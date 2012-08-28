Mitochondrial Genome Evolution, Volume 63
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Editors
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volumes 35–62
Chapter One Mitochondrial and Eukaryotic Origins
1 Introduction
2 The Evolution of Eukaryotes is One of Symbiotic Relationships
3 A Single Origin of Mitochondria?
4 Traditional Hypotheses on the Origin of Eukaryotes and Mitochondria
5 Symbiogenesis Hypotheses on the Origin of Eukaryotes
6 Implications of the Symbiogenesis Hypotheses
7 The Quest for the Root of the Eukaryotic Tree from a Mitochondrial Perspective
8 Did Eukaryotes Emerge from within Archaea or vice versa?
9 Conclusions
Glossary
Chapter Two Gene Content and Gene Transfer from Mitochondria to the Nucleus During Evolution
1 Introduction
2 Gene Content of Land Plant Mitochondria
3 Gene Translocation and Integration
4 Promoter Acquisition
5 Targeting Signal Acquisition
6 Gene Substitution
7 Perspectives on Gene Transfer Analysis
Chapter Three The Role of Horizontal Transfer in Shaping the Plant Mitochondrial Genome
1 Introduction
2 Endosymbiotic Gene Transfer
3 Interspecific Transfer
4 Intracellular Transfer
5 Interspecific and Inter Compartmental Transfer
6 Mechanisms of Transfer
7 Evolutionary Significance
8 Future Prospects
Chapter Four Mitochondrial Genome Evolution and Gynodioecy
1 Evolutionary Dynamics of Gynodioecy
2 Genome Evolution and Gynodioecy
Chapter Five Cytonuclear Adaptation in Plants
1 Introduction
2 Cytonuclear Coadaptation
3 The Involvement of Organelles in Plant Adaptation to their Environment
4 Conclusion and Perspectives for Further Research
Chapter Six Mitochondrial Genomes of Photosynthetic Euglenids and Alveolates
1 Mitochondrial Genomes of Euglenids
2 Mitochondrial Genomes of Photosynthetic Alveolates
Chapter Seven Evolution of Mitochondrial Introns in Plants and Photosynthetic Microbes
1 Introduction
2 Categories of Mitochondrial Introns in Plants and Algae
3 Distribution of Mitochondrial Introns in Plants and Photosynthetic Microbes
4 Life Cycle of Group I/II Intron Mobile Genetic Elements
5 Protein Machinery for Group I/II Intron Splicing in Plants and Algae
6 Relationship between Splicing and Other Events in the Mitochondrion
7 Future Perspectives
Chapter Eight Green Algae Genomics
1 Introduction
2 Chlorophyte Genomes Overview
3 Mitochondrial Genome Evolution
4 Comparative Genomics and Acquisition of New Metabolic Capabilities
5 Perspectives
Chapter Nine Recombination in the Stability, Repair and Evolution of the Mitochondrial Genome
1 Introduction
2 Structure and Variation of Plant Mitochondrial Genomes
3 Recombination in MTDNA Maintenance
4 Genes Involved in MTDNA Replication, Repair and Recombination
5 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
Chapter Ten Mitochondrial Genome Evolution and the Emergence of PPR Proteins
1 Introduction
2 Specific Gene Expression Processes in Plant Mitochondria
3 Evolution of Mitochondrial Gene Expression Processes and Correlations with Mitochondrial Genomes Structure
4 Diversity and Evolution of PPR Proteins
5 Correlations between the Emergence of PPR Proteins and Specific Gene Expression Processes
Chapter Eleven Evolution of Protein Import Pathways
1 Evolution of Mitochondria: From Bacterium to Endosymbiont
2 Targeting Signals
3 Translocase of the Outer Membrane and Sorting and Assembly Machinery
4 The Intermembrane Space
5 The Inner Membrane
6 Mitochondrial Precursor Processing and Presequence Degradation
7 Conclusions
Chapter Twelve Macromolecules Trafficking to Plant Mitochondria
1 Introduction
2 Protein Import into Mitochondria
3 Targeting Signals
4 Dual Targeting of Proteins
5 Cytosolic MRNA Targeting to the Vicinity of Mitochondria
6 Transfer RNA Import
7 DNA Uptake into Mitochondria
Index
Color Plates
Description
Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences.
Features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology.
This thematic volume features reviews on Mitochondrial genome evolution.
