Mitochondrial Genome Evolution, Volume 63

Table of Contents

Series Editors

Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volumes 35–62

Chapter One Mitochondrial and Eukaryotic Origins

1 Introduction

2 The Evolution of Eukaryotes is One of Symbiotic Relationships

3 A Single Origin of Mitochondria?

4 Traditional Hypotheses on the Origin of Eukaryotes and Mitochondria

5 Symbiogenesis Hypotheses on the Origin of Eukaryotes

6 Implications of the Symbiogenesis Hypotheses

7 The Quest for the Root of the Eukaryotic Tree from a Mitochondrial Perspective

8 Did Eukaryotes Emerge from within Archaea or vice versa?

9 Conclusions

Glossary

Chapter Two Gene Content and Gene Transfer from Mitochondria to the Nucleus During Evolution

1 Introduction

2 Gene Content of Land Plant Mitochondria

3 Gene Translocation and Integration

4 Promoter Acquisition

5 Targeting Signal Acquisition

6 Gene Substitution

7 Perspectives on Gene Transfer Analysis

Chapter Three The Role of Horizontal Transfer in Shaping the Plant Mitochondrial Genome

1 Introduction

2 Endosymbiotic Gene Transfer

3 Interspecific Transfer

4 Intracellular Transfer

5 Interspecific and Inter Compartmental Transfer

6 Mechanisms of Transfer

7 Evolutionary Significance

8 Future Prospects

Chapter Four Mitochondrial Genome Evolution and Gynodioecy

1 Evolutionary Dynamics of Gynodioecy

2 Genome Evolution and Gynodioecy

Chapter Five Cytonuclear Adaptation in Plants

1 Introduction

2 Cytonuclear Coadaptation

3 The Involvement of Organelles in Plant Adaptation to their Environment

4 Conclusion and Perspectives for Further Research

Chapter Six Mitochondrial Genomes of Photosynthetic Euglenids and Alveolates

1 Mitochondrial Genomes of Euglenids

2 Mitochondrial Genomes of Photosynthetic Alveolates

Chapter Seven Evolution of Mitochondrial Introns in Plants and Photosynthetic Microbes

1 Introduction

2 Categories of Mitochondrial Introns in Plants and Algae

3 Distribution of Mitochondrial Introns in Plants and Photosynthetic Microbes

4 Life Cycle of Group I/II Intron Mobile Genetic Elements

5 Protein Machinery for Group I/II Intron Splicing in Plants and Algae

6 Relationship between Splicing and Other Events in the Mitochondrion

7 Future Perspectives

Chapter Eight Green Algae Genomics

1 Introduction

2 Chlorophyte Genomes Overview

3 Mitochondrial Genome Evolution

4 Comparative Genomics and Acquisition of New Metabolic Capabilities

5 Perspectives

Chapter Nine Recombination in the Stability, Repair and Evolution of the Mitochondrial Genome

1 Introduction

2 Structure and Variation of Plant Mitochondrial Genomes

3 Recombination in MTDNA Maintenance

4 Genes Involved in MTDNA Replication, Repair and Recombination

5 Conclusions and Future Perspectives

Chapter Ten Mitochondrial Genome Evolution and the Emergence of PPR Proteins

1 Introduction

2 Specific Gene Expression Processes in Plant Mitochondria

3 Evolution of Mitochondrial Gene Expression Processes and Correlations with Mitochondrial Genomes Structure

4 Diversity and Evolution of PPR Proteins

5 Correlations between the Emergence of PPR Proteins and Specific Gene Expression Processes

Chapter Eleven Evolution of Protein Import Pathways

1 Evolution of Mitochondria: From Bacterium to Endosymbiont

2 Targeting Signals

3 Translocase of the Outer Membrane and Sorting and Assembly Machinery

4 The Intermembrane Space

5 The Inner Membrane

6 Mitochondrial Precursor Processing and Presequence Degradation

7 Conclusions

Chapter Twelve Macromolecules Trafficking to Plant Mitochondria

1 Introduction

2 Protein Import into Mitochondria

3 Targeting Signals

4 Dual Targeting of Proteins

5 Cytosolic MRNA Targeting to the Vicinity of Mitochondria

6 Transfer RNA Import

7 DNA Uptake into Mitochondria

Index

Color Plates

Description

Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. 
Features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology.
This thematic volume features reviews on Mitochondrial genome evolution.

Key Features

  • Publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences
  • Features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology
  • This thematic volume features reviews on mitochondrial genome evolution

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123944429
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123942791

