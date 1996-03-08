Mitochondrial Biogenesis and Genetics, Part B, Volume 264

In Vivo and in Vitro Approaches to Study of Mitochondrial Gene Expression: V. Micol, P. Fernandez-Silva, and G. Attardi, In Vivo Footprinting of Human Mitochondrial DNA in Cultured Cell Systems. C.S. Madsen, S.C. Ghivizzani, C.V. Ammini, M.R. Nelen, and W.W. Hauswirth, Genomic Footprinting of Mitochondrial DNA: I. In Organello Analysis of Protein–Mitochondrial DNA Interactions in Bovine Mitochondria. C.V. Ammini, S.C. Ghivizzani, C.S. Madsen, and W.W. Hauswirth, Genomic Footprinting of Mitochondrial DNA: II. In Vivo Analysis of Protein–Mitochondrial DNA Interactions in Xenopus laevis Eggs and Embryos. R.O. Poyton, G. Bellus, E.E. McKee, K.A. Sevarino, and B. Goehring, In Organello Mitochondrial Protein and RNA Synthesis Systems from Saccharomyces cerevisiae. G.L.Gaines, III, In Organello RNA Synthesis System from HeLa Cells. J.A. Enriquez, A. Perez-Martos, M.J. Lopez-Perez, and J. Montoya, In Organello RNA Synthesis System from Mammalian Liver and Brain. D.A. Mangus and J.A. Jaehning, Transcription in Vitro with Saccharomyces cerevisiae Mitochondrial RNA Polymerase. P.S. Perlman and M. Podar, Reactions Catalyzed byGroup II Introns in Vitro. K.R. Groom, Y.L. Dang, G.-J. Gao, Y.C. Lou, N.C. Martin, C.A. Wise, and M.J. Morales, Genetic and Biochemical Approaches for Analysis of Mitochondrial RNase P from Saccharomyces cerevisiae. L. Simpson, G.C. Frech, andD.A. Maslov, RNA Editing in Trypanosomatid Mitochondria. C. Ausenda and A. Chomyn, Purification of Mitochondrial DNA from Human Cell Cultures and Placenta. P. Fernandez-Silva, V. Micol, and G. Attardi, Mitochondrial DNA Transcription Initiation and Termination Using Mitochondrial Lysates from Cultured Human Cells. G.S. Shadel and D.A. Clayton, Mapping Promoters in Displacement-Loop Region of Vertebrate Mitochondrial DNA. G.S. Shadel and D.A. Clayton, Isolation and Characterization of Vertebrate Mitochondrial Transcription Factor A Homologs. V. Micol, P. Fernandez-Silva, and G. Attardi, Isolation and Assay of Mitochondrial Transcription Termination Factor from Human Cells. M.P. King, Isolation of Mitochondrial tRNAs from Human Cells. J.A. Enriquez and G. Attardi, Analysis of Aminoacylation of Human Mitochondrial tRNAs. A. Chomyn, In Vivo Labeling and Analysis of Human Mitochondrial Translation Products. P.L. Polosa and G. Attardi, Mitochondrial Protein Synthesis in Rat Brain Synaptosomes. H.A.C.M. Bentlage and A. Chomyn, Immunoprecipitation of Human Mitochondrial Translation Products with Peptide-Specific Antibodies. T.D. Fox, Genetic Strategies for Identification of Mitochondrial Translation Factors in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. T.W. O'Brien and N.D. Denslow, Bovine Mitochondrial Ribosomes. C.J. Schwartzbach, M. Farwell, H.-X. Liao, and L.L. Spremulli, Bovine Mitochondrial Initiation and Elongation Factors. Mitochondrial Genetics and Gene Manipulation: R.A. Butow, R.M. Henke, J.V. Moran, S.M. Belcher, and P.S. Perlman, Transformation of Saccharomyces cerevisiae Mitochondria Using the Biolistic Gun. J.E. Boynton and N.W. Gillham, Genetics and Transformation of Mitochondria in the Green Alga Chlamydomonas. R. Morais, Isolation of Avian Mitochondrial DNA-Less Cells. M.P. King and G. Attardi, Isolation of Human Cell Lines Lacking Mitochondrial DNA. M.P. King and G. Attardi, Mitochondria-Mediated Transformation of Human rho Cells. A. Chomyn, Platelet-Mediated Transformation of Human Mitochon drial DNA-Less Cells. M.P. King, Use of Ethidium Bromide to Manipulate Ratio of Mutated and Wild-Type Mitochondrial DNA in Cultured Cells.P.J. Laipis, Construction of Heteroplasmic Mice Containing Two Mitochondrial DNA Genotypes by Micromanipulation of Single-Cell Embryos. E.T. Matsuura and Y. Niki, Mitochondria-Mediated Transformation of Drosophila. R.E. Gray, R.H.P. Law, R.J. Devenish, and P. Nagley, Allotopic Expression of Mitochondrial ATP Synthase Genes in Nucleus of Saccharomyces cerevisiae. M.G. Claros, J. Perea, and C. Jacq, Allotopic Expression of Yeast Mitochondrial Maturase to Study Mitochondrial Import ofHydrophobic Proteins. Mitochondrial Diseases and Aging: M. Tanaka, M. Hayakawa, and T. Ozawa, Automated Sequencing of Mitochondrial DNA. N.-W. Soong and N. Arnheim, Detection and Quantification of Mitochondrial DNA Deletions. M. Yoneda, Y. Tanno, S. Tsuji, and G. Attardi, Detection and Quantification of Point Mutations in Mitochondrial DNA by PCR. K.B. Beckman and B.N. Ames, Detection and Quantification of Oxidative Adducts of Mitochondrial DNA. B.H. Robinson, Use of Fibroblast and Lymphoblast Cultures for Detection of Respiratory Chain Defects. E.A. Shoubridge, T. Johns, and L. Boulet, Use of Myoblast Cultures to Study Mitochondrial Myopathies. G. Hofhaus, R.M. Shakeley, and G. Attardi, Use of Polarographyto Detect Respiration Defects in Cell Cultures. I.A. M. Sciacco andE. Bonilla, Cytochemistry and Immunocytochemistry of Mitochondria in Tissue Sections. C.T. Moraes and E.A. Schon, Detection and Analysis of Mitochondrial DNA and RNA in Muscle by in Situ Hybridization and Single-Fiber PCR. J. Maller-Hicker and S. Schafer, Cytochemistry and Immunocytochemistry of Cytochrome-c Oxidase at Electron Microscope Level. H. Schagger, Electrophoretic Techniques for Isolation and Quantification of Oxidative Phosphorylation Complexes from Human Tissues. D.M. Rhoads, H.C. Griffin, B.B. Neuenschwander, C.S. Levings, III, and J.N. Siedow, Assays for Characterizing URF13, the Pathotoxin and Methomyl Receptor of cms-T Maize.