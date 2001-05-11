Mitochondria, Volume 65

Contributors. Preface. Isolation and Subfractionation of Mitocondria from Animal Cells and Tissue Culture Lines, F. Pallotti and G. Lenaz. Isolation and Subfractionation of Mitochondria from the Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae, K. Dierkert, A.I.P.M. de Kroon, G. Kispal, and R. Lill. Isolation and Subfractionation of Mitochondria from Plants, A.H. Miller, A. Liddell, and C.J. Leaver. Assessing Functional Integrity of Mitochondria in Vitro and in Vivo, M.D. Esposti. Assaying Mitochondrial Respiratory Complex Activity in Mitochondria Isolated from Human Cells and Tissues, M.A. Birch-Machin and D.M. Turnbull.

In Vivo Measurements of Respiration Control by Cytochrome c Oxidase and in Situ Analysis of Oxidative Phosphorylation, G. Villani and G. Attardi. Assay of Mitochondrial ATP Synthesis in Animal Cells, G. Manfredi, A. Spinazzola, N. Checcarelli, and A. Naini. Measurement of Membrane Permeability and Permeability Transition of Mitochondria, N. Zamzami, C. Maisse, D. Métivier, and G. Kroemer. Assaying Actin-Binding Activity of Mitochondria in Yeast, I.R. Boldogh and L.A. Pon. Analysis and Prediction of Mitochondrial Targeting Peptides, O. Emanuelsson, G. von Heijne, and G. Schneider. Assaying Protein Import into Mitochondria, M.T. Ryan, W. Voos, and N. Pfanner. Analysis of Protein-Protein Interactions in Mitochondria by Coimmunoprecipitation and Chemical Cross-Linking, J.M. Herrmann, B. Westermann, and W. Neupert. Blue-Native Gels to Isolate Protein Complexes from Mitochondria, H. Schägger. Application of Electron Tomography to Mitochondrial Research, C.A. Mannella. Epitope Tagging and Visualization of Nuclear-Encoded Mitochondrial Proteins in Yeast, D.W. Nowakowski, T.C. Swayne, and L.A. Pon. Targeting of Green Fluorescent Protein to Mitochondria, K. Okamoto, P.S. Perlman, and R.A. Butow. Assessment of Mitochondrial Membrane Potential in Situ Using Single Potentiometric Dyes and Novel Fluorescence Resonance Energy, J.A. Dykens and A.K. Stout. Optical Imaging Techniques (Histochemical, Immunohistochemical, and in Situ Hybridization Staining Methods) to Visualize Mitochondria, K. Tanji and E. Bonilla. Visualization of Mitochondrial Movement in Yeast, H.-C. Yang, V. Simon, T. Swayne, and L. Pon. Targeting of Reporter Molecules to Mitochondria to Measure Calcium, ATP, and pH, A.M. Porcelli, P. Pinton, E.K. Ainscow, A. Chiesa, M. Rugolo, G.A. Rutter, and R. Rizzuto . Genetic Transformation of Saccharomyces cerevisiae Mitochondria, N. Bonnefoy and T.D. Fox. Transmitochondrial Technology in Animal Cells, C.T. Moraes, R. Dey, and A. Barrientos. Diagnostic Assays for Defects in Mitochondrial DNA Replication and Transcription in Yeast and Human Cells, B.L. Seidel-Rogol and G.S. Shadel. Analysis of Mitochondrial Translation Products in Vivo and in Organello in Yeast, B. Westermann, J.M. Herrmann, and W. Neupert. Numerical Methods for Handling Uncertainty in Microarray Data: An Example Analyzing Perturbed Mitochondrial Function in Yeast, C.B. Epstein, W. Hale, IV, and R.A. Butow. Appendices. Index.