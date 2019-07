Mitochondrial Neuropathies, Volume 145

Paul Fernyhough, Ph.D. was born and educated in East London, UK, and took his B.Sc. degree in Biological Sciences at the University of Essex. He then studied for his PhD in biochemistry in the Department of Biochemistry at University of Sheffield in the UK, followed by postdoctoral research at Colorado State University, Kings College London and as a Wellcome Trust Postdoctoral Fellow at St Bartholomew’s Medical College. All of these positions spanned 1985-1998. Dr. Fernyhough was then appointed as a fully tenured lecturer in the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Manchester (1998-2004). Dr. Fernyhough came to Winnipeg in 2004 and, while frequently half-frozen, has helped establish the neuroscience research group at St Boniface Hospital Research Centre with strong links with the Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics at the University of Manitoba. Dr. Fernyhough’s general research interest is in the cell biology underlying neurodegenerative disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems with a focus on the impact of diabetes. He is currently Professor and Head of the Department Pharmacology and Therapeutics at the University of Manitoba and Director of the Division of Neurodegenerative Diseases at St Boniface Hospital Research Centre, Winnipeg, Canada. He is also a co-founder of the biotechnology company WinSanTor Inc.