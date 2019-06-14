Mitochondrial Neuropathies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128172247, 9780128172254

Mitochondrial Neuropathies, Volume 145

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Nigel Calcutt Paul Fernyhough
eBook ISBN: 9780128172254
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128172247
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th June 2019
Page Count: 252
Table of Contents

1. Mitochondriopathy: The unifying concept in distal neuropathies?
Robert E. Schmidt
2. Dysfunction of mitochondria: Implications for Alzheimer's disease
Benedict C. Albensi
3. HIV in the cART era and the mitochondrial: immune interface in the CNS
Jerel Adam Fields and Ronald J. Ellis
4. Mitochondrial dysfunction in HIV-induced peripheral neuropathy
Ricardo H. Roda and Ahmet Hoke
5. Mitochondrial dysfunction in the pathogenesis of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy
Annalisa Trecarichi and Sarah J.L. Flatters
6. Disorders of mitochondrial dynamics in peripheral neuropathy: Clues from hereditary neuropathy and diabetes
Amy E. Rumora, Masha G. Savelieff, Stacey A. Sakowski and Eva L. Feldman
7. Role of mitochondria in diabetic peripheral neuropathy: Influencing the NAD+-dependent SIRT1–PGC-1α–TFAM pathway
Krish Chandrasekaran, Muragundla Anjaneyulu, Joungil Choi, Pranith Kumar,
Mohammad Salimian, Cheng-Ying Ho and James W. Russell
8. Dichloroacetate-induced peripheral neuropathy
Peter W. Stacpoole, Christopher J. Martyniuk, Margaret O. James and Nigel A. Calcutt

Description

Mitochondrial Neuropathies, Volume 146, brings together experts in a range of diseases that damage the nervous system to present the role of mitochondrial dysfunction in their particular field, with this new release focusing on Mitochondrial dysfunction in Alzheimer's Disease, HIV and the mitochondrial: immune interface in the CNS, The Impact of mitochondrial damage in HIV-induced peripheral neuropathy, Mitochondrial dysfunction and the pathogenesis of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, Disorders of mitochondrial biogenesis in peripheral neuropathy, Mitochondrial dysfunction and the pathogenesis of diabetic neuropathy, Manipulating mitochondria to treat peripheral neuropathy, and DCA therapy - the yin and yang of mitochondrial activation.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from a diverse group of experts
  • Presents a timely resource that brings together different fields to highlight a common pathogenic mechanism
  • Focuses on the role of mitochondria in diverse neuropathies

Readership

Neuroscientists, drug developers, clinicians (particularly neurologists)

Nigel Calcutt, Ph.D. is a Professor in the Department of Pathology at the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Calcutt was spawned and bred in the Black Country of England and took both his B.Sc. in Zoology and Ph.D. Physiology and Pharmacology at Nottingham University, England. Following post-doctoral research at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, London and at the University of California San Diego, he was appointed to the faculty of the Department of Pathology at UCSD in 1993. Dr. Calcutt first began studying nerve damage caused by diabetes as an undergraduate, with a largely unsuccessful, but nevertheless entertaining, attempt to generate diabetic chickens. Undeterred by the paucity of pre-diabetic poultry, he has continued to investigate mechanisms of diabetic neuropathy and neuropathic pain throughout his career, with a particular interest in developing therapies than can be translated to clinical use. He is also a co-founder of the biotechnology company WinSanTor Inc. and the non-profit organization Diabetes Research Connection.

Professor, Department of Pathology, University of California, San Diego, USA

Paul Fernyhough, Ph.D. was born and educated in East London, UK, and took his B.Sc. degree in Biological Sciences at the University of Essex. He then studied for his PhD in biochemistry in the Department of Biochemistry at University of Sheffield in the UK, followed by postdoctoral research at Colorado State University, Kings College London and as a Wellcome Trust Postdoctoral Fellow at St Bartholomew’s Medical College. All of these positions spanned 1985-1998. Dr. Fernyhough was then appointed as a fully tenured lecturer in the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Manchester (1998-2004). Dr. Fernyhough came to Winnipeg in 2004 and, while frequently half-frozen, has helped establish the neuroscience research group at St Boniface Hospital Research Centre with strong links with the Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics at the University of Manitoba. Dr. Fernyhough’s general research interest is in the cell biology underlying neurodegenerative disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems with a focus on the impact of diabetes. He is currently Professor and Head of the Department Pharmacology and Therapeutics at the University of Manitoba and Director of the Division of Neurodegenerative Diseases at St Boniface Hospital Research Centre, Winnipeg, Canada. He is also a co-founder of the biotechnology company WinSanTor Inc.

Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of Manitoba and Director, Division of Neurodegenerative Diseases, St Boniface Hospital Research Centre, Winnipeg, Canada

