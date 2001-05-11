Mitochondria, Volume 65
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface. Isolation and Subfractionation of Mitocondria from Animal Cells and Tissue Culture Lines, F. Pallotti and G. Lenaz. Isolation and Subfractionation of Mitochondria from the Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae, K. Dierkert, A.I.P.M. de Kroon, G. Kispal, and R. Lill. Isolation and Subfractionation of Mitochondria from Plants, A.H. Miller, A. Liddell, and C.J. Leaver. Assessing Functional Integrity of Mitochondria in Vitro and in Vivo, M.D. Esposti. Assaying Mitochondrial Respiratory Complex Activity in Mitochondria Isolated from Human Cells and Tissues, M.A. Birch-Machin and D.M. Turnbull.
In Vivo Measurements of Respiration Control by Cytochrome c Oxidase and in Situ Analysis of Oxidative Phosphorylation, G. Villani and G. Attardi. Assay of Mitochondrial ATP Synthesis in Animal Cells, G. Manfredi, A. Spinazzola, N. Checcarelli, and A. Naini. Measurement of Membrane Permeability and Permeability Transition of Mitochondria, N. Zamzami, C. Maisse, D. Métivier, and G. Kroemer. Assaying Actin-Binding Activity of Mitochondria in Yeast, I.R. Boldogh and L.A. Pon. Analysis and Prediction of Mitochondrial Targeting Peptides, O. Emanuelsson, G. von Heijne, and G. Schneider. Assaying Protein Import into Mitochondria, M.T. Ryan, W. Voos, and N. Pfanner. Analysis of Protein-Protein Interactions in Mitochondria by Coimmunoprecipitation and Chemical Cross-Linking, J.M. Herrmann, B. Westermann, and W. Neupert. Blue-Native Gels to Isolate Protein Complexes from Mitochondria, H. Schägger. Application of Electron Tomography to Mitochondrial Research, C.A. Mannella. Epitope Tagging and Visualization of Nuclear-Encoded Mitochondrial Proteins in Yeast, D.W. Nowakowski, T.C. Swayne, and L.A. Pon. Targeting of Green Fluorescent Protein to Mitochondria, K. Okamoto, P.S. Perlman, and R.A. Butow. Assessment of Mitochondrial Membrane Potential in Situ Using Single Potentiometric Dyes and Novel Fluorescence Resonance Energy, J.A. Dykens and A.K. Stout. Optical Imaging Techniques (Histochemical, Immunohistochemical, and in Situ Hybridization Staining Methods) to Visualize Mitochondria, K. Tanji and E. Bonilla. Visualization of Mitochondrial Movement in Yeast, H.-C. Yang, V. Simon, T. Swayne, and L. Pon. Targeting of Reporter Molecules to Mitochondria to Measure Calcium, ATP, and pH, A.M. Porcelli, P. Pinton, E.K. Ainscow, A. Chiesa, M. Rugolo, G.A. Rutter, and R. Rizzuto . Genetic Transformation of Saccharomyces cerevisiae Mitochondria, N. Bonnefoy and T.D. Fox. Transmitochondrial Technology in Animal Cells, C.T. Moraes, R. Dey, and A. Barrientos. Diagnostic Assays for Defects in Mitochondrial DNA Replication and Transcription in Yeast and Human Cells, B.L. Seidel-Rogol and G.S. Shadel. Analysis of Mitochondrial Translation Products in Vivo and in Organello in Yeast, B. Westermann, J.M. Herrmann, and W. Neupert. Numerical Methods for Handling Uncertainty in Microarray Data: An Example Analyzing Perturbed Mitochondrial Function in Yeast, C.B. Epstein, W. Hale, IV, and R.A. Butow. Appendices. Index. Volumes in Series.
Description
This title employs biochemical, cell biological, and genetic approaches to study mitochondrial structure, function, and biogenesis. Also of interest are the consequences of impaired mitochondrial function on cells, tissues, and organs.
The book is full of step-by-step "how to" methods with sample results, interpretations, and pitfalls. There is a unique set of appendices that include gene catalogs, mtDNA maps, and reagents for probing respiratory chain function. Finally, there are applications of state-of-the art microarray and gene chip technologies.
Key Features
- Isolation of mitochondria from commonly used cells and tissues
- Assays for mitochondrial activities, including respiration, ATP production, permeability, protein import, and interactions with the cytoskeleton
- Biochemical and optical methods for studying protein-protein interactions in mitochondria
- Approaches to studying mitochondrial replication, transcription, and translation
- Transmitochondrial technologies
- Methods in microassay data analysis
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in cell biology, developmental biology, and genetics. Academic and research libraries, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and private research facilities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 519
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 11th May 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080574455
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522531
Reviews
"This is an extremely high quality offering that is really unique...It should serve as an invaluable reference for a wide audience of biomedical researchers." --DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Leslie Wilson Serial Editor
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Eric Schon Serial Volume Editor
Eric A. Schon, PhD, is the Lewis P. Rowland Professor of Neurology (in Genetics and Development) at Columbia University. After graduating Columbia University with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering, he spent 10 years as a Technical Brand Manager for the Procter & Gamble Company in Cincinnati, OH. After leaving P&G, he received a PhD in Biological Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship at the Harvard Medical School. He moved to Columbia as an Associate Research Scientist in 1984, and has been there ever since. Dr. Schon's laboratory studies the molecular genetics of neurological and neuromuscular diseases, with particular focus on mitochondrial disorders. The research has two principal goals: (1) to use the tools of molecular and cell biology in order to gain insight into the etiology, pathogenesis, and treatment of these devastating diseases, and (2) to build on this knowledge in order to ask more fundamental biological questions relating to nuclear-mitochondrial communication, mitochondrial biogenesis, and mtDNA plasticity. Most recently, the laboratory has become interested in understanding the structural and functional relationships between mitochondria and the endoplasmic reticulum in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology (in Genetics and Development), Columbia University
Liza Pon Serial Volume Editor
Liza A. Pon, PhD, is a Professor of Pathology and Cell Biology and the Institute of Human Nutrition, and Director of the Confocal and Specialized Microscopy Shared Resource at Columbia University. As a PhD student at Tufts University, she carried out the first characterization of a protein now known as StaR, steroidogenic acute regulatory protein, which mediates transfer of cholesterol within mitochondria during steroid hormone biosynthesis. As a post-doctoral scientist with Gottfried (Jeff) Schatz at the University of Basel, she studied the mechanism of import of proteins into mitochondria. Dr. Pon joined Columbia University in 1990 and has been there ever since. Her research focuses on mitochondrial motility, dynamics, quality control and interactions with other organelles, and how these processes affect cell cycle progression, cellular fitness and lifespan. Recent studies in the laboratory focus on mechanisms for detection and removal of unfolded and damaged proteins not just in mitochondria but also in the ER in models of aging and disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pathology and Cell Biology and Institute of Human Nutrition, Columbia University