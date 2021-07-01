With the increasing evidence that mitochondria play an essential role in the pathogenesis of diseases, targeting them for the treatment of diseases has become a significant therapeutic pathway. Mitochondrial Metabolism: An Approach for Disease Management covers mitotherapy from three combined perspectives, Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Biochemistry.

The editors have recruited researchers from around the world to write chapters on their specialties. After an introduction from the Editors, the first chapter covers the balancing role in reduction/oxidation mitochondria play. The next chapter discusses mitochondria as targets for therapeutics through its metabolism. Chapter three covers mitochondrial contributions to the cell death process while chapter 4 focuses on mitochondrial response to environmental toxicants. Chapter five provides an overview of the mitochondrial role in aging and the impact of calories restrictive diets. Chapter 6 covers the new advances in the identification of altered mitochondria associated signaling pathways in carcinogenesis. The next chapter is devoted to mitochondria and cancer therapy. Chapters eight and nine cover diabetes, and neurological disorders. Chapter ten discusses mitochondrial abnormalities in psychological disorders. The book ends with a final chapter by the editors on the prospect of mitotherapy.

Mitochondrial Metabolism: An Approach for Disease Management provides bioscientists new horizons to realize the importance of mitochondria in the present-day researches on therapies dealing with mitochondria associated chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. Physician-scientist may also be interested in the contents associated with the conditions aligned with their specialties and the potential therapies presented in this book.