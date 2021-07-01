COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Mitochondrial Metabolism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128224168

Mitochondrial Metabolism

1st Edition

An Approach for Disease Management

Editors: Jalal Pourahmad Mohsen Rezaei
Paperback ISBN: 9780128224168
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2021
Page Count: 416
Description

With the increasing evidence that mitochondria play an essential role in the pathogenesis of diseases, targeting them for the treatment of diseases has become a significant therapeutic pathway. Mitochondrial Metabolism: An Approach for Disease Management covers mitotherapy from three combined perspectives, Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Biochemistry.

The editors have recruited researchers from around the world to write chapters on their specialties. After an introduction from the Editors, the first chapter covers the balancing role in reduction/oxidation mitochondria play. The next chapter discusses mitochondria as targets for therapeutics through its metabolism. Chapter three covers mitochondrial contributions to the cell death process while chapter 4 focuses on mitochondrial response to environmental toxicants. Chapter five provides an overview of the mitochondrial role in aging and the impact of calories restrictive diets. Chapter 6 covers the new advances in the identification of altered mitochondria associated signaling pathways in carcinogenesis. The next chapter is devoted to mitochondria and cancer therapy. Chapters eight and nine cover diabetes, and neurological disorders. Chapter ten discusses mitochondrial abnormalities in psychological disorders. The book ends with a final chapter by the editors on the prospect of mitotherapy.

Mitochondrial Metabolism: An Approach for Disease Management provides bioscientists new horizons to realize the importance of mitochondria in the present-day researches on therapies dealing with mitochondria associated chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. Physician-scientist may also be interested in the contents associated with the conditions aligned with their specialties and the potential therapies presented in this book.

Key Features

  • Detailed significant role of mitochondria in the chronic diseases
  • New insights in targeting of mitochondria for therapeutic purposes
  • Updated results on mitotherapy and other mitochondria-oriented therapies

Readership

Researchers in Bioscience (from Masters level and up). Clinician Researchers (Human disease) - MD (Pharmacology/Toxicology)

Table of Contents

1. Mitochondria as balancers of reduction/oxidation for intracellular environment
2. Mitochondria as biosynthetic centers and targeted therapeutics
3. Mitochondrial contribution to cell death
4. Mitochondrial response to environmental toxicants
5. Updates on mitochondria, calorie restriction and aging
6. Mitochondrial metabolism and carcinogenesis
7. Mitochondria and cancer therapy
8. Mitochondrial metabolism in diabetes
9. Mitochondrial abnormalities in neurological disorders
10. Mitochondrial abnormalities in psychological disorders
11. Mitotherapy, an attractive avenue for the future medicine

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st July 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128224168

About the Editors

Jalal Pourahmad

Jalal Pourahmad - Professor, Dept. of Pharmacology and Toxicology, Faculty of Pharmacy, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences. Received his Masters and PhD degrees from the University of Toronto, Canada. His current research interests are exploring ways of decreasing the toxicity of drugs and increasing their therapeutic specificity. These methods include the use of less toxic drug analogues, antidotes, improving the nutritional status of the patient and targeting of the drug to the tissue that requires therapy. The biochemical research techniques used include the monitoring of changes in biomolecules and cellular metabolism when drugs are administered in vivo, perfused intact organs, or incubated with intact cells or subcellular fractions. His studies on the sequence of events for drug induced cytotoxicity have shown that mitochondrial toxicity and sometimes lysosomal toxicity occurs. Mitochondrial toxicity causes both reductive stress and ATP depletion which releases iron and activates oxygen. The latter causes the lysosomal reactive oxygen species formation and lysosomal membrane rupture which leads to release of deadly proteases and phospholipases. The objective of his research is to provide a useful working hypothesis to understand various disease states as well as help design safer drugs and better methods for treating diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, Faculty of Pharmacy, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Iran

Mohsen Rezaei

Mohsen Rezaei, Assistant Professor, Department of Toxicology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran. Received his PhD from the same university. His research interests include cellular and molecular mechanisms of cell injury and programmed cell death (Mitochondria related), subcellular organelle evaluations in programmed cell death, excitotoxicity and Neuroprotection, mitochondria associated pathogenesis and treatment of Diabetes, genotoxicity and Carcinogenicity, chemoprevention and Cancer treatment (Mitochondria related), novel derivatives of natural and nutraceuticals for dealing with chronic mitochondria related diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Toxicology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran

