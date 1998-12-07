Mitosis and Meiosis, Volume 61

M. Moritz and B.M. Alberts, Isolation of Centrosomes from Drosophila Embryos.

M. Bornens and M. Moudjou, Studying the Composition and Function of Centrosomes in Vertebrates.

R.E. Palazzo and J.M. Vogel, Isolation of Centrosomes from Spisula solidissima Oocytes.

A. Van Hooser and B.R. Brinkley, Methods for the in Situ Localization of Proteins and DNA in the Centromere-Kinetochore Complex.

B.F. McEwen and M. Marko, Three-Dimensional Transmission Electron Micorscopy and Its Application to Mitosis Research.

K.F. Sullivan, Enlightening Mitosis: Construction and Expression of GFP Fusion Proteins.

T. Wittmann and T. Hyman, Recombinant p50/Dynamitin as a Tool to Examine the Role of Dynactin in Intracellular Processes.

F. Severin, K. Kaplan, P. Sorger, and T. Hyman, In Vitro Assays for Studying S. cerevisiae Kinetochore Activity.

C. Waterman-Storer, A. Desai, and E.D. Salmon, Fluorescent Speckle Microscopy of Spindle Microtubule Assembly and Motility in Living Cells.

R. Oldenbourg, Polarized Microscopy of Spindles.

D. Zhang and R.B. Nicklas, Micromanipulation of Chromosomes and Spindles in Insect Spermatocytes.

P. Wadsworth, Microinjection of Mitotic Cells.

R. Kuriyama and K. Ensrud, Obtaining Antibodies to Spindle Components.

L. Wordeman and M. Wagenbach, Using Antisense Technology to Study Mitosis.

M.A. Jordan and L. Wilson, The Use and Action of Drugs in Analyzing Mitosis.

C.L. Rieder and G. Cassels, Correlative Light and Electron Microscopy of Mitotic Cells in Monolayer Cultures.

W.E. Theurkauf and M.M.S. Heck, Identification and Characterization of Mitotic Mutations in Drosophila.

B.R. Oakley, Methods of Isolating and Analyzing Mitotic Mutants in Aspergillus nidulans.

K. Bloom, D.L. Beach, P. Maddox, S.L. Shaw, E. Yeh, and E.D. Salmon Using GFP Fusion Proteins to Quantitate Microtubule and Spindle Dynamics in Budding Yeast.

A. Desai, A. Murray, T. Mitchison, and C.E. Walczak, The Use of Xenopus Egg Extracts to Study Mitotic Spindle Assembly and Function in Vitro.

J.W. Voss, A.H. Valster, and P.K. Hepler, Methods for Studying Cell Division in Higher Plants.

G. Sluder, F.J. Miller, and E. Hinchcliffe, Using Sea Urchin Gametes for the Study of Mitosis. Chapter References. Index.