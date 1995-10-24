Mitochondrial Biogenesis and Genetics, Part A, Volume 260

Structural and Functional Analysis of Oxidative Phosphorylation Complexes:

U. Schulte and H. Weiss, Generation and Characterization of NADH: Ubiquinone Oxidoreductase Mutants in Neurospora crassa.

J.E. Walker, J.M. Skehel, and S.K. Buchanan, Structural Analysis of NADH: Ubiquinone Oxidoreductase from Bovine Heart Mitochondria.

K.M. Robinson and B.D. Lemire, Flavinylation of Succinate: Ubiquinone Oxidoreductase from Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

A. Tzagoloff, Ubiquinol-Cytochrome-c Oxidoreductase from Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

U. Schulte and H. Weiss, Ubiquinol-Cytochrome-c Oxidoreductase of Neurospora crassa.

H.-P. Braun and U.K. Schmitz, Cytochrome-c Reductase/Processing Peptidase Complex from Potato Mitochondria.

H. Schagger, U. Brandt, S. Gencic, and G. von Jagow, Ubiquinol-Cytochrome-c Reductase from Human and Bovine Mitochondria.

R.O. Poyton, B. Goehring, M. Droste, K.A. Sevarino, L.A. Allen, and X.-J. Zhao, Cytochrome-c Oxidase from Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

R.A. Capaldi, M.F. Marusich, and J.-W. Taanman, Mammalian Cytochrome-c Oxidase: Characterization of Enzyme and Immunological Detection of Subunits in Tissue Extracts and Whole Cells.

R.H.P. Law, S. Manon, R.J. Devenish, and P. Nagley, ATP Synthase from Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

J.E. Walker, I.R. Collinson, M.J. Van Raaij, and M.J. Runswick, Structural Analysis of ATP Synthase from Bovine Heart Mitochondria.

H. Schagger, Native Electrophoresis for Isolation of Mitochondrial Oxidative Phosphorylation Protein Complexes.

P. Mariottini and A. Chomyn, Immunoprecipitation of Human NADH: Ubiquinone Oxidoreductase and Cytochrome-c Oxidase with Single Subunit-Specific Antibodies.

Import of Proteins and RNA into Mitochondria:

B.S. Glick and L.A. Pon, Isolation of Highly Purified Mitochondria from Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

B.S. Glick, Pathways and Energetics of Mitochondrial Protein Import in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

M. Horst, P. Jeni, and N.G. Kronidou, Isolation of Protein Import Components from Saccharomyces cerevisiae Mitochondria.

D.M. Cyr, C. Ungermann, and W. Neupert, Analysis of Mitochondrial Protein Import Pathway in Saccharomyces cerevisiae with Translocation Intermediates.

A. Mayer, A. Driessen, W. Neupert, and R. Lill, Purified and Protein-Loaded Mitochondrial Outer Membrane Vesicles for Functional Analysis of Preprotein Transport.

A. Alconada, F. Gartner, A. Hinlinger, M. Kabrich, and N. Pfanner, Mitochondrial Receptor Complex from Neurospora crassa and Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

S. Rospert and R. Hallberg, Interaction of HSP 60 with Proteins Imported into the Mitochondrial Matrix.

B.M. Winning, C.J. Sarah, and C.J. Leaver, Protein Import into Plant Mitochondria.

K. Mihara and T. Omura, Protein Import into Mammalian Mitochondria.

L. Marechal-Drouard, I. Small, J.-H. Weil, and A. Dietrich, Transfer RNA Import into Plant Mitochondria.

Ion and Metabolite Transport Systems in Mitochondria:

K.D. Garlid, X. Sun, P. Paucek, and G. Woldegiorgis, Mitochondrial Cation Transport Systems.

F. Palmieri, C. Indiveri, F. Bisaccia, and V. Iacobazzi, Mitochondrial Metabolite Carrier Proteins: Purification, Reconstitution, and Transport Studies.

M. Klingenberg, E. Winkler, and S. Huang, ADP/ATP Carrier and Uncoupling Protein.

J. Leighton, ATP-Binding Cassette Transporter in Saccharomyces cerevisiae Mitochondria.

Biophysical Methods for Mitochondrial Function Analysis:

X.-J. Zhao, W.S. Caughey, and R.O. Poyton, Fourier Transform Infrared Analysis of Carbonyl and Nitrosyl Complexes of Cytochrome-c Oxidase from Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

M. Reers, S.T. Smiley, C. Mottola-Hartshorn, A. Chen, M. Lin, and L.B. Chen, Mitochondrial Membrane Potential Monitored by JC-1 Dye.

R. Rizzuto, M. Brini, C. Bastianutto, R. Marsault, and T. Pozzan, Photoprotein-Mediated Measurement of Calcium Ion Concentration in Mitochondria of Living Cells.

J.J. Lemasters, E. Chacon, H. Ohata, I.S. Harper, A.-L. Nieminen, S.A. Tesfai, and B. Herman, Measurement of Electrical Potential, pH, and Free Calcium Ion Concentration in Mitochondria of Living Cells by Laser Scanning Confocal Microscopy.

Mitochondrial Inheritance and Turnover:

M.P. Yaffe, Isolation and Analysis of Mitochondrial Inheritance Mutants from Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

R. Azpiroz and R.A. Butow, Mitochondrial Inheritance in Yeast.

V.M. Dabhi and K.F. Lindahl, MtDNA-Encoded Histocompatibility Antigens.

C.K. Suzuki, E. Kutejova, and K. Suda, Analysis and Purification of ATP-Dependent Mitochondrial Lon Protease of Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

T. Langer, A. Pajic, I. Wagner, and W. Neupert, Proteolytic Breakdown of Membrane-Associated Polypeptides in Mitochondria of Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Author Index. Subject Index.