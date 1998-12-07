Mitosis and Meiosis, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
M. Moritz and B.M. Alberts, Isolation of Centrosomes from Drosophila Embryos.
M. Bornens and M. Moudjou, Studying the Composition and Function of Centrosomes in Vertebrates.
R.E. Palazzo and J.M. Vogel, Isolation of Centrosomes from Spisula solidissima Oocytes.
A. Van Hooser and B.R. Brinkley, Methods for the in Situ Localization of Proteins and DNA in the Centromere-Kinetochore Complex.
B.F. McEwen and M. Marko, Three-Dimensional Transmission Electron Micorscopy and Its Application to Mitosis Research.
K.F. Sullivan, Enlightening Mitosis: Construction and Expression of GFP Fusion Proteins.
T. Wittmann and T. Hyman, Recombinant p50/Dynamitin as a Tool to Examine the Role of Dynactin in Intracellular Processes.
F. Severin, K. Kaplan, P. Sorger, and T. Hyman, In Vitro Assays for Studying S. cerevisiae Kinetochore Activity.
C. Waterman-Storer, A. Desai, and E.D. Salmon, Fluorescent Speckle Microscopy of Spindle Microtubule Assembly and Motility in Living Cells.
R. Oldenbourg, Polarized Microscopy of Spindles.
D. Zhang and R.B. Nicklas, Micromanipulation of Chromosomes and Spindles in Insect Spermatocytes.
P. Wadsworth, Microinjection of Mitotic Cells.
R. Kuriyama and K. Ensrud, Obtaining Antibodies to Spindle Components.
L. Wordeman and M. Wagenbach, Using Antisense Technology to Study Mitosis.
M.A. Jordan and L. Wilson, The Use and Action of Drugs in Analyzing Mitosis.
C.L. Rieder and G. Cassels, Correlative Light and Electron Microscopy of Mitotic Cells in Monolayer Cultures.
W.E. Theurkauf and M.M.S. Heck, Identification and Characterization of Mitotic Mutations in Drosophila.
B.R. Oakley, Methods of Isolating and Analyzing Mitotic Mutants in Aspergillus nidulans.
K. Bloom, D.L. Beach, P. Maddox, S.L. Shaw, E. Yeh, and E.D. Salmon Using GFP Fusion Proteins to Quantitate Microtubule and Spindle Dynamics in Budding Yeast.
A. Desai, A. Murray, T. Mitchison, and C.E. Walczak, The Use of Xenopus Egg Extracts to Study Mitotic Spindle Assembly and Function in Vitro.
J.W. Voss, A.H. Valster, and P.K. Hepler, Methods for Studying Cell Division in Higher Plants.
G. Sluder, F.J. Miller, and E. Hinchcliffe, Using Sea Urchin Gametes for the Study of Mitosis. Chapter References. Index.
Description
Mitosis and Meiosis details the wide variety of methods currently used to study how cells divide as yeast and insect spermatocytes, higher plants, and sea urchin zygotes. With chapters covering micromanipulation of chromosomes and making, expressing, and imaging GFP-fusion proteins, this volume contains state-of-the-art "how to" secrets that allow researchers to obtain novel information on the biology of centrosomes and kinetochores and how these organelles interact to form the spindle.
Key Features
@introbul:Chapters Contain Information On: @bul:* How to generate, screen, and study mutants of mitosis in yeast, fungi, and flies
- Techniques to best image fluorescent and nonfluorescent tagged dividing cells
- The use and action of mitoclastic drugs
- How to generate antibodies to mitotic components and inject them into cells
- Methods that can also be used to obtain information on cellular processes in nondividing cells
Readership
AUDIENCE: A broad audience of scientists, technicians, and graduate students in basic research, industry, and academic medicine, as well as those working in cell developmental biology, cancer research, genetics, and biochemistry.
About the Serial Editors
Leslie Wilson Serial Editor
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Conly Rieder Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Molecular Medicine, Wadsworth Center, Albany, New York, U.S.A.