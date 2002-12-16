Mitochondrial Function and Dysfunction, Volume 53

Mitochondrial Structure and Function:

Mitochondrial DNA structure and function. Oxidative phosphorylation; structure, function and intermediary metabolism. Import of mitochondrial proteins.

Primary Respiratory Chain Disorders: Mitochondrial Disorders of the Nervous System: Clinical, biochemical and molecular genetic features.

Secondary Respiratory Chain: Disorders Friedriech's ataxia. Wilson's disease. Hereditary spastic paraplegia. Cytochrome c oxidase deficiency.

Toxin Induced Mitochondrial Dysfunction:

Neurodegenerative Disorders: Parkinson's disease. Huntington's Disease: The Mystery Unfolds? Alzheimer's disease. Mitochondria and Amylotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Models of Mitochondrial Disease:

Apoptosis: Contributions of Mitochondrial Alterations, Resulting from Bad Genes and a Hostile Environment, to the Pathogenesis of Alzheimer's Disease.

Defects of ß-Oxidation Including Carnitine Deficiency:

Mitochondrial Involvement in Aging: The Mitochondrial Theory of Aging: Involvement of mtDNA Damage and Repair.