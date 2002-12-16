Mitochondrial Function and Dysfunction, Volume 53
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Mitochondrial Structure and Function:
Mitochondrial DNA structure and function. Oxidative phosphorylation; structure, function and intermediary metabolism. Import of mitochondrial proteins.
Primary Respiratory Chain Disorders: Mitochondrial Disorders of the Nervous System: Clinical, biochemical and molecular genetic features.
Secondary Respiratory Chain: Disorders Friedriech's ataxia. Wilson's disease. Hereditary spastic paraplegia. Cytochrome c oxidase deficiency.
Toxin Induced Mitochondrial Dysfunction: Toxin Induced Mitochondrial Dysfunction.
Neurodegenerative Disorders: Parkinson's disease. Huntington's Disease: The Mystery Unfolds? Alzheimer's disease. Mitochondria and Amylotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.
Models of Mitochondrial Disease: Models of Mitochondrial Disease.
Apoptosis: Contributions of Mitochondrial Alterations, Resulting from Bad Genes and a Hostile Environment, to the Pathogenesis of Alzheimer's Disease.
Defects of ß-Oxidation Including Carnitine Deficiency: Defects of ß-Oxidation Including Carnitine Deficiency.
Mitochondrial Involvement in Aging: The Mitochondrial Theory of Aging: Involvement of mtDNA Damage and Repair.
Description
Mitochondria are critical to the survival of cells, therefore, it is not surprising that abnormalities in mitochondrial function may lead to human disease. This book concentrates on the biology and pathology of mitochondria, covering some ot the important basic science features of the biology of mitochondria. It then moves on to discuss the breadth of human diseases related to mitochondrial dysfunction, including Parkinson's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and Alzheimer's disease.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage of basic science and clinical features of mitochondrial dysfunction
- Presents detailed analysis of "hot" topics in mitochondrial function and neurodegenerative diseases
- Includes outstanding list of contributing authors
Readership
Neuroscientists and neurologists in both research and clinical areas.
