusions

20 Cell Division: A Commentary

