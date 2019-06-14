Mitochondrial Neuropathies, Volume 145
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Mitochondriopathy: The unifying concept in distal neuropathies?
Robert E. Schmidt
2. Dysfunction of mitochondria: Implications for Alzheimer's disease
Benedict C. Albensi
3. HIV in the cART era and the mitochondrial: immune interface in the CNS
Jerel Adam Fields and Ronald J. Ellis
4. Mitochondrial dysfunction in HIV-induced peripheral neuropathy
Ricardo H. Roda and Ahmet Hoke
5. Mitochondrial dysfunction in the pathogenesis of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy
Annalisa Trecarichi and Sarah J.L. Flatters
6. Disorders of mitochondrial dynamics in peripheral neuropathy: Clues from hereditary neuropathy and diabetes
Amy E. Rumora, Masha G. Savelieff, Stacey A. Sakowski and Eva L. Feldman
7. Role of mitochondria in diabetic peripheral neuropathy: Influencing the NAD+-dependent SIRT1–PGC-1α–TFAM pathway
Krish Chandrasekaran, Muragundla Anjaneyulu, Joungil Choi, Pranith Kumar,
Mohammad Salimian, Cheng-Ying Ho and James W. Russell
8. Dichloroacetate-induced peripheral neuropathy
Peter W. Stacpoole, Christopher J. Martyniuk, Margaret O. James and Nigel A. Calcutt
Mitochondrial Neuropathies, Volume 146, brings together experts in a range of diseases that damage the nervous system to present the role of mitochondrial dysfunction in their particular field, with this new release focusing on Mitochondrial dysfunction in Alzheimer's Disease, HIV and the mitochondrial: immune interface in the CNS, The Impact of mitochondrial damage in HIV-induced peripheral neuropathy, Mitochondrial dysfunction and the pathogenesis of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, Disorders of mitochondrial biogenesis in peripheral neuropathy, Mitochondrial dysfunction and the pathogenesis of diabetic neuropathy, Manipulating mitochondria to treat peripheral neuropathy, and DCA therapy - the yin and yang of mitochondrial activation.
- Contains contributions from a diverse group of experts
- Presents a timely resource that brings together different fields to highlight a common pathogenic mechanism
- Focuses on the role of mitochondria in diverse neuropathies
Neuroscientists, drug developers, clinicians (particularly neurologists)
