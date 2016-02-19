Mitosis/Cytokinesis
1st Edition
Description
Mitosis/Cytokinesis provides a comprehensive discussion of the various aspects of mitosis and cytokinesis, as studied from different points of view by various authors. The book summarizes work at different levels of organization, including phenomenological, molecular, genetic, and structural levels.
The book is divided into three sections that cover the premeiotic and premitotic events; mitotic mechanisms and approaches to the study of mitosis; and mechanisms of cytokinesis. The authors used a uniform style in presenting the concepts by including an overview of the field, a main theme, and a conclusion so that a broad range of biologists could understand the concepts. This volume also explores the potential developments in the study of mitosis and cytokinesis, providing a background and perspective into research on mitosis and cytokinesis that will be invaluable to scientists and advanced students in cell biology.
The book is an excellent reference for students, lecturers, and research professionals in cell biology, molecular biology, developmental biology, genetics, biochemistry, and physiology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
I Premeiotic/Premitotic Events
1 The Genetic Approach to the Study of the Cell Cycle
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Cell Cycle Mutants
III. The Uses of Cell Cycle Mutants
IV. General Conclusions
References
2 Calcium Regulation of Cell Cycle Events
I. Introduction
II. Activation of Quiescent Cells and Entry into the Division Cycle
III. Determination of Structural Patterns
IV. Basis for the Mitotic Oscillator
V. Conclusions
References
3 The Movements of the Nuclei during Fertilization
I. Fertilization: Requirements, Consequences, and Prospectives
II. Sperm Incorporation
III. Pronuclear Movements during Fertilization
IV. Motility during Fertilization
V. Summary
References
4 The Architecture of and Chromosome Movements within the Premeiotic Interphase Nucleus
I. Introduction: An Overview
II. Centromere and Nucleolar Organizer Positions and Movements
III. From the Rabl Configuration to the Bouquet
IV. Prospectives
References
5 Chromosome Movements within Prophase Nuclei
I. Introduction
II. Scope
III. Categories of Prophase Chromosome Movements
IV. Rabl Orientation and the Bouquet
V. Late Prophase Polarizations
VI. Relevance, Explanations, and Implications
VII. The Motile Mechanism: Facts and Current Personal Views
VIII. Conclusions and Prospects
References
II Mitotic Mechanisms and Approaches to the Study of Mitosis
6 Light Microscopic Studies of Chromosome Movements in Living Cells
I. Introduction
II. Descriptive Studies
III. Experimental Studies
IV. Overview: Limitations and Potential
V. Concluding Remarks
References
7 Chromosome Micromanipulation Studies
I. Intracellular Chromosome Micrurgy
II. Methodology for Chromosome Micrurgy
References
8 Mitotic Mutants
I. Introduction
II. The Advantages of Genetic Approaches
III. Isolating Mitotic Mutants
IV. Mitotic Mutants Defective in ß-Tubulin
V. The Phenotypes of Mitotic Mutants
VI. Isolating the Products of Defective Genes
VII. Conclusion
References
9 Mutants as an Investigative Tool in Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Temperature-Sensitive (ts) Cell Division Mutants
III. Drug-Resistant Mutants
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
10 Immunofluorescence Studies of Cytoskeletal Proteins during Cell Division
I. Introduction
II. Historical View of Immunofluorescence of Mitotic Cells
III. The Problems
IV. Recent Advances
V. Conclusion
References
11 Mitosis through the Electron Microscope
I. Introduction
II. Technical Considerations
III. Microtubules
IV. Actin Filaments
V. Interactions of Cytoskeletal Components
VI. Conclusions and Future Questions
References
12 Mitosis: Studies of Living Cells—A Revision of Basic Concepts
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Framework
III. Unpublished Observations
IV. Overall Conclusions
References
13 Studies of Mitotic Events Using Lysed Cell Models
I. Introduction
II. Use of in Vitro Microtubule Polymerization to Study the Mitotic Apparatus
III. Use of the Lysed Cell Model to Study Spindle Assembly
IV. Use of the Lysed Cell System for Investigation of Chromosome Motion
V. Models for Cytokinesis Using Lysed Cells
VI. Summary and the Future of the Lysed Cell Model in Studying Mitotic Events
References
14 The Isolated Mitotic Apparatus: A Model System for Studying Mitotic Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of Mitotic Apparatus, 1954-1970
III. Isolation of Mitotic Apparatus Since 1970
IV. Overview and Perspectives
V. Concluding Remarks
References
15 Calmodulin and ATPases in the Mitotic Apparatus
I. Introduction
II. Calmodulin and the Mitotic Apparatus
III. Calcium and the Mitotic Apparatus
IV. Calmodulin and ATPases in the Sea Urchin Mitotic Apparatus
References
III Mechanisms of Cytokinesis
16 Mechanisms of Cytokinesis in Animal Cells
I. Overview
II. Investigational Results
References
17 Mechanical Properties of Dividing Cells
I. Furrowing and Growth of the Cell Surface during Cytokinesis
II. Structure of the Dividing Cell
III. The Site of Generation of the Motive Force of Cytokinesis
IV. Morphological and Physical Changes in the Cell Cortex during Cytokinesis
V. Methods for Determining Mechanical Properties of the Cell
VI. Changes in Mechanical Properties of the Cell before and during Cytokinesis
VII. Mechanical Properties of the Cleavage Furrow
VIII. Rigidity Change of Non-Nucleated Fragments
IX. Structural Changes Underlying Cytokinesis
References
18 Electron Microscope Studies of Cytokinesis in Metazoan Cells
I. Observation, or: Which Organelles Might Be Essential for Cytokinesis?
II. Experiment, or: Are the Candidate Organelles Really Essential?
III. Future, or: How Are the Essential Organelles Essential?
References
19 Inhibitors and Stimulators in the Study of Cytokinesis
I. Introduction
II. Results of Studies with Selected Agents
III. Conclusions
References
20 Cell Division: A Commentary
Text
References
Index
