Mitochondria and Longevity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128157367, 9780128157374

Mitochondria and Longevity, Volume 340

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Carlos Lopez-Otin Lorenzo Galluzzi
eBook ISBN: 9780128157374
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128157367
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd August 2018
Page Count: 356
Table of Contents

1. Mitochondria metabolism and aging
Marina Vai
2. Mitohormesis
Pedro M. Quiros
3. Mitochondrial dynamics in the aging stem cell compartment
Ruth Slack
4. Mitochondrial proteostasis and aging
Luke Wiseman
5. Mitochondrial DNA mutations and aging
Konstanin Khrapko
6. Mitochondrial sirtuins, NAD+, NADH and aging
Carles Canto
7. Mitophagy and aging
Nektarios Tavernarakis
8. Mitochondria, calcium transport and aging
Paolo Pinton

Description

Mitochondria and Longevity, Volume 340, the latest release in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology series reviews and details current advances in cell and molecular biology. The IRCMB series has a worldwide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics with this release focusing on topics such as Mitochondria metabolism and aging, Mitohormesis, Mitochondrial dynamics in the aging stem cell compartment, Mitochondrial proteostasis and aging, Mitochondrial DNA mutations and aging, Mitochondrial sirtuins, NAD+, NADH and aging, Mitophagy and aging, Mitochondria, calcium transport and aging.

Key Features

  • Publishes only invited review articles on selected topics in cell and molecular biology
  • Authored by established and active cell and molecular biologists
  • Drawn from international sources
  • Offers a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects

Readership

The IRCMB series covers all fields of cell and molecular biology. IRCMB articles are addressed to a very wide public, ranging from undergraduate and graduate students to experienced scientists in a specific field

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128157374
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128157367

About the Serial Volume Editors

Carlos Lopez-Otin Serial Volume Editor

Carlos Lopez-Otin is a Professor in the Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Oviedo, where he combines his teaching responsibilities with his research lines on Cancer and Aging Biology, as well as on the Functional Analysis of Genomes. His works have been collected in more than 350 articles in international journals and have been cited about 40,000 times to date.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Oviedo, IUOPA, Spain

Lorenzo Galluzzi

Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor

Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.

Affiliations and Expertise

Weill Cornell Medical College, USA

